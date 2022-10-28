ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demorest, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com

FLAG FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Olivia Shaw, Mill Creek rout Winder-Barrow

WINDER — Olivia Shaw threw for three touchdowns, in addition to intercepting two passes on defense, in Mill Creek’s 42-0 win over Winder-Barrow in girls flag football Tuesday. Shaw finished with 115 passing yards, and broke up three passes on defense. Kat Wilson caught two of Shaw’s TD...
WINDER, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Norcross opens swimming and diving season with wins over Archer, Lanier

NORCROSS — Norcross’ swimming and diving team swept its season opening meet Saturday with Archer and Lanier at West Gwinnett Aquatic Center. The Blue Devils won the girls competition with 372 points to Archer’s 146 and Lanier’s 82. The boys team had 321 points to Archer’s 175 and Lanier’s 86.
NORCROSS, GA
valdostatoday.com

King’s Hawaiian invests $85M in Georgia facility

ATLANTA – King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian® will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs.
OAKWOOD, GA
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
accesswdun.com

Monroe man airlifted for care after Rabun County wreck

A Rabun County wreck late Friday seriously injured a Walton County man. David Nix, 56, of Monroe was airlifted after his westbound Jeep Wrangler traveled off Plum Orchard Road near Clayton and struck an embankment with its right side, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The Jeep then traveled across...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

JDA to appeal ruling against Rivian, prepares for legal battle

MONTICELLO — The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties has bolstered its legal team as it prepares to respond to court challenges seeking to halt development of the Rivian Automotive assembly plant. At a Tuesday, Oct. 25 meeting in Jasper County, the JDA approved a...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
Michelle Hall

Traffic Watch: Lane closures, traffic shift coming soon on GA 400 in Forsyth County

Construction of new full diamond interchange on GA 400 at McGinnis Ferry Road(Photo/Forsyth County "On the Move") Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) crews will close lanes on the northbound side of SR 400 to shift the traffic alignment between Windward Parkway (exit 11) and McFarland Road (exit 12A). Once construction is completed on the northbound side, crews will begin the work on the southbound lanes. GDOT says the traffic shifts will remain for the duration of the project.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Two Gainesville City Schools closed Monday due to water main break

Water service was restored to Gainesville High School and Centennial Arts Academy at about 3:20 p.m. Monday afternoon. Two schools in Gainesville will be closed on Monday due to a water main break. Gainesville High School and Centennial Arts Academy will be closed to students and staff due to the estimated repair times. According to Joy Griffin, the director of communications for the school system, all other schools are open and are not affected.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett County moves to stop street racing and stunt driving

Commissioners approved a new ordinance that will make it more difficult to drag race on Gwinnett County streets. The ordinance allows Gwinnett Police to impound vehicles involved in street racing for up to a month. State law does not address impounding – only fines. The County’s action comes on...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Fire destroys car and motorcycle in the garage of a Buford home

A Buford home had severe damage after a fire Friday night. No one was home at the time of the fire, but a car and motorcycle parked inside the garage was destroyed. The fire sent smoke and heat throughout the two-story townhome on Sardis Bend Drive. The garage received the most damage to the corner unit.
BUFORD, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy