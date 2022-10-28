Read full article on original website
Gabriel Vilardi, Kings bring hot streak to Dallas
Gabriel Vilardi wasn’t even assured of a roster spot when the Los Angeles Kings opened training camp in September. However,
Columbus Blue Jackets place Nick Blackenburg on IR; activate Joonas Korpisalo
The Columbus Blue Jackets announced a pair of roster moves this morning, placing defenseman Nick Blankenburg on IR retroactive to October 23rd and in a related move, goaltender Joonas Korpisalo has been activated off of IR. Korpisalo will not immediately join Columbus, however, as he’s been assigned to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL on a conditioning assignment. Columbus next plays tomorrow afternoon in Newark against the New Jersey Devils. Cleveland plays this evening, but doesn’t play again until next weekend.
Stars sign goalie Matt Murray after Jake Oettinger injury
In what will be a confusing move for many casual hockey fans, the Dallas Stars have signed goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year entry-level contract. This Murray is not the Matt Murray that plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but an undrafted netminder who was playing for their AHL affiliate.
Ducks defenseman Jaime Drysdale to undergo shoulder surgery
The Anaheim Ducks are not off to a good start this season (despite their comeback win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Sunday night) and things are getting even worse. Young defenseman Jamie Drysdale suffered a torn labrum last week and will undergo surgery in the near future. His timeline has been listed as four to six months.
