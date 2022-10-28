BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County residents are encouraged to light their homes green in support of military veterans during “Operation Green Light.”. “We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community,” said Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson.

