Bulldogs advance to district finals

Playing with a full complement of players for the first time in more than six weeks, the Athens Bulldogs upended Marietta High School 4-2 Wednesday night to advance to the Division II District Finals for the second year in a row.

It was a complete win for the Bulldogs who played with confidence and composure throughout the match. “We gave them specific instructions,” commented a jubilant coach Simon Diki after the game. “Put the ball on the ground, keep moving forward.”

While both teams had chances to score early on, it was Athens that shook the net first when midfielder Austin Jaunarajs struck a ball with the outside of his right foot from 20 yards away to beat Tiger goalkeeper Caden Gebczyk diving to his right.

Athens sustained the pressure over the next several minutes, switching fields effectively and delivering through balls on the ground with accuracy. Thirty seconds after his left-footed blast from distance was stopped by Gebczyk, midfielder Owen Buckley hammered home the Bulldogs’ second goal of the night on a low right-footed drive with 26 minutes left in the half.

With the precision passing of Jaunarajs and senior Walji Dadem keeping the Tiger defense off balance, the strict marking of Bulldog defenders Zane Evans, Sam Trainer, Alex Hendrickson, and Luke Mullins prevented the Marietta offense from developing any kind of rhythm.

Up two goals and hungry for more, Athens had an opportunity to increase its lead just before halftime when Buckley lined up 30 yards from the goal to take a direct free kick. Unable to catch the ball, Gebczyk knocked the shot to the ground, leading to a brief scramble for the loose ball in front of the net. Fortunately for Marietta, the junior keeper was able to block sophomore Emmanuel Mends’ follow-up attempt.

Showing no signs of letting up in the second half, the Bulldogs worked to extend their lead. Two minutes into the second period, senior Luke Scanlan sent a long cross from the left side of the pitch to sophomore Sully Pelot who set up forward Brady Jaunarajs for a shot from close range, but the Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer was denied on the line by Gebczyk.

Instead, it was Marietta that closed the gap on a slow roller from Cameron Davis that Bulldog keeper Sebas Arauz was unable to corral near the top of the penalty box. The goal energized the Marietta side and for the next 10 minutes the Tigers dictated the pace of the game.

The Bulldogs took command again when Brady Jaunarajs nailed a shot from inside the goal area off a nice dish from Dadem.

With the season on the line, Marietta stepped up the attack but a brilliant kick-save from Arauz, followed by an outstanding tackle in the box by Evans a few minutes later, snuffed out golden opportunities for the Tigers to claw their way back into the match.

With five minutes remaining, Marietta cut the lead to one on a header by Josh Fournier, but the Bulldogs’ Brady Jaunarajs responded immediately with his second goal of the night to restore the two-goal cushion and secure the win.

Asked to account for his team’s level of intensity, coach Diki explained: “It’s the tournament. There’s no next game. You give it all on the field. That’s it.”

The Bulldogs return to action in the District Final Saturday at noon when they square off against Gallia Academy at Zane Trace High School.