Schenectady, NY

Candy, coloring books handed out during Scare-Nectady

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yLfa4_0ipUxAMB00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Schenectady Police and Fire Departments took part in the third annual Scare-Nectady Haunted Patrol on Thursday. The patrol included six stops throughout the city.

Decorated police cars and fire trucks stopped at each location for 15 minutes to hand out candy, coloring books and other goodies for the kids. Some students from Schenectady High School helped police hand out candy as a way to take part in their community.

“This is important for them to stay together for the community, to stay together and to be nice to each other, and it gives the community an opportunity to realize all of the police officers aren’t bad.”

The stops on the patrol were:

  • Fairview Park
  • Boys and Girls Club, Mont Pleasant
  • Jerry Burrell Park
  • Steinmetz Homes
  • Woodlawn Elementary
  • Steinmetz Park
