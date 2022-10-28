Read full article on original website
gwinnettprepsports.com
FLAG FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Olivia Shaw, Mill Creek rout Winder-Barrow
WINDER — Olivia Shaw threw for three touchdowns, in addition to intercepting two passes on defense, in Mill Creek’s 42-0 win over Winder-Barrow in girls flag football Tuesday. Shaw finished with 115 passing yards, and broke up three passes on defense. Kat Wilson caught two of Shaw’s TD...
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett swims past Brookwood, Mill Creek and Parkview in Meet of Champions
NORCROSS — North Gwinnett’s swimming and diving team swept the boys and girls titles at the season-opening Meet of Champions with Brookwood, Mill Creek and Parkview. North won the boys division with 637 points to finish ahead of runner-up Brookwood (530), Parkview (428) and Mill Creek (324).
WJCL
Local teams bring home hardware at the GHSA State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Buford’s 9-1 victory over East Coweta in the Class 7A championship game gave the program its 11th state title and first since 2016 while bringing the GHSA State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament to a close Saturday in Columbus. Buford defeated Parkview 9-1, East Coweta 2-1,...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Norcross opens swimming and diving season with wins over Archer, Lanier
NORCROSS — Norcross’ swimming and diving team swept its season opening meet Saturday with Archer and Lanier at West Gwinnett Aquatic Center. The Blue Devils won the girls competition with 372 points to Archer’s 146 and Lanier’s 82. The boys team had 321 points to Archer’s 175 and Lanier’s 86.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Gwinnett County Public Schools' Student-Athletes of the Month, October 2022
A look at the Gwinnett County Public Schools' Student-Athletes of the Month for Oct. 2022. The athletes were chosen by their high schools.
Georgia stays at No. 1, set for matchup with No. 2 Tennessee in Week 10 AP Top 25 rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs took care of business on Saturday, beating Florida 42-20. The win sets up a massive matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers, as the two teams sit at No. 1 and No. 2, in the Week 10 AP Poll. Georgia came in at No. 1 in this week’s Coaches...
valdostatoday.com
King’s Hawaiian invests $85M in Georgia facility
ATLANTA – King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian® will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
accesswdun.com
Monroe man airlifted for care after Rabun County wreck
A Rabun County wreck late Friday seriously injured a Walton County man. David Nix, 56, of Monroe was airlifted after his westbound Jeep Wrangler traveled off Plum Orchard Road near Clayton and struck an embankment with its right side, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The Jeep then traveled across...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
JDA to appeal ruling against Rivian, prepares for legal battle
MONTICELLO — The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties has bolstered its legal team as it prepares to respond to court challenges seeking to halt development of the Rivian Automotive assembly plant. At a Tuesday, Oct. 25 meeting in Jasper County, the JDA approved a...
WYFF4.com
Man's body found lying in road after being shot, hit by 2 vehicles in Hart County, Georgia, sheriff says
HART COUNTY, Ga. — A man was found dead in the roadway after being shot and then run over by two vehicles, according to the Hart County Sheriff. Sheriff Mike Cleveland said Delphonso Heard, 32, of Hartwell, was found dead Tuesday morning on Bowman Highway. Cleveland said Heard's body...
Traffic Watch: Lane closures, traffic shift coming soon on GA 400 in Forsyth County
Construction of new full diamond interchange on GA 400 at McGinnis Ferry Road(Photo/Forsyth County "On the Move") Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) crews will close lanes on the northbound side of SR 400 to shift the traffic alignment between Windward Parkway (exit 11) and McFarland Road (exit 12A). Once construction is completed on the northbound side, crews will begin the work on the southbound lanes. GDOT says the traffic shifts will remain for the duration of the project.
accesswdun.com
Two Gainesville City Schools closed Monday due to water main break
Water service was restored to Gainesville High School and Centennial Arts Academy at about 3:20 p.m. Monday afternoon. Two schools in Gainesville will be closed on Monday due to a water main break. Gainesville High School and Centennial Arts Academy will be closed to students and staff due to the estimated repair times. According to Joy Griffin, the director of communications for the school system, all other schools are open and are not affected.
GPB evening headlines for October 31, 2022
The Joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Researchers say the large spider that proliferated in Georgia in 2021 could spread to much of the East Coast.
10NEWS
High school cheerleader killed in Georgia crash, driver charged with DUI, police say
HOSCHTON, Ga. — The Mill Creek High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Junior cheerleader Caitlyn Pollock was killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Saturday night, the team shared on social media. Gwinnett County Police said the driver of the car, identified as...
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County moves to stop street racing and stunt driving
Commissioners approved a new ordinance that will make it more difficult to drag race on Gwinnett County streets. The ordinance allows Gwinnett Police to impound vehicles involved in street racing for up to a month. State law does not address impounding – only fines. The County’s action comes on...
Sheriff: Man shot before being hit by 2 vehicles in Georgia
An investigation is underway after a man was shot before he was run over twice by two separate vehicles Tuesday morning in Hart Co.
No survivors in small plane crash on Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta
ALPHARETTA. Ga. — Alpharetta police confirmed that there are no survivors after a small plane crashed Monday. Officials said on Monday at 1:15pm, a Beech BE58 crashed into an area of wooded terrain near Big Creek and Rock Mill Park in Alpharetta. The flight plan indicated two people were on board, flying from Jekyll Island, Ga. to Dekalb-Peachtree Airport.
2 dead after plane crash on Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta, police say
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two people have has died after a plane crashed in Alpharetta along the Big Creek Greenway, according to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety. The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Beechcraft G58 crashed in Rock Mill Park on approach to the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Authorities said...
accesswdun.com
Fire destroys car and motorcycle in the garage of a Buford home
A Buford home had severe damage after a fire Friday night. No one was home at the time of the fire, but a car and motorcycle parked inside the garage was destroyed. The fire sent smoke and heat throughout the two-story townhome on Sardis Bend Drive. The garage received the most damage to the corner unit.
