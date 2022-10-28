ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chantilly, VA

DC Students' Field Trip To VA Pumpkin Patch Ends In DWI School Bus Crash: Report

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

A fun day at the pumpkin patch for Washington DC students was spoiled by their DWI driver who crashed on the return trip on Thursday, Oct. 27 , NBC Washington reports.

Ben Murch Elementary School students were heading back from Cox Farms when the driver crashed, coming to a stop on Conference Center Drive in Chantilly sometime in the afternoon, the outlet said.

The driver was arrested in Fairfax County. A press conference was held at 9 p.m. No further details were immediately available.

Click here for more from NBC Washington.

