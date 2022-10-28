Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
Related
grid.news
Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
wogx.com
Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
WINKNEWS.com
Damage around Bonita Beach after Hurricane Ian
A long road to recovery for a lot of Southwest Florida, and in particular Bonita Beach, four weeks after Hurricane Ian. Looking down onto Hickory Boulevard, it’s hard to make out what used to stand there. The trailer park is gone and pieces of homes are piled onto the side of the road.
Hurricane Ian left behind tons of debris. Here’s how Florida officials are getting rid of it.
The road to recovery has been a grueling one for countless Floridians who have lost their homes and other cherished possessions, starting with the slow removal of endless piles of disaster rubble. Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian sent shockwaves across the world. Cities, bridges and entire islands were...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County. That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools. As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits...
wflx.com
Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday
Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
Bay News 9
Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle
LABELLE, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle. It’s the 22nd panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 24 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The remains of the 2-year-old male panther...
Bay News 9
Orlo Vista flooding victim: 'I can't put my family through this again'
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County saw almost 14 inches of rain in 24 hours during Hurricane Ian, according to county officials, which led to historic flooding in some areas. Heavy rain from Hurricane Ian caused Orlo Vista retention ponds to overflow and flood homes. Crews pumped approximately 14 million...
2 Tampa restaurants named best in Florida for Thanksgiving
Two restaurants in Tampa have been named two of the best in Florida for Thanksgiving meals by a travel blog.
Florida Weekly
The CONE of UNCERTAINTY
IN THE DAYS BEFORE HURRICANE IAN’S landfall in Lee County, people in Florida played their least-favorite game of chance: watching the cone of uncertainty. The original five-day cone issued on Friday, Sept. 23, covered the whole Florida peninsula, with the eye’s projected landfall over Lee County’s barrier islands. When the cone shifted northwesterly as the weekend progressed, many folks in Southwest Florida relaxed, even though storm watches bode ominous omens and the cone’s edge still grazed Lee County’s northernmost islands and included Charlotte County’s full coastline.
The Abandoned Famous Florida House Is Now Underwater because of Hurricane Ian
The Cape Romano Dome House was an abandoned house consisting of six dome-shaped modules on stilts. The house is situated among the Ten Thousand Islands in Collier County, Florida, about 300 feet offshore from Cape Romano Island and south of Marco Island.
Florida Hurricane Ian death toll now at 125; 1 new death reported in Hillsborough County
Florida officials reported more deaths from Hurricane Ian more than a month after it made landfall in Florida.
Governor DeSantis Provides Up to 50% Discount on Florida Turnpikes with its New SunPass Savings Program
Starting Sept. 1, 2022, up to a 50% discount is now available to certain frequent customers of SunPass, Florida's Prepaid Toll Program. The new program is called SunPass Savings. In addition, as discussed below, Governor DeSantis has proposed an extension and expansion of the program.
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates are
NBC 2
Community Cooperative plans to feed thousands of families this Thanksgiving
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Community Cooperative has launched its Full Plates Project and is seeking help from the community. The organization will hold its annual project to provide Thanksgiving meal kits and prepared meals for those who are unable to afford the additional cost of a traditional holiday meal.
FEMA looking to hire hundreds to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
FEMA is looking to hire for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
LCEC restores power for Lehigh Acres, Immokalee customers
LCEC has restored power to customers in Immokalee and Lehigh Acres after a power outage was reported Wednesday morning. The cause for the widespread power outages was not known. According to Lee County Electric Cooperative’s outage map, 99.17% of customers in Immokalee, 71.65% in Lehigh Acres and 99.56% in Carnestown...
wsfltv.com
FEMA says not everyone will qualify for residential debris removal
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The first step to rebuilding is getting rid of all of the debris, and yesterday Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) announced that for the first time ever FEMA will assist residential areas—but not every neighborhood will qualify. When walking in a neighborhood located along...
wflx.com
Drivers fuel up before gas tax holiday ends in Florida
The month of November means a jump in fuel prices as Florida's gas tax returns. Florida's month-long gas tax holiday ends at midnight, meaning prices will likely increase 25 cents as early as Tuesday. Lawmakers approved the October gas tax holiday last spring in response to a surge in prices...
fox35orlando.com
Winter Forecast: Here's what winter season in Florida could be like
FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro takes a look at the winter outlook in Central Florida and around Florida. How much rain could we see?
Comments / 2