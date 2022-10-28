Read full article on original website
WRAL
Mail truck overturns on I-95, spilling packages across roadway
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Interstate 95 reopened Wednesday in Cumberland County after an overturned mail truck spilled packages all over the road. The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near Exit 49 for N.C. Highway 210, and cleanup lasted until 2 a.m. According to the State Highway Patrol, a mail truck...
WMBF
Car crashed into school bus during stop in Robeson County, school district says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A school bus with the Public Schools of Robeson County was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning. The school district said the crash happened along N.C. 72 while a Long Branch Elementary School bus was stopped and had the stop arm out and the red lights activated.
WRAL
After calling 911, man dies beside pets in Cumberland County house fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man died Tuesday night beside his pets after calling 911 to report a house fire. According to Stoney Point Fire Chief Freddy Johnson, the 74-year-old man was found upstairs with his black lab and another pet. They all died in the fire. Officials said the...
WECT
Greene, Soles running for Columbus County Sheriff in 2022 General Election
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two candidates who previously served in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are running for the top job in the 2022 General Election. Jody Greene, a republican who won the office in 2018 but resigned last month, is seeking a second term against democrat Jason Soles.
WECT
Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County residents are encouraged to light their homes green in support of military veterans during “Operation Green Light.”. “We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community,” said Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson.
cbs17
Rapid growth continues in Southern Pines and other parts of Moore County
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The growth of new businesses and homes is on the rise in Moore County. “We’ve been found, and we are balancing that growth to make sure all of our communities are getting the necessary things that they need while making sure our charm is still here,” said Linda Parsons, president and CEO of Moore County Chamber of Commerce.
WECT
McVicker, Brown face off again in 2022 election for Bladen County Sheriff
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The 2022 race for Sheriff in Bladen County features the same two candidates who faced off in 2018: incumbent republican James McVicker and democratic challenger Hakeem Brown. McVicker won his second four-year term in that 2018 election, defeating Brown by a 55% - 45% margin. Both men easily won this year’s primary elections to set up this second general election meeting.
carolinajournal.com
Treasurer focuses on eastern NC towns in Tuesday press conference
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell discussed issues surrounding several towns in the state Tuesday during his monthly “Ask Me Anything” virtual press conference. Folwell said he had concerns about Winnabow, Brunswick County, wanting to be incorporated as a town. “Winnabow did make an application to the Local Government...
Death investigation underway near St. Pauls, Robeson County sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. It is taking place in the 10700 block of Barker Ten Mile Road near St. Pauls, the sheriff’s office said early Wednesday morning, adding that homicide and crime scene investigators are at the scene. No additional […]
Authorities look for missing 35-year-old Lumberton woman
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a 35-year-old woman. Ashley Driggers of Lumberton was last seen in the area of 70 Fieldcrest Drive in Lumberton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-3, weighs 135 pounds and has green eyes […]
Robeson County school district gets $1M for bus radios, new keyed entry system to buildings
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A $1 million grant will be used to help make Robeson County schools and buses safer, the district said Tuesday in a news release. The money from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools will be used to buy radios for all of the district’s buses and […]
Man who tried to rob Robeson County bank wrote note to teller on back of pay stub, police say
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who tried to rob a Robeson County bank on Tuesday was identified and arrested after police found his name on the front of a pay stub he used to demand money from a drive-through teller, police said. Dennis Wayne Price Jr., 43, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was arrested in […]
WMBF
swineweb.com
Smithfield Foods sues company that hired suspect in shooting at NC plant
Nearly three years after a shooting at its meatpacking plant in eastern North Carolina, pork processor Smithfield Foods has launched a federal lawsuit against the staffing firm that hired the man convicted of the crime. As described in both the lawsuit and media reports from the time, Jaquante Hakeem Williams,...
Police disproportionately search Black drivers, passengers, data shows
Thousands of people are pulled over across the state every day and about one out of 20 - or about 5 percent - ends in a police search. Across the state and in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville, Black people are significantly more likely to have a traffic stop end in a search than any other group of people.
18-year-old killed, 4 hurt in crash after car runs through stop sign near Pembroke
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that the crash happened on Tuesday night. We apologize for the error. ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old from St. Pauls was killed and four other people were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after two cars collided at an intersection near Pembroke, according to […]
WRAL
Expert weighs in on Fayetteville police body camera video
WRAL News spoke with former Raleigh Police Officer Lee Turner, who now practices law. His take is the first two responding officers, and Dunlap, could have behaved differently. WRAL News spoke with former Raleigh Police Officer Lee Turner, who now practices law. His take is the first two responding officers,...
cbs17
Shots fired at Robeson County deputies during pursuit linked to series of store alarms
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — At least one sheriff’s office vehicle was hit by gunfire early Monday morning in a residential area before Robeson County deputies called off a pursuit that started while they were investigating a series of alarm calls at stores in the southern part of the county, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office said.
cbs17
Man dead after shooting at Erwin home, sheriff’s office says
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s investigators said the shooting happened on Elmon Gilchrist Lane. “There is no threat to the community as the shooter has been identified and is being questioned at...
WMBF
Robeson County school district receives $1M+ grant for school, bus safety
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Schools and school buses in Robeson County will be safer thanks to a $1+ million grant for school safety. The Public Schools of Robeson County received $1,048,000 in school safety grant funding from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safe Schools.
