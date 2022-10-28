ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

WECT

Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County residents are encouraged to light their homes green in support of military veterans during “Operation Green Light.”. “We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community,” said Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Rapid growth continues in Southern Pines and other parts of Moore County

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The growth of new businesses and homes is on the rise in Moore County. “We’ve been found, and we are balancing that growth to make sure all of our communities are getting the necessary things that they need while making sure our charm is still here,” said Linda Parsons, president and CEO of Moore County Chamber of Commerce.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WECT

McVicker, Brown face off again in 2022 election for Bladen County Sheriff

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The 2022 race for Sheriff in Bladen County features the same two candidates who faced off in 2018: incumbent republican James McVicker and democratic challenger Hakeem Brown. McVicker won his second four-year term in that 2018 election, defeating Brown by a 55% - 45% margin. Both men easily won this year’s primary elections to set up this second general election meeting.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Treasurer focuses on eastern NC towns in Tuesday press conference

N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell discussed issues surrounding several towns in the state Tuesday during his monthly “Ask Me Anything” virtual press conference. Folwell said he had concerns about Winnabow, Brunswick County, wanting to be incorporated as a town. “Winnabow did make an application to the Local Government...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Authorities look for missing 35-year-old Lumberton woman

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a 35-year-old woman. Ashley Driggers of Lumberton was last seen in the area of 70 Fieldcrest Drive in Lumberton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-3, weighs 135 pounds and has green eyes […]
LUMBERTON, NC
swineweb.com

Smithfield Foods sues company that hired suspect in shooting at NC plant

Nearly three years after a shooting at its meatpacking plant in eastern North Carolina, pork processor Smithfield Foods has launched a federal lawsuit against the staffing firm that hired the man convicted of the crime. As described in both the lawsuit and media reports from the time, Jaquante Hakeem Williams,...
TAR HEEL, NC
WRAL

Expert weighs in on Fayetteville police body camera video

WRAL News spoke with former Raleigh Police Officer Lee Turner, who now practices law. His take is the first two responding officers, and Dunlap, could have behaved differently. WRAL News spoke with former Raleigh Police Officer Lee Turner, who now practices law. His take is the first two responding officers,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man dead after shooting at Erwin home, sheriff’s office says

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s investigators said the shooting happened on Elmon Gilchrist Lane. “There is no threat to the community as the shooter has been identified and is being questioned at...
ERWIN, NC
WMBF

Robeson County school district receives $1M+ grant for school, bus safety

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Schools and school buses in Robeson County will be safer thanks to a $1+ million grant for school safety. The Public Schools of Robeson County received $1,048,000 in school safety grant funding from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safe Schools.

