Chicago, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Lightscape returns to the Chicago Botanic Garden

GLENCOE, Ill. - Dates have been announced for a popular holiday event at the Chicago Botanic Garden. Lightscape will return Friday, Nov. 11, and run through Jan. 8. Outdoor trails will be illuminated with a variety of light displays. This year's event will feature a number of new displays by...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Magnificent start to new month in Chicago but cooler pattern may be coming

Chicago - After a milder than average first month of fall, the second month of the season was about as normal as could be. September ended up 1.1 degrees above average overall. October ended up right at average in terms of temperatures. There were some huge swings in high temperatures during the month with 40s for highs three days in a row from the 18th through the 19th. Just three days later we saw two straight days with highs of 79 degrees on the 22nd and 23rd. We ended up typical temperatures overall when it was all said and done.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Frederik Gaudreau lifts Minnesota Wild past Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3 in shootout

CHICAGO - Frederik Gaudreau scored on a backhander in the third round of a shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night. Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild in the second round. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Chicago's Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in the shootout to help give Minnesota coach Dean Evason his 100th NHL victory.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Bears acquire WR Chase Claypool in trade with Steelers

CHICAGO - The Chicago Bears added depth to their beleaguered receiving corps ahead of the deadline by trading for Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report. The Bears sent the Steelers a 2023 second-round pick for the 24-year-old wideout who has caught 12 touchdowns nearly 40 games...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
