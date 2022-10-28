Authorities have released a 911 call made from the scene of actor Leslie Jordan's car crash, and the audio reveals some new details about the tragic incident. According to ET — which obtained the recording — a bystander called for help, telling the 911 operator, "There's a man in a four-door BMW, in a grey vehicle, that crashed against the building." The caller also explained, "There's other people trying to open the car door and to get this gentleman out." The outlet also noted that Jordan was reportedly not breathing when first responders arrived.

7 DAYS AGO