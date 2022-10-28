ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys soccer: Scarsdale goes next level after John Jay-EF threatens perfect season

By Mike Dougherty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
SCARSDALE – The level of concern was climbing.

Quickly. Exponentially.

John Jay-East Fishkill was in control of a Section 1 Class AA semifinal Thursday and was beginning to believe Scarsdale was beatable when Lev Stahl calmly squelched that notion with two goals in a span of 19 seconds, lifting the unbeaten Raiders to a 4-2 victory.

For the second year in a row, Scarsdale will play for the championship.

“It was crazy, the whole dynamic changed,” Stahl said of the late-game plot twist. “Before my first goal, everyone was nervous. John Jay had the momentum. After I scored, it flipped.”

And he used the adrenaline to head in an insurance goal.

The Patriots had a legitimate chance after Grant Bryant went far post, netting his second goal in the opening minutes of the second half.

For a long stretch, the Raiders were scrambling to defend.

“I was a little scared for a moment,” Scarsdale midfielder Nico Galeano said. “We know they’re a really good team, but coach always talks about working harder than the other team and that’s really all we did. We didn’t let up.”

Stahl broke the deadlock with 5:48 to play, heading a Zachary Grossberg cross to the far post. He won the next ball in the air, too, finishing a Lorenzo Galeano setup.

What it means

Scarsdale will be looking for a measure of redemption after falling 1-0 to Mamaroneck last fall in the Section 1 championship. And for the second year in a row, the Raiders will be facing a familiar league opponent.

Player of the game

Stahl will no doubt be well-marked on every set piece Sunday in the final. He is trouble in the air.

"I would've preferred to see it out more comfortably," Scarsdale coach Marcos Monteagudo said. "John Jay is by far the best team we've seen all year so it was not surprising to see them come back. I thought we responded with championship mettle and I was thrilled by that."

By the numbers

No. 5 John Jay-East Fishkill (12-5-2): Nelson Demelo made eight saves.

No. 1 Scarsdale (17-0): Henry Rifkin set up Nico Galeano for the first Raiders goal, then made it 2-0 with 7:25 to go in the first half with help from Lorenzo Galeano. ... Lucas Kantor made five saves.

They said it

"We knew it was going to be difficult," Bryant said. "For a second there, we thought we had it. That’s a really good Scarsdale team and they were better in the air and had more opportunities at the end."

"That game was all about momentum," Stahl said. "We had it in the beginning, then at the start of the second half they were more motivated than us. When they scored their goals, it was a reality check and we had to get back in it."

Up next

Scarsdale plays No. 7 New Rochelle at noon on Sunday at Lakeland High School with a title on the line.

Mike Dougherty covers boys soccer for The Journal News and lohud.com. He can be reached by email at mdougher@lohud.com or via Twitter @hoopsmbd.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Boys soccer: Scarsdale goes next level after John Jay-EF threatens perfect season

