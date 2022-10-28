Brooke Guthrie’s two-goal outing leads Greencastle girls soccer to tightly-contested win in District 3 Class 3A Quarterfinals

At 13 years old Princeton Dent is one of the top youth football players in the midstate. The 5-foot-10,155 pound running back can do it all on the football field. Dent has a unique combination of speed and strength that gives him the ability to run through arm tackles but also fast enough to outrun most defenders. Princeton plays with a toughness about him that you just can’t teach.

NEW CUMBERLAND, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO