LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
MyNorthwest.com
College hoops to play on Election Day after NCAA rule change
The NCAA is allowing teams to play and practice on Election Day after making it a mandatory off day the past two years to allow athletes to participate in civic engagement. The move came on the recommendation of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, which called for allowing athletes who are in season to have activities on Election Day if they are provided another day off in the 15 days before or after that date for civic engagement opportunities.
MyNorthwest.com
Huard: The most ‘refreshing’ thing about Seahawks’ offense this season
If you’ve followed the Seahawks for the last few years, you may have grown frustrated with the offense at times. And for a few reasons. Sometimes the tight ends weren’t involved. Sometimes they were too run-heavy. Sometimes the pass plays seemed to only go deep down the field. And sometimes the Seahawks were battling not just opposing defenses, but the play clock.
Memories of Titans loss fresh in Chiefs players’ minds
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said it best about the Tennessee Titans: "Last year we weren’t ready, and they beat our a****."
BREAKING: James Harden's Injury Status In Wizards-76ers Game
James Harden has returned to Wednesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.
Fred VanVleet's Injury Status For Raptors-Spurs Game
Fred VanVleet has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.
MyNorthwest.com
Rost: Seahawks have something more and unexpected to play for this year
One win against Denver was satisfying. Another against the Lions was fun. But eight weeks and five wins into the season, it’s time to wonder whether the Seahawks have something more – something unexpected – to play for this season. Of course, players and coaches would tell...
MyNorthwest.com
Bumpus: The case for Seahawks QB Geno Smith to be an MVP candidate
Pete Carroll said it best after the Seahawks’ Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos: “How about Geno?”. Geno, of course, is Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith, who had a near-perfect first half and ended the day with 23 completions on 28 attempts with two touchdowns. After a...
MyNorthwest.com
XFL reveals team names and logos, including Seattle Sea Dragons
The XFL will be attempting its third installment of spring football starting next February, and once again, Seattle will have a team. And on Monday, the league unveiled all eight team names and logos, including that of the Seattle Sea Dragons. “Seattle, get excited and get loud for your Sea...
MyNorthwest.com
After poor debut season, this year’s Seattle Kraken sure are fun
The Seattle Kraken opened the third period in Calgary Tuesday night by allowing two goals in 16 seconds and suddenly found themselves down 4-2. That translates to a loss in most cases and Seattle saw its fair share of breakdowns like that last season. Once they fell behind, the Kraken...
