Brooke Guthrie’s two-goal outing leads Greencastle girls soccer to tightly-contested win in District 3 Class 3A Quarterfinals

Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Visit the Most Haunted Town in West VirginiaTravel MavenShepherdstown, WV
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Bishop McDevitt stays red hot in 68-14 win over Lower Dauphin - video highlights
Senior night for the Bishop McDevitt Crusaders was filled with highlights as the Crusaders cruised to a 68-14 victory over the Lower Dauphin Falcons. Stone Saunders continued his dominance throwing for 360 yards and 6 touchdowns on the evening. Big-time recruit Rico Scott finished the game with 4 receptions for 164 yards and 3 touchdowns. Senior Tyshawn Russell continued his breakout season going for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Mia Libby, Maddie Koons lead Greencastle to District 3 Class 3A title game
Greencastle (19-1-1) kept its superb campaign rolling with a 2-0 victory over Twin Valley (13-6-1) in the semifinals of the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer playoffs Monday. With the win, the Blue Devils advance to a showdown against Lower Dauphin in Thursday’s title game. Mia Libby set the...
Princeton Dent looks to lead the New Cumberland Colts to CFA Superbowl
At 13 years old Princeton Dent is one of the top youth football players in the midstate. The 5-foot-10,155 pound running back can do it all on the football field. Dent has a unique combination of speed and strength that gives him the ability to run through arm tackles but also fast enough to outrun most defenders. Princeton plays with a toughness about him that you just can’t teach.
Cumberland, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Harrisburg native, 4-star 2024 guard Malachi Palmer says he will play closer to home, alongside a familiar face, this year
Malachi Palmer is on the move again, and this time the four-star Class of 2024 guard has come back closer to his Harrisburg home. After spending a year in Arizona with Hillcrest Prep, Palmer told PennLive he has transferred and is playing this year at Mt. Zion Prep in Lanham, Maryland.
Elizabethtown College names Betty Rider as its president
Elizabethtown College trustees on Wednesday appointed Betty Rider to serve as the school’s 16th president, effective immediately. Rider had been serving as transitional president since January following the abrupt resignation of Cecilia McCormick following two-and-a-half year tenure. Trustees appointed Rider to a term that runs through June 30, 2025, with the opportunity for it to be extended after that.
Outdoor Adventure Day offered at Wildwood Park by Temple University Harrisburg’s HOOT program
The HOOT program - Healing Ourselves Outdoors Together – at Temple University’s Harrisburg Campus will offer a Big Adventure Day for local families from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, November 6, at Wildwood Park, Harrisburg. HOOT is intended as a way for the university to create safe spaces for outdoor...
New Hersheypark rollercoaster has been announced for summer 2023
Heads up, thrill-seekers: a new rollercoaster is coming to Hersheypark. The amusement park has announced a new ride to replace the recently-decommissioned Wildcat rollercoaster. Fittingly, the new ride has been dubbed Wildcat’s Revenge, and it will restore the park’s full number of rollercoasters to 15.
Crash cleared on I-83 near Route 581 in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A crash caused backups at a busy interchange in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-83 about half a mile south of the Lemoyne Exit/41B, which is near the interchange with Route 581. A shoulder on southbound...
Fall Turkey season closed for WMU 5A
The fall 2022 turkey season in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A will again be closed. Because half of the fall harvest is typically hen turkeys and turkeys are a short-lived species (average life expectancy is 3 years in Pennsylvania), closing the fall season for a few years can substantially boost the population, especially after summers like this one where reproduction was excellent.
Shippensburg casino will hold 2 job fairs this month
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The first casino in Cumberland County has scheduled two multi-day job fairs in November, looking to fill positions prior to its planned opening early next year. Parx Casino Shippensburg, a 73,000-square-foot casino located at 250 S. Conestoga Dr. in Shippensburg Township, is currently under construction. The...
In addition to Nike, another big name retailer is coming to Tanger Outlets Hershey
Columbia Sportswear is coming to the Hershey area. The Columbia Factory Store will open on Nov. 11 at Tanger Outlets Hershey, the shopping center announced. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Former Youth Hockey Treasurer Charged With Stealing $100K From Organization
A former treasurer for the Hagerstown (Penn.) Youth Hockey Association has been indicted and charged with felony theft for stealing at least $100,000 from the youth sports group. Whitney Blaire Beach, 36, of Waynesboro, Pa. was indicted Wednesday in Washington County on the felony charge, as well as a misdemeanor...
Cumberland County home with cathedral ceiling, open floor plan for $627K: Cool Spaces
This new model home, The Ariel, by Garman Builders, in Forgedale Crossing, fits perfectly into the neighborhood with the triple gable front elevation, large covered front porch, a pair of dormers and the all-white facade of shutters and siding. The 3,070-square-foot home opens to a first floor made roomy with...
Construction begins on new 46,963-square-foot early childhood learning center in Harrisburg
Officials broke ground earlier this month on a new early childhood learning center in Harrisburg. Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning is building a new facility at North Sixth and Muench streets. The 46,963-square-foot center will have more than 17,000 square feet of outdoor play area and two on-site community...
Children’s Lake drained as $4.3 million rebuilding project underway in Boiling Springs
Children’s Lake, described as the community centerpiece of Boiling Springs in Cumberland County, has been closed to the public since the middle of September as a $4.3 million rebuilding project gets underway. The project includes building a new dam, spillway and retaining wall for the six-acre lake, upgrading the...
State police looking for missing Dauphin County man
A 34-year-old man last seen Monday in Dauphin County has been reported missing, Pennsylvania State Police said. Matthew W. Bachman, of Hummelstown, has not been seen or heard from since about 2:30 p.m. Monday in South Hanover Township, according to state police. He was believed to be heading to a...
Chuck E. Cheese in Dauphin County to celebrate remodel with free game promotion
Chuck E. Cheese in the Harrisburg region is unveiling a newly remodeled fun center with a special event. Guests can join in the fun and visit the reimagined Chuck E. Cheese at 3883 Union Deposit Road in Susquehanna Township from from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 9 during a grand reopening. The...
New smoothie bowl restaurant coming to Cumberland County, Pa.
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — On Oct. 26, Bennett Williams Commercial announced on its social media page that it had leased a space in Camp Hill that is set to become a Playa Bowl franchise. This new Playa Bowl is located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill —...
Dauphin County service club’s idea for aiding food pantry yields first bounty
The Penbrook Leo Club, established in 2009, is a youth service organization of Lions Clubs International sponsored by the Penbrook Lions Club. The Penbrook Leos have had a long-standing relationship with their local food bank, the Manna Food Pantry. The Leos have supported Manna for more than 10 years through...
