fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with threatening to 'mutilate and kill' Darren Bailey
CHICAGO - Prosecutors say anger over a political television ad at a bar led a Chicago man to send Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to mutilate and kill him and his family — a threat that also prompted a lockdown of schools associated with the state senator and his family.
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
fox32chicago.com
Affordable housing coming to Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood
CHICAGO - A new mixed-income, mixed-use affordable living community is coming to Chicago. On Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and community leaders broke ground on the "Park Station Lofts." The lofts are being built in Woodlawn at East 63rd and Maryland Avenue. This is the first new development to meet the...
fox32chicago.com
City Colleges of Chicago averts strike after reaching tentative contract agreement with faculty, staff union
CHICAGO - Faculty and professional staff at the City Colleges of Chicago have reached a tentative agreement on a new union contract and called off their planned strike later this week. The workers represented by the Cook County Colleges Teachers Union had been in negotiations with City Colleges administrators for...
fox32chicago.com
Community leaders gather to address East Garfield Park mass shooting
Three children were among 14 people wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side Monday night. Community leaders gathered Wednesday to say gun violence does not represent who they are.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson threatens to leave if Lightfoot wins
"If she got re-elected, I'll move out of the city of Chicago," said Wilson. Asked why, he added, "Because you can't take crime, taxes high. I'm a business person as well, you know. You got red light taxes, driveway taxes, head taxes. Crime is high. Police got bad morale. Who (would) want to live here?"
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
fox32chicago.com
Powerball fever: Illinois Lottery giving away free tickets for $1 billion jackpot
CHICAGO - Powerball fever is sweeping Illinois as the jackpot for Monday night's drawing has climbed to a mind-blowing $1 billion. If someone wins Monday, it would be the second-largest Powerball jackpot and the fifth-largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history. To celebrate the historic jackpot, the Illinois Lottery is...
fox32chicago.com
Community leaders gather at site of West Side mass shooting: 'Something must change'
CHICAGO - West Side faith leaders, professionals and elected officials gathered at the scene of the mass shooting that happened Monday, to say that gun violence does not represent who they are. They’re calling for support to rebuild their communities and keep them safe. That drive-by shooting happened Halloween...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout
CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
fox32chicago.com
CTA station near United Center set to open in 2024
CHICAGO - A new CTA Green Line station near the United Center is under construction and scheduled to be completed in 2024. The station was initially supposed to open in 2020 but now the stop along Damen Avenue is projected to be done in 2024. The project is expected to...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million Illinois Lottery ticket sold in suburban Chicago
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Check your tickets, because a liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for Sunday's midday drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lucky Day Lotto player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year. The...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, shot in Gresham
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the Gresham neighborhood. The 19-year-old was walking around 9:25 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Wood Street when shots rang out from a group of males standing in the alley, police said. He suffered a...
fox32chicago.com
Preckwinkle announces $111M in funding for behavioral health programs
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Cook County leaders celebrated the expansion of behavioral health services Wednesday. Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle announced $111 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan for the support of behavioral health programs. A new social worker role was announced to serve the northwest suburbs. Leaders...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot demands statewide ban on 'weapons of war' following Chicago mass shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on the Illinois legislature to ban "weapons of war" following a mass shooting in Garfield Park Monday night that left 14 people shot, including three children. Lightfoot posted a statement Tuesday on Twitter demanding lawmakers institute a "statewide ban" on the firearms.
fox32chicago.com
Apartment complex opens in Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - How would you like to live at a mall?. Well — it's happening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora. With big retail malls struggling and stores closing, this may be the way of the future. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon for a massive...
fox32chicago.com
Leo the red panda has died at Brookfield Zoo
CHICAGO - Brookfield Zoo announced Wednesday that Leo, the zoo’s 5-year-old red panda, had died. "Leo’s favorite treats were dried cranberries, and he loved tearing up paper boxes and bags for enrichment. He was especially active exploring his habitat in the cooler months," zoo officials said. Leo was...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old shot in neck on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenager was shot several times and hospitalized early Wednesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was walking around 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone inside a passing red vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the neck...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 35, critically wounded in Austin shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 35-year-old was walking outside just before 2 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5200 block of West Quincy Street, police said. He suffered several gunshot wounds throughout his body...
fox32chicago.com
7 vehicles stolen over two-week period on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Seven vehicles have been stolen in West Garfield Park over a two-week period. According to police, mostly Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being targeted. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 4400 block of West Fulton on Oct. 19 at midnight. 4100 block of West Washington...
