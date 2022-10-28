ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

grid.news

Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
wogx.com

Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Damage around Bonita Beach after Hurricane Ian

A long road to recovery for a lot of Southwest Florida, and in particular Bonita Beach, four weeks after Hurricane Ian. Looking down onto Hickory Boulevard, it’s hard to make out what used to stand there. The trailer park is gone and pieces of homes are piled onto the side of the road.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County. That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools. As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday

Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

LABELLE, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle. It’s the 22nd panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 24 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The remains of the 2-year-old male panther...
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

The CONE of UNCERTAINTY

IN THE DAYS BEFORE HURRICANE IAN’S landfall in Lee County, people in Florida played their least-favorite game of chance: watching the cone of uncertainty. The original five-day cone issued on Friday, Sept. 23, covered the whole Florida peninsula, with the eye’s projected landfall over Lee County’s barrier islands. When the cone shifted northwesterly as the weekend progressed, many folks in Southwest Florida relaxed, even though storm watches bode ominous omens and the cone’s edge still grazed Lee County’s northernmost islands and included Charlotte County’s full coastline.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCEC restores power for Lehigh Acres, Immokalee customers

LCEC has restored power to customers in Immokalee and Lehigh Acres after a power outage was reported Wednesday morning. The cause for the widespread power outages was not known. According to Lee County Electric Cooperative’s outage map, 99.17% of customers in Immokalee, 71.65% in Lehigh Acres and 99.56% in Carnestown...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
wflx.com

Drivers fuel up before gas tax holiday ends in Florida

The month of November means a jump in fuel prices as Florida's gas tax returns. Florida's month-long gas tax holiday ends at midnight, meaning prices will likely increase 25 cents as early as Tuesday. Lawmakers approved the October gas tax holiday last spring in response to a surge in prices...
FLORIDA STATE

