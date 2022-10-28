Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes round out preseason with 101-57 exhibition win over ChaminadeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brown on Cleveland Joined the National Fox News Network for a Live Panel Discussion About U.S. Senate Race for OhioBrown on ClevelandOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
landgrantholyland.com
2025 Ohio quarterback to visit the Buckeyes later this month
As the Buckeyes slotted in as the No. 2 team in the country on the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, they also saw an underclassman signal-caller reveal an upcoming stop to the Ohio State campus. Plus, a former Buckeye hoops pledge is headed to an arch-rival program after backing off of his commitment to the scarlet and gray.
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
Ohio State will feature new faces for tipoff vs. Robert Morris
A new era begins for Ohio State when it hosts Robert Morris in the Monday season opener for both squads.
What’s up with the development of Ohio State football’s freshman wide receivers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We’ve reached that point in the season where it’s fair to start wondering how some of the freshmen in Ohio State football’s wide receiver room are doing. Given how the past few years have gone, it’s fair to expect that at least one would...
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba's chances of playing in 2022 addressed ahead of Ohio State's Week 10 game
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s status gets some possible good news per Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Smith-Njigba has been dealing with an undisclosed injury after Week 1 against Notre Dame and was able to make an appearance in the recent game against Iowa. Smith-Njigba played roughly 20 snaps but was...
Ryan Day Announces Full-Time Ohio State Position Change
Chip Trayanum played running back for two seasons at Arizona State, but after transferring to Ohio State last offseason, he moved to linebacker. Trayanum has mostly played linebacker for the Buckeyes, recording 12 tackles in eight games. However, he recently began working at running back, and as of now, has officially moved to the offensive side of the ball.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Thinks Ohio State Should "Absolutely" Be Among the Top Four Teams in CFP Rankings, Says Miyan Williams' Injury is "Not Serious"
Fresh off of Saturday's triumphant win over Penn State, Ryan Day took to the podium at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to address a number of topics at his first press conference of the week. The Buckeye head coach reviewed Ohio State's latest win, previewed its forthcoming road matchup with...
Dylan Raiola, Ohio State’s 2024 quarterback commit, receives perfect rating: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A year ago, Ohio State football signed the highest-rated recruit in program history, and now it’s on pace to top it with 2024 quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, who has earned a perfect rating of 1.000 from 247Sports.com. Quinn Ewers picked the Buckeyes and eventually showed up...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats
Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
elisportsnetwork.com
Ohio State defeats Penn State: Should Buckeyes be happy or concerned? | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the postgame melee that took place after the Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans matchup in the tunnel of the Big House. Hear why Klatt is disappointed in the events that took place and explains why it takes away from Michigan’s impressive win. ESN FeedsThis post […]
Twitter reacted after Kayden McDonald announced commitment to Ohio State
The tweet Buckeye Nation loves to see - Mark Pantoni. Ohio State Director of Player Personnel Zach Grant.
Local star looks back on Ohio State visit, ongoing talks with Kevin Wilson, Buckeye offense and more
Local star looks back on Ohio State visit, his on-going talks with Kevin Wilson, the Buckeyes offense and more.
Ohio State students protest university’s relationship with fossil fuels
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Outside a locked building holding the offices of Ohio State University’s top administrators, Isabella Guinigundo led the same chants, shouted the same demands on Friday that she’s been making for nearly two years: Ohio State needs to rethink its energy policies and priorities. More than 60 students joined Guinigundo and the […]
mediafeed.org
Just how much does it cost to attend Ohio State?
Ohio State University, located in Columbus, Ohio, is known for being a top 12 public research university and a top-ranking school for online undergraduate programs. In 2021/22, Ohio State tuition for in-state students was $11,936 and $35,019 for out-of-state students. This is just slightly higher than the national tuition averages for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
whbc.com
Analyst Eyes Intel’s Ohio Plans Amid Difficult Financial Times
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – An investment analyst watching developments at Intel with their plans for a multi-billion dollar microchip making facility near Columbus believes that the initial project will move forward. That’s unless there’s further serious deterioration of the company’s financial situation next year....
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
roadtirement.com
Local Cantina in Dublin, Ohio
The title might be a tad bit misleading. The title refers not to a generic neighborhood Tex-Mex bar and grill but a specific restaurant named “Local Cantina”. It is a part of a chain of thirteen wonderful Mexican restaurant/bar establishments in and around the Columbus, Ohio area. We were out with family and went to the Dublin location.
roadtirement.com
Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
Lockdown at Dominion Middle School lifted after police search
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received calls about an unknown person. According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, police received a call just before 8 a.m. about a potentially unknown person inside Dominion Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as police […]
Comments / 0