Kent City, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Western Michigan Christian advances in volleyball districts

The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team shut down Fennville in the first round of the Division 3 district tournament on Tuesday evening in a match that was played at Fennville. The Warriors won the match in three straight sets, topping Fennville 25-13, 25-15, 25-13. WMC was led by Abby Leffring’s...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ravenna facing traditional power Ithaca in district championship game

The Ravenna Bulldogs football team will hit the road Saturday with a district championship on the line. The Bulldogs are heading to traditional power Ithaca to take on the Yellowjackets in a Division 7 contest. Game time is set for noon at Ithaca Community Stadium. Ravenna is coming off a...
RAVENNA, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Kent City’s volleyball team wins Sparta Invitational

The Kent City volleyball team capped off their Saturday with a first-place finish at the Sparta Invitational. In pool play, the Eagles lost a close one to Greenville, 25-23, 27-26, and played to draws against Comstock Park, 19-25, 26-24, and Shelby 23-25, 25-17. The Eagles moved on for a rematch...
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Spring Lake girls finish second at cross country regionals, earn berth to state meet

The Spring Lake girls cross country team is heading for the Division 2 state finals Saturday after a second-place regional finish. The regional meet was at Allendale. The Lakers finished with 53 points, seven points behind regional champion Grand Rapids Christian (46 points). The only other local team was the Fruitport Trojans, who finished in ninth place with 244 points.
SPRING LAKE, MI
1077 WRKR

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season

The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Morning Sun

Funeral arrangements set for CMU freshman killed in crash

Funeral arrangements are set for a Downriver woman who lost her life in a car crash. A visitation service for 18-year-old Amanda Grace Kish is set for 2:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Molnar Funeral Homes (Nixon Chapel), 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. A time for family and friends to...
WYANDOTTE, MI
travelawaits.com

My 5 Favorite Restaurants To Enjoy Authentic Dutch Cuisine In Holland, Michigan

I have been a Holland, Michigan, resident for over 17 years. I didn’t know much about Dutch history until I moved to this darling town with its Dutch roots. In the years I’ve lived here, I’ve learned that the Dutch know how to eat! I have made it a point to travel around town to find the top restaurants that serve Dutch food specialties, and here are the top five. So, next time you’re in town either for the Tulip Time Festival or for a summer visit to the beach at beautiful Lake Michigan, add these restaurants to your list of must-eats!
HOLLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon’s downtown splashpad could get redo after summer of glitches

MUSKEGON, MI – A downtown Muskegon splashpad that has kept children cool and entertained for more than a decade may be headed for a makeover after a wonky season. The splashpad at “Alcoa Square” between the post office and the Muskegon Farmers Market was plagued with multiple breakdowns this past summer until it finally was shut down, according to information provided to city commissioners.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man, 50, killed at Wyoming maintenance company

WYOMING, Mich. — A man is dead after a workplace incident in Wyoming on Friday, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says. Officials said a 50-year-old maintenance worker was crushed between the loading dock and a box truck, sustaining fatal injuries. The box truck was being driven by...
WYOMING, MI
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden Corral

The last Golden Corral buffet chain in the area is still awaiting demolition for a new, larger Chick-fil-A location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WoodTV.com, MLive.com, and WZZM.com.

