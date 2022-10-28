Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Michigan State Police Asking For The Public’s Help In Finding A Missing Family Of 4Kyle SchepperleyFremont, MI
Entire Family Vanishes After Husband Calls Cops Reporting Elaborate 9/11 Conspiracy TheoryWild Orchid MediaFremont, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Western Michigan Christian advances in volleyball districts
The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team shut down Fennville in the first round of the Division 3 district tournament on Tuesday evening in a match that was played at Fennville. The Warriors won the match in three straight sets, topping Fennville 25-13, 25-15, 25-13. WMC was led by Abby Leffring’s...
localsportsjournal.com
Ground attack, defense key to Muskegon Catholic fortunes against Reed City in Division 6 district title game
The Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders will be counting on its ground game to come through again on Friday night. The Crusaders will travel to Reed City to take on the Coyotes in a Division 6 district championship game. The Coyotes, members of the Central States Activities Association (CSAA), bring a...
localsportsjournal.com
Ravenna facing traditional power Ithaca in district championship game
The Ravenna Bulldogs football team will hit the road Saturday with a district championship on the line. The Bulldogs are heading to traditional power Ithaca to take on the Yellowjackets in a Division 7 contest. Game time is set for noon at Ithaca Community Stadium. Ravenna is coming off a...
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City’s volleyball team wins Sparta Invitational
The Kent City volleyball team capped off their Saturday with a first-place finish at the Sparta Invitational. In pool play, the Eagles lost a close one to Greenville, 25-23, 27-26, and played to draws against Comstock Park, 19-25, 26-24, and Shelby 23-25, 25-17. The Eagles moved on for a rematch...
MaxPreps
Michigan high school football: MHSAA district finals playoff schedule, brackets, stats, rankings, scores & more
Grand Valley Christian Patriots (Byron Center, MI) This week's Michigan MaxPreps computer rankings based on division. All teams ranked.
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven boys win regionals, earn spot in state meet; Bucs girls finish third
The Grand Haven boys and girls’ teams are heading to the Division 1 cross country state finals in Brooklyn at the Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 5. The boys won the Division 2 title and the girls finished third. The meet was run at Allendale. In the boys’...
localsportsjournal.com
Hard work on, off the court earns Bucs’ Friggens LSJ player of the month honors
GRAND HAVEN– — It was quite a tennis season for Grand Haven’s James Friggens. Friggens finished the season with a 23-10 record, was a regional finalist and made it to the quarterfinals in the state meet. For his efforts this season, Friggens was one of two players...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake girls finish second at cross country regionals, earn berth to state meet
The Spring Lake girls cross country team is heading for the Division 2 state finals Saturday after a second-place regional finish. The regional meet was at Allendale. The Lakers finished with 53 points, seven points behind regional champion Grand Rapids Christian (46 points). The only other local team was the Fruitport Trojans, who finished in ninth place with 244 points.
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season
The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
A Grand Rapids Flashback to 1946! What Was it Like Back Then?
Here is a little bit of fun for you. A Grand Rapids Flashback to 1946. The War was over, the town was growing, things were at a more relaxed pace, and we didn't have expressways. How did we ever get around? Very well, thank you. Grand Rapids was on the move.
Morning Sun
Funeral arrangements set for CMU freshman killed in crash
Funeral arrangements are set for a Downriver woman who lost her life in a car crash. A visitation service for 18-year-old Amanda Grace Kish is set for 2:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Molnar Funeral Homes (Nixon Chapel), 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. A time for family and friends to...
These Two Grand Rapids Intersections Are Among The Worst In Michigan
Don't tell my wife Lindsey, but she's a better driver than me. But even with her behind the wheel, I'd still be a bit nervous if we were traveling through these 12 intersections that have been labeled as Michigan's most dangerous intersections. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT),...
travelawaits.com
My 5 Favorite Restaurants To Enjoy Authentic Dutch Cuisine In Holland, Michigan
I have been a Holland, Michigan, resident for over 17 years. I didn’t know much about Dutch history until I moved to this darling town with its Dutch roots. In the years I’ve lived here, I’ve learned that the Dutch know how to eat! I have made it a point to travel around town to find the top restaurants that serve Dutch food specialties, and here are the top five. So, next time you’re in town either for the Tulip Time Festival or for a summer visit to the beach at beautiful Lake Michigan, add these restaurants to your list of must-eats!
Muskegon’s downtown splashpad could get redo after summer of glitches
MUSKEGON, MI – A downtown Muskegon splashpad that has kept children cool and entertained for more than a decade may be headed for a makeover after a wonky season. The splashpad at “Alcoa Square” between the post office and the Muskegon Farmers Market was plagued with multiple breakdowns this past summer until it finally was shut down, according to information provided to city commissioners.
The most haunted place in West Michigan may be this Grand Haven restaurant
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — This week in 13 Eats, we're getting spooky! We’re headed to the famed Kirby House in Grand Haven to trick-or-treat ourselves to a Halloween feast and some fascinating ghost lore. We’re told their employees have experienced unexplainable encounters in the restaurant for decades. But...
Man, 50, killed at Wyoming maintenance company
WYOMING, Mich. — A man is dead after a workplace incident in Wyoming on Friday, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says. Officials said a 50-year-old maintenance worker was crushed between the loading dock and a box truck, sustaining fatal injuries. The box truck was being driven by...
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden Corral
The last Golden Corral buffet chain in the area is still awaiting demolition for a new, larger Chick-fil-A location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WoodTV.com, MLive.com, and WZZM.com.
Westside Dairy Queen to close with plans for their replacement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Dairy Queen now sits on Fulton Street in Grand Rapids bare. Owners confirm to 13 ON YOUR SIDE the current contract with Dairy Queen has finished. They say they are, "excited to start the process of a neighborhood treat stop," and more information will be available in the future.
Lumber falls from truck in Michigan, killing driver
The Grandville Police Department says a trailer was being unloaded when some lumber fell and killed 51-year-old Levi Linton of Ontario, Canada.
Comments / 0