Rams-49ers injury report: Brandon Powell added, Deebo Samuel still DNP

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
The Rams and 49ers both released their second injury report of Week 8 on Thursday and there were two changes for Los Angeles. Darrell Henderson Jr. was upgraded from DNP to limited after missing Wednesday’s practice with an illness, and Brandon Powell was added as a limited participant on Thursday.

Cobie Durant remains a full participant, Brian Allen was limited again and Cam Akers remains out of practice due to personal reasons. Van Jefferson was strangely removed from the report after being limited on Wednesday but that could have been a mistake by the team.

For the 49ers, there are some legitimate health concerns. Deebo Samuel was held out again with a hamstring injury, Kyle Juszczyk is sidelined with a finger injury and Arik Armstead was out again with foot and ankle injuries. The only change was Samson Ebukam going from DNP to limited and Trent Williams returning after a veteran’s rest day.

Below is the full injury report for both teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16TKr5_0ipV097o00

