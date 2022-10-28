Read full article on original website
Rep. La Shawn Ford weighs in on Illinois' SAFE-T Act debuting next year
State Rep. La Shawn Ford joins Good Day Chicago to share his thoughts on the SAFE-T Act and detail what tweaks he would make to the new system beginning next year.
CloudBar Chicago brings the food and flavor of the city's neighborhoods into the clouds.
360 Chicago's recent renovation means we can now eat and drink at cloud level at 875 North Michigan Avenue. The emphasis at CloudBar is local, local, local. Tim McGill enjoyed the view on Good Day Chicago.
Northwestern heart surgeons successfully transplant heart from donor whose heart stopped beating
CHICAGO - Heart surgeons at Northwestern are calling it the biggest advancement in half a century. They have successfully transplanted a heart from a donor whose heart had stopped beating entirely. The new technology is nicknamed "Heart in a Box." Typically, heart donors are alive but have been declared brain-dead.
Lightscape returns to the Chicago Botanic Garden
GLENCOE, Ill. - Dates have been announced for a popular holiday event at the Chicago Botanic Garden. Lightscape will return Friday, Nov. 11, and run through Jan. 8. Outdoor trails will be illuminated with a variety of light displays. This year's event will feature a number of new displays by...
Chicago woman known as 'Mother of Englewood' offers safe trick-or-treating option
CHICAGO - In some Chicago neighborhoods, kids are too afraid to trick-or-treat on their own blocks. But this year, for the third year in a row, the woman they call "the Mother of Englewood" is offering a solution. "Making sure that out kids have a safe space in the community...
Magnificent start to new month in Chicago but cooler pattern may be coming
Chicago - After a milder than average first month of fall, the second month of the season was about as normal as could be. September ended up 1.1 degrees above average overall. October ended up right at average in terms of temperatures. There were some huge swings in high temperatures during the month with 40s for highs three days in a row from the 18th through the 19th. Just three days later we saw two straight days with highs of 79 degrees on the 22nd and 23rd. We ended up typical temperatures overall when it was all said and done.
'American Heroes: Portraits of Service' exhibit opens at Chicago's Midway Airport
CHICAGO - A photo exhibit highlighting local veterans is opening at Midway Airport. It will feature portraits of more than 60 veterans. "American Heroes: Portraits of Service" first began at Belmont Village Senior Living in 2008 as a way to recognize the residents there who were veterans. The new exhibit...
Warmer-than-usual temps kick off November across Chicago
CHICAGO - We start with fog once again especially south half of viewing area. Today’s version won’t linger as long. Sunshine prevails and highs respond heading into the mid and upper 60s. Normal high this time of year is mid 50s. Tomorrow through Friday should top out with...
Chicago's Pastor Corey Brooks comes down from rooftop, breaks ground on community center
CHICAGO - Chicago's famous "rooftop pastor" Corey Brooks came down from the rooftop after 343 nights to break ground on a new community center in Woodlawn. "Eleven months ago we had zero dollars to build a community center. But now here we are, eleven months... and we have $20 million," Brooks said.
Biden coming to Illinois to rally Dems ahead of Tuesday vote, Harris in Chicago on Sunday
CHICAGO - The White House confirmed Wednesday that President Joe Biden will stump in Illinois on Friday, ahead of Tuesday’s midterm balloting — likely in the Chicago area — and Vice President Kamala Harris hits Chicago on Sunday. Biden will lead a get-out-the vote rally for Gov....
Haunted Chicago: The most haunted spots in the Windy City
Did you see a ghost walking through the Congress Hotel? It's one of many ghost stories haunting the Windy City. Author and historian Adam Selzer joined Good Day Chicago on Monday to talk about other haunted spots in the city.
14 shot, including 3 children, on Chicago's West Side
Fourteen people were shot, including three children, Monday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side, Chicago police said.
University of Chicago Hospital offers free mammograms to some women
CHICAGO - A free mammogram program at the University of Chicago Hospital aims to address health disparities. The program, called "SCORE," offers the free scan to women age 40 or older without health insurance. In Chicago, Black women are 39 percent more likely to die from breast cancer compared to...
For Bears GM Poles, trading star LB Smith stings a day later
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Ryan Poles thought he inherited a potential cornerstone player for the defense in linebacker Roquan Smith when the Chicago Bears hired him as their general manager in January. A contract standoff that heated up during training camp led to a trade demand and ultimately Smith getting...
Frederik Gaudreau lifts Minnesota Wild past Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3 in shootout
CHICAGO - Frederik Gaudreau scored on a backhander in the third round of a shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night. Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild in the second round. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Chicago's Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in the shootout to help give Minnesota coach Dean Evason his 100th NHL victory.
Harvey man pleads guilty in 2021 Aurora carjacking that left woman paralyzed
CHICAGO - A man from Harvey has pled guilty after a 2021 carjacking that left a woman paralyzed in Aurora. Edward J. McGee, 27, has agreed to a sentence of 35 years of imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections in exchange for a guilty plea to the offense of aggravated vehicular hijacking.
Bears acquire WR Chase Claypool in trade with Steelers
CHICAGO - The Chicago Bears added depth to their beleaguered receiving corps ahead of the deadline by trading for Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report. The Bears sent the Steelers a 2023 second-round pick for the 24-year-old wideout who has caught 12 touchdowns nearly 40 games...
Park Ridge house transforms into pirate heaven for Halloween
For 17 years, Park Ridge resident Ken Hogue has been spending weeks each October turning his house and front yard into pirate heaven.
Chicago's top doctor looks into crystal ball, urges booster shots amid 'tripledemic' concerns
CHICAGO - As coronavirus cases climb once again, health officials are urging Illinoisans to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots now to help avoid a full-blown winter surge like the state has seen the past two years. Not even 15% of eligible Chicagoans have gotten the updated bivalent booster designed...
Lightfoot’s $16.4B budget clears one hurdle, but hits snag over reduced fines
CHICAGO - A plan to cut in half the maximum fine for bike lane incursions and driving with covered license plates or tinted windows hit a roadblock Tuesday in a City Council concerned about violent crime and bike safety. The buzz-saw of complaints about changes triggered by a recent court...
