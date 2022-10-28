The People Mover bus fleet in Anchorage is getting its first new rolling stock since 2013, replacing some older buses that have been in service since the ‘90s. People Mover is receiving eleven new 40-foot diesel buses manufactured by New Flyer. The new buses have an improved suspension, smoother ride, and enhanced interior finishes. The seat frames are stainless steel and are padded with a silica material to make them easier to sanitize while still offering comfort during warm and cold seasons. New Flyer’s diesel drive train includes emissions controls for a virtually smoke-free engine and potentially lower operating costs.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 10 HOURS AGO