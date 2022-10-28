Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDBJ7.com
Illuminights tickets go on sale
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Illuminights tickets are now on sale. The event will span 33 nights from November 19 through December 30. Visitors will experience 50,000 more lights, new displays, trail enhancements, photo ops and family activities. Tickets can be ordered online at roanokecountyparks.com/545/Illuminights, or by calling 540-387-6078 ext....
wfirnews.com
FloydFest 23 – Forever tickets on sale; early lineup announced
Tickets for FloydFest 23-Forever – as in the music festival’s new permanent home on its own property in Floyd County – went on sale today. The early performers announced include The Black Crowes, Sheryl Crow, Goose and My Morning Jacket. See more below at link:
WDBJ7.com
“Anastasia” coming to Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Broadway touring production of “Anastasia” will be in Blacksburg at the Moss Arts Center. The show is scheduled for November 8 at 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Executive Director Ruth Waalkes stopped by 7@four to chat about the show, about which a news release says, “Inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.”
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg seeking feedback on playground designs
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg has two new potential layouts for its redesigned Hand-in-Hand Playground. The town is working to replace the old playground and wants community feedback on potential designs. Blacksburg Parks and Rec says it plans to have new equipment ready for use by May 2023. The same...
getawaymavens.com
Trinkle Mansion B&B, Wytheville VA Review
To stay in the Trinkle Mansion B&B in the town of Wytheville VA is to be immersed in Southern gentility. Rooms are a study in decorous finery: silk drapes and needlepoint chairs, clawfoot tubs and sturdy carved furniture. But it wasn’t always so. In fact, the origin story of the...
WDBJ7.com
President of Ferrum College announces resignation
FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - Ferrum College will begin its process to find an interim president for the school after David L. Johns’ announcement Monday that he will be resigning effective November 7. According to the school, Kevin P. Reilly, vice president of Academic Affairs, was named chief operating officer...
pcpatriot.com
Ground broken for Sheffey Park in Fairlawn
Friends of former Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Sheffey gathered last Friday afternoon along Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn for a groundbreaking ceremony for Sheffey Park. Located at 7422 Hazel Hollow Road next to the old railroad bridge across the New River near Radford, the park will feature a boat landing and a walking trail that will follow along the river under Memorial Bridge and all the way to the old Riverlawn Elementary School and Smith Farm Park, which is also currently under development in Fairlawn.
getawaymavens.com
Wytheville VA: Lucky 7s In Southern Virginia
WHY GO: The number 7 figures prominently in Wytheville VA (pronounced with-vil) in Southwestern Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. There are seven small town museums. Two downtown craft breweries start with 7. First Lady, Edith Bolling Wilson, was the 7th of 11 children in her family. The most romantic B&B in town opened in 2007, and has seven fireplaces. Oh – and Wytheville just happens to sit at the intersection of Interstates 81 and, yep, 77.
High School Standouts: Abingdon’s Jessee is rewriting Falcon history
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Abingdon senior Makaleigh Jessee has been running for about as long as she can remember. “I’ve been doing it for a really long time,” she said. “When I was little, we used to do family 5Ks together and my mom also ran in high school. So, it’s really just always been […]
WDBJ7.com
Send a birthday card to a WWII veteran
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -There’s a special request from the Beckley VA Medical Center. They are asking for birthday cards for a veteran about to turn 100. Wilburn Vest of Princeton was born on Nov. 14, 1922. He served in the Navy during WWII from 1942-45. As of last month, Beckley VA Medical Center received more than 50 cards from multiple states.
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg students learning truck safety tips
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute says nearly 80 percent of all wrecks and close calls involving tractor trailers are caused by other drivers. To help lower that statistic, the Transportation Institute is teaching some of the youngest drivers on the road some tips to keep everyone...
WDBJ7.com
Flu season hits early in NRV
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Flu season is hitting the New River Valley early this year. “The biggest thing with flu people talk about is they feel like they got hit by a truck,” Director of the New River Health District Dr. Noelle Bissell said. She says the peak of...
Wytheville, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Pulaski County High School basketball team will have a game with George Wythe High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WDBJ7.com
City of Radford approves future purchase option of 80-acre site
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A 6-month option agreement with Virginia Castings, LLC, a Michigan limited liability company, was approved by the City of Radford for the future purchase of an 80-acre site. The city says this agreement will allow for updated and additional environmental research on the Foundry site. At...
Richlands, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Tazewell High School basketball team will have a game with Richlands High School on November 01, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
cardinalnews.org
A flood took their homes. Three months later, some in the community are frustrated by the pace of recovery.
Winter is coming, and some of Jeff Cooper’s neighbors are living in campers. One, he said, is in a tent. Three months have passed since a flash flood tore through parts of Buchanan County, destroying almost three dozen homes and damaging scores more. Three months since the media blitz, three months since out-of-town politicians toured the devastation and brought promises of help.
WDBJ7.com
MCPS adding full-time bus driver positions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is creating some full-time positions for bus drivers to help fill vacancies. “We can’t educate kids if we don’t get them to school, so it’s key right now for us to fill these positions,” MCPS Transportation Director Eddie Walters said.
NRVNews
Rakes, Kimberly Dawn
Kimberly Dawn “Kimmie” Rakes, age 55, of Christiansburg passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born in Montgomery Co, Va. on July 19, 1967. Kimmie was known for love and affection in all aspects for nieces and nephews. She is survived by her parents, George W....
Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications
Over 30,000 applications were submitted for Virginia’s first elk hunt lottery, generating more than half a million dollars, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Gray Anderson, director of the agency’s Wildlife Resources Division, said the department received 31,951 applications to participate in the inaugural Elk Management Zone hunt between Oct. 8 and 14. […] The post Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WDBJ7.com
Jan 6th. trial against Montgomery County man delayed again
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial against a Montgomery County man charged in connection with the January 6th Capitol riot has been delayed for a second time. Jeremy Groseclose was set to face a jury two weeks from today. In court documents, FBI agents say surveillance video shows Groseclose inside the Capitol, taking pictures of himself and others. Agents also believe he helped prop open a roll-up door police were using to try to keep rioters out.
Comments / 0