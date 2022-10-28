ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Hockey Rumors

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Columbus Blue Jackets place Nick Blackenburg on IR; activate Joonas Korpisalo

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced a pair of roster moves this morning, placing defenseman Nick Blankenburg on IR retroactive to October 23rd and in a related move, goaltender Joonas Korpisalo has been activated off of IR. Korpisalo will not immediately join Columbus, however, as he’s been assigned to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL on a conditioning assignment. Columbus next plays tomorrow afternoon in Newark against the New Jersey Devils. Cleveland plays this evening, but doesn’t play again until next weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ducks defenseman Jaime Drysdale to undergo shoulder surgery

The Anaheim Ducks are not off to a good start this season (despite their comeback win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Sunday night) and things are getting even worse. Young defenseman Jamie Drysdale suffered a torn labrum last week and will undergo surgery in the near future. His timeline has been listed as four to six months.
ANAHEIM, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy