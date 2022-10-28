ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago man charged with threatening to 'mutilate and kill' Darren Bailey

CHICAGO - Prosecutors say anger over a political television ad at a bar led a Chicago man to send Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to mutilate and kill him and his family — a threat that also prompted a lockdown of schools associated with the state senator and his family.
CHICAGO, IL
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
Affordable housing coming to Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood

CHICAGO - A new mixed-income, mixed-use affordable living community is coming to Chicago. On Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and community leaders broke ground on the "Park Station Lofts." The lofts are being built in Woodlawn at East 63rd and Maryland Avenue. This is the first new development to meet the...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting

CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout

CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
CHICAGO, IL
CTA station near United Center set to open in 2024

CHICAGO - A new CTA Green Line station near the United Center is under construction and scheduled to be completed in 2024. The station was initially supposed to open in 2020 but now the stop along Damen Avenue is projected to be done in 2024. The project is expected to...
CHICAGO, IL
Man, 19, shot in Gresham

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the Gresham neighborhood. The 19-year-old was walking around 9:25 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Wood Street when shots rang out from a group of males standing in the alley, police said. He suffered a...
CHICAGO, IL
Preckwinkle announces $111M in funding for behavioral health programs

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Cook County leaders celebrated the expansion of behavioral health services Wednesday. Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle announced $111 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan for the support of behavioral health programs. A new social worker role was announced to serve the northwest suburbs. Leaders...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Apartment complex opens in Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. - How would you like to live at a mall?. Well — it's happening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora. With big retail malls struggling and stores closing, this may be the way of the future. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon for a massive...
AURORA, IL
Leo the red panda has died at Brookfield Zoo

CHICAGO - Brookfield Zoo announced Wednesday that Leo, the zoo’s 5-year-old red panda, had died. "Leo’s favorite treats were dried cranberries, and he loved tearing up paper boxes and bags for enrichment. He was especially active exploring his habitat in the cooler months," zoo officials said. Leo was...
BROOKFIELD, IL
17-year-old shot in neck on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A teenager was shot several times and hospitalized early Wednesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was walking around 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone inside a passing red vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the neck...
CHICAGO, IL
Man, 35, critically wounded in Austin shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 35-year-old was walking outside just before 2 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5200 block of West Quincy Street, police said. He suffered several gunshot wounds throughout his body...
CHICAGO, IL
7 vehicles stolen over two-week period on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Seven vehicles have been stolen in West Garfield Park over a two-week period. According to police, mostly Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being targeted. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 4400 block of West Fulton on Oct. 19 at midnight. 4100 block of West Washington...
CHICAGO, IL

