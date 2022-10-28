BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Broadway touring production of “Anastasia” will be in Blacksburg at the Moss Arts Center. The show is scheduled for November 8 at 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Executive Director Ruth Waalkes stopped by 7@four to chat about the show, about which a news release says, “Inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.”

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO