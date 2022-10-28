ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Reporter finds 'DISTURBING' trend while covering Paul Pelosi attack in S...

Michael Shellenberger is doing what all reporters SHOULD DO when covering the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul: He is on the ground in San Francisco, knocking on as many doors as possible, and interviewing as many people as possible to try and piece together all the details. But Shellenberger, author of ‘San Fransicko,’ tells Glenn he’s witnessed reporters from mainstream media outlets being ‘lazy’ with their coverage, which by default suggests either bad journalism or political motivation. He exposes the ‘DISTURBING’ way some news reporters have covered the attack, and he explains how some have essentially swapped this story with the one about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s near attack just months ago…
NEW Pelosi Hammer Time Update 11-2-22

Stephanie Boone and more guests join in in the lead up to election day. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is out...
Trump 2024 Campaign Prepares For Launch

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to launch a 2024 presidential campaign shortly after the upcoming midterm elections, according to the Associated Press. Trump's aides are reportedly working quietly on preparations for another presidential campaign with expected Republican congressional wins next week, which would allow the former president to propel himself as the front-runner for the party's nomination in 2024.
CAA Signs Fox News 'Five' Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....

