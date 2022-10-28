Read full article on original website
Related
Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week's midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA Republicans” who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections.
Top Democrat demands answers from police after Pelosi attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is demanding fresh answers from the U.S. Capitol Police about security failures that led to a brutal attack on Pelosi’s husband last week, questioning the embattled agency about whether it can keep lawmakers and their families safe. House Administration Committee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., wrote a […]
Pa. Supreme Court ballot ruling forces county election officials to scramble, help voters
The 2022 midterm general election is next week, and county elections officials are quickly moving to understand and adjust to a new ruling from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that could affect many voters’ ballots.
Comments / 0