Week 8 Cape Cod high school football scores and highlights

The last week of the regular season is here.

More: No. 1 vs. No. 2 on Friday: Cape Cod high school football rankings after Week 7

Only the top 16 in each of the eight state divisions will survive to play in the postseason. Prior to this weekend, only two Cape teams had a playoff spot in the MIAA Power Rankings. Sandwich has the No. 8 seed in Division 4, and Mashpee had the No. 16 seed in Div. 7. Falmouth is the next closest to a playoff spot, checking in No. 19 in Div. 6.

More: Close-game heroics and more: Vote for the Cape Cod High School Football Player of the Week

Thursday, Oct. 27

Monomoy 48, Wareham 18 : Dillon Chapman returned an interception for a touchdown and added two rushing touchdowns for the Sharks in a win over Vikings.

Quarterback Jake Vagenas threw two TDs and ran for another for Monomoy (5-3). Quinn Connors had two receptions and both of them were for TDs. Logan Crevier contributed with a 13-yard rushing TD.

Friday, Oct. 28

Mashpee 36, Randolph 6: The Falcons improve to 5-2 as Aidan Cuozzo had a rushing and receiving TD. Dominic Matteodo threw a TD pass while Ben Squarcia, Logan Wills, and Matteodo had rushing TDs. Mark Valois starred defensively with four tackles for a loss, a sack and a fumble forced. Mason Zylinski and Brian Neves also played well.

Nauset 38, Carver 20: Isaiah Robinson opened the scoring for the Warriors (5-3) by returning a kickoff 83 yards for a TD. Jesse Peno threw four TD passes, one to Robinson and three more to Dillon White.

Falmouth 16, Sandwich 12: The Clippers improve to 6-1 while the Blue Knights fall to 5-3. The win secured the Cape and Islands League title for Falmouth. Collin Govoni ran for 156 yards in the win while Aiden North threw a TD and ran for another. Cooper Young ran for 60 yards and led the defense with tackles. For Sandwich, Connor Stack hauled in a pair of TD passes, one from Brady Carroll and the other from Adam Ferreira.

More: Falmouth High football claims Cape and Islands League title with win over Sandwich

Holbrook/Avon 30, Bourne 8: The Canalmen fall to 2-6.

Old Rochester Regional 42, Dennis-Yarmouth 0: The Dolphins fall to 3-5.

Diman 28, Upper Cape Tech 12: The Rams fall to 2-6. Davonte Green ran for a team-high 94 yards while Jeshua Pandiscio (47 yards rushing, 91 yards passing) scored a TD. Landon Fleck had 91 yards receiving.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Hull 26, St. John Paul II 6: The Lions fall to 2-5.

Central Catholic 35, Barnstable 8: The Red Hawks fall to 2-6.

Atlantis Charter 22, Cape Tech 20: Peyton Morris led the Crusaders on offense. He finished with 30 carries for 236 yds rushing, 2 TDs, two-point conversion and a reception for seven yards.

Rovens Jean Baptiste had five carries for 15 yrds, and a 28-yd TD reception for Cape Tech (2-6). Alex Riker had a carry for four yards. Sean Gillete finished with four carries for 15 yards, and went 3-for-7 through the air for 73 yards for a TD and an interception. Brandon Canto contributed a reception for 38 yards.

Cape Tech started the game off with a TD, but quickly fell behind 22-12 at halftime. The Crusaders defense pitched a second half shut out, but were unable to keep things moving on offense after costly turnovers. It came down to the last drive but they fell short. Brandon Canto, Aidan Giacobilini, Aiden Kirin, Mack Escher, Damian Cook, Chris Elkins and Alex Riker played well as the offense had 343 yards total yards.

Martha's Vineyard 14, Nantucket 13: TJ Lett had a pair of TDs for the Vineyarders. Jaquan Francis and Kareem Maxwell scored in the loss.

Contact Courtney Jacobs at cjacobs@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter: CJ_Journalist.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Week 8 Cape Cod high school football scores and highlights