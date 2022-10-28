Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial KillerSam H ArnoldAnchorage, AK
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?Alaska Media News NetworkAlaska State
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative GuideThe Daily ScoopAnchorage, AK
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A bicyclist has been killed in a collision near Tudor Road on Tuesday afternoon, according to Anchorage police. According to a community alert, an adult male riding a bicycle on the northbound onramp of the Seward Highway at the Tudor Road intersection was struck by a person driving a Subaru Legacy traveling in the same direction.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man charged after Northeast Anchorage apartment complex fire
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Monday Paul Bryan Bates was brought up for arraignment on charges related to Sunday’s apartment complex fire, including arson. Bates’ arraignment was delayed until Tuesday due to his unruly behavior in court. The prosecutor and judge decided to delay after Bates interrupted court proceedings with non-cooperation and profanity.
alaskasnewssource.com
The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Anchorage Sunday
The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska’s constitution is the only ballot measure before Alaska voters this year. The constitutional convention issue comes around every 10 years and has never been approved by Alaskans, but this year both sides feel the issue could go either way.
kinyradio.com
Palmer man arrested in Willow for weapon discharges
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State troopers arrested a man Friday on a slew of weapons misconduct charges following reports of gun shots near a property. On Friday at approximately 3:13 in the afternoon, Troopers received a report of a male shooting towards a property on Lynx Lake Rd. A homeowner reported one of his sheep was killed.
kdll.org
Cooper Landing crash lands six in hospital
Amid the first major snowfall of the season, a three-car accident in Cooper Landing Wednesday near Gwin’s Lodge sent six people to the hospital and temporarily closed the Sterling Highway in both directions. Cooper Landing Emergency Services, the local volunteer-based response organization, was on the scene, with help from Central Emergency Services out of Sterling, as well as Alaska State Troopers.
alaskasnewssource.com
Section of apartment complex in Northeast Anchorage goes up in flames
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department says it responded to a fire on the northeast side of the city shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday. Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd said via phone Sunday afternoon that 22 fire units responded to the fire in an apartment complex on East 12th Avenue, between Norman Street and Edward Street, just off Debarr Road.
alaskasnewssource.com
Dowling Road roundabouts reopen after summer work
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A vital transportation artery that has rerouted traffic all summer due to road construction has finally reopened after more than five months. The Dowling Road roundabouts, located at the exit and entrance ramps of the Seward Highway, reopened Sunday, according to a Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Facebook post.
alaskasnewssource.com
Car drives onto front yards, taking out campaign signs
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Jack Clair would describe his neighborhood on Arlene Street as a generally quiet neighborhood. However, within the past month, a variety of houses in the neighborhood have started to report acts of vandalism towards political signs on their yards. On Oct. 6th, Jack Clair captured surveillance...
alaskasnewssource.com
Ordinance aimed at helping nonprofits tabled by Wasilla city council
Your headlines for November 1, 2022 from Alaska's News Source. Man charged after Northeast Anchorage apartment complex fire. Man charged after Northeast Anchorage apartment complex fire. 907 Sports. Updated: 18 hours ago. Port of Alaska receives $68.7M federal grant to kick start 10-year rebuilding program. Updated: 20 hours ago. Port...
akbizmag.com
New Buses for People Mover Fleet
The People Mover bus fleet in Anchorage is getting its first new rolling stock since 2013, replacing some older buses that have been in service since the ‘90s. People Mover is receiving eleven new 40-foot diesel buses manufactured by New Flyer. The new buses have an improved suspension, smoother ride, and enhanced interior finishes. The seat frames are stainless steel and are padded with a silica material to make them easier to sanitize while still offering comfort during warm and cold seasons. New Flyer’s diesel drive train includes emissions controls for a virtually smoke-free engine and potentially lower operating costs.
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter weather returns to Southcentral and Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow is falling across Southcentral this morning, as the storm that impacted Southwest Alaska Monday moves into the region. The extent of the storm is still being felt across the state, where many areas remain under a multitude of warnings and advisories. The greatest impacts from the current storm will be felt in Southcentral and Southeast Alaska through the end of the week.
alaskasnewssource.com
Dowling Road to reopen this weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After more than five months of detours, the Alaska Department of Transportation says Dowling Road is getting set to reopen — possibly as early as Saturday evening. Project Engineer with the department Chong Kim said the federally-funded project, which includes a new bridge on the...
radiokenai.com
Widespread Snow Event For South Central Tuesday Into Wednesday
According to the National Weather Service in Anchorage, a low pressure system will move in from the west Tuesday, bringing a front that will lift from southwest to northeast over Southcentral beginning Tuesday night. Snow is expected to spread in over the Kenai Peninsula beginning Tuesday night. Snow will then...
kinyradio.com
Anchorage man sentenced to nine years for stealing 22 guns
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison for stealing 22 firearms from an Anchorage gun store in 2019. The Anchorage Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Ivers prosecuted...
Anchorage, November 02 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Bartlett High School volleyball team will have a game with A.J. Dimond High School on November 01, 2022, 20:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
alaskasnewssource.com
Halloween with a chill, November brings snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and many other areas of the state are seeing a chill as the trick-or-treat hours are in play Monday night. The chill will still be there as we start the month of November, along with a chance of snow. It will be a mix of snow and rain for Southeast Alaska.
kdll.org
Crashes cause fatality, road closures on peninsula highways
Four separate crashes on the Sterling and Seward Highways early this week resulted in at least one fatality, one hospitalization and a handful of road closures. On Monday, a two-vehicle crash on the Sterling Highway near Watson Lake killed one Anchorage resident and sent another to the hospital in critical condition.
alaskasnewssource.com
1 dead, another seriously injured in Kenai Peninsula collision
STERLING, Alaska (KTUU) - One driver is dead and another suffered serious injuries Monday after a head-on crash on the Sterling Highway. Alaska State Troopers say officers responded to the scene at mile 72.5 around 1:40 p.m. Monday on a report of a collision involving two vehicles. Troopers say a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Eagle River woman convicted on federal offenses for illegal opioid distribution
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Eagle River nurse practitioner has been convicted on 10 felony counts after prescribing approximately 4.5 million opioids without adequate medical justification, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska. In a press release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office detailed the conviction of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Al Aska Shriners game raises money charity
Port of Alaska receives $68.7M federal grant to kick start 10-year rebuilding program. Port of Alaska receives $68.7M federal grant to kick start 10-year rebuilding program. Constitutional convention supporters make case for Ballot Measure 1. Updated: 5 hours ago. The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska’s constitution...
Comments / 2