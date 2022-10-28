ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State coaches give injury updates on Adrian Martinez, defense before Oklahoma State game

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
MANHATTAN — It appears that Kansas State's injury woes are improving.

Offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman reported Thursday that a majority of the players who were hurt in last week's 38-28 loss at TCU should be good to go Saturday for the Wildcats' 2:30 p.m. game against Oklahoma State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

That's the good news. Fans may have to wait for kickoff to see whether quarterback Adrian Martinez and middle linebacker Daniel Green will be able to answer the bell.

Of Martinez, who played just one series against TCU before leaving with an apparent leg injury, Klein said, "It will be a game-time decision and still taking it one day at a time."

Fortunately for the Wildcats, backup Will Howard stepped in for Martinez and led the offense to four straight touchdowns, throwing for 235 yards and two scores, while running for another.

He had struggled each of the past two years when placed in similar situations in relief of Skylar Thompson.

"There’s nothing like when you’ve been in that fire and you’ve been in those battles, and you’ve been in those heated moments of games in contention, games on the line and having to make those judgement call decisions with confidence and with full speed," Klein said of Howard's performance. "Obviously, having been through that through the first two years, having worked as hard as he has and prepared as well as he has to improve his craft and build true confidence. Being able to watch him build on that and go out and perform like that, I was so proud of him."

Howard also left the TCU game briefly with a shoulder injury, but returned to finish the game. He has been taking a majority of the practice snaps so far this week.

On defense, middle linebacker Daniel Green remains the biggest question mark after leaving the game in the first half.

"He's going to be a game-time decision," Klanderman said. "He's moving around and getting some work. How much he's able to go is going to be a question."

The prognosis was much better for cornerback Julius Brents and safety Josh Hayes.

"Julius has practiced (and) Josh has practiced," Klanderman said. "Those guys will play this week."

On offense, tight end Ben Sinnott's outlook is promising as well.

"It's still day-to-day," Klein said. "I think it's probable, but we'll kind of have to see. After practice will tell us a lot on a lot of these guys."

Klein also has been pleased with the progress of running back Deuce Vaughn, who missed portions on each of the past two games, though he rushed for 83 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown at TCU.

"He's an absolute warrior," Klein said of Vaughn. "I would say his progress is better this week than it was last week, but he played really well last week too, so he just needs to be Deuce."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

