ngxchange.org
New Gloucester Charter: A starting point
I signed the petition to create a town Charter. I was concerned by some of the decisions that the Select Board had been making at the time, and I am someone who likes to have the “rules” clearly defined. Having a document that outlines how the town is to be run is a good thing in my mind.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Woolwich, state to talk Station 46 Bridge, traffic signal Nov. 15
Maine Department of Transportation officials will return to Woolwich to update residents on the Station 46 Bridge Replacement Project and a traffic signal at the Route 1/Nequasset Road intersection. The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the gymnasium of Woolwich Central School, 137 Nequasset Road. “The select...
WMTW
Target announces more details about newest Maine store
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn opens this weekend, and we are now learning new details about the store and its plans. The company previously announced that a grand opening will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet.
mainebiz.biz
Growing wealth management firm to relocate headquarters to Gardiner
A financial planning and investment advisory firm headquartered in Hallowell will relocate to Gardiner to accommodate its growing team. Kennebec Offices LLC bought 1 Brunswick Ave. and a neighboring parking lot at 348 Water St. from Peter Johnson for $450,000. Matthew Pouliot of Pouliot Real Estate and Ben Spencer of...
WMTW
Cost of heating oil approaches $5.50 a gallon as Mainers face challenges signing up for assistance
With the cost of a gallon of home heating oil now approaching $5.50 a gallon, some Mainers are getting nervous. 8 Investigates received an email from a Lewiston woman talking about her frustration in signing up for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). That program allows for income-qualified Mainers to receive a $500 credit toward their oil bill.
wabi.tv
80,000 signatures in favor of replacing CMP, Versant submitted to Secretary of State
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Boxes filled with more than 80,000 signatures were submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office Monday morning. “That is 80,000 Maine people who are tired of being abused by our state’s two for profit monopoly utilities, CMP and Versant,” said Andrew Blunt, executive Director of Our Power.
mainebiz.biz
National clothing retailer lands in Old Port
A national clothes retailer headquartered in New York City will open its first Maine store at 75 Market St. in Portland’s Old Port this fall. Madewell signed a five-year lease for a 5,532-square-foot space at the corner of Market and Middle streets. The lease was brokered by Pete Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers for East Brown Cow and Randy Baker of Open Realty Advisors for Madewell.
Important: 2-Way Traffic Change In Waterville Delayed
If you have drive through downtown Waterville in the last year, or so, you have no doubt noticed a lot of road work being done. At one point, Main Street resembled no man's land in a World War One battlefield. What was the purpose of all this road work? After...
Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School Library
Regional School Unit 73 (RSU 73), which serves 1450 students in the towns of Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls, has had an appeal filed to remove two books from the school library at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.
WPFO
Maine farmer lost 8,000 pounds of carrots because of worker shortage
BOWDOINHAM (BDN) -- Last year, a combination of weather conditions and lack of sufficient workers forced a southern Maine small farmer to leave close to 8,000 pounds of carrots — about a quarter of the entire crop — in the ground. While things are better this season, Nate...
mainebiz.biz
Cumberland County restaurant operator fined $102K for violating federal labor laws
An operator of three southern Maine eateries has paid $102,000 to the U.S. Department of Labor for violating federal labor laws, the agency said Monday. El Grand Rodeo, the owner of El Rodeo in South Portland, El Rodeo Brunswick in Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, was ordered to pay $51,217 in restored tips and back wages, plus that same amount in liquidated damages, for denying 25 workers their full overtime wages or illegally keeping portions of their earned tips.
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Maine?
There are several places in Maine to find excellent secondhand goods, but choosing the best one for your needs and budget is essential. Fortunately, most shops have websites where you can learn more about their products and prices. There are also plenty of consignment shops in the state, and you can find items that are unique or hard to find anywhere else.
ngxchange.org
“A lasting legacy”: UMaine Extension tribute to NG’s Richard Brzozowski
Extension professor Richard Brzozowski retired from the University of Maine Cooperative Extension on October 1, 2022, after more than 35 years of service. Brzozowski started his Extension career by serving as the county agriculture agent (the title now known as Extension Educator) in Cumberland County. He planned, implemented, and evaluated educational programs and applied research projects in Cumberland County and beyond from July 1987 to September 2015. Starting in September 2015, Brzozowski became a member of the Extension Leadership Team when he stepped into the role of Food Systems Program Administrator and began overseeing all of the organization’s agricultural and food-related programs statewide.
mainebiz.biz
UNE names second building after longtime benefactor
A second University of New England campus building was dedicated today to a longtime benefactor who has previously donated more than $4 million to the university along with an island and a research vessel. The Arthur P. Girard Innovation Hall on the Portland campus recognizes the commercial real estate broker...
WPFO
Westbrook store opens new expansion after they say former contractor stole money
WESTBROOK (WGME) - After they say a contractor ran off with thousands of dollars, the owners of Weekend Anime and Games finally finished an expansion to their store. Julie York and her husband first tried to expand their store with an equity loan from their home a couple years ago.
WPFO
Oxford Hills considers new gender identity policy, parents speak out
SOUTH PARIS (WGME) – There was controversy and concerns from parents Tuesday night about a proposed gender identity policy for schools in Oxford Hills. The school board held a public forum after many in the community reached out both in opposition and support of the policy. School officials say...
eastcoasttraveller.com
David's 388 South Portland Maine's Cozy Neighborhood Bistro
The menu combines classic and contemporary American fare that's moderately priced and sure to satisfy your hunger. The restaurant has a full bar and a chef's counter that overlooks the kitchen. So, whether you're celebrating a birthday or date night, the restaurant's upscale American fare will please you. The restaurant's...
Program to help older Mainers with home improvements
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
amjamboafrica.com
Iraqi Community Center in Maine
We, at the Iraqi Community Center in Maine, have embarked on an enormous effort to educate voters, many of whom are first time voters, about elections and to encourage participation in the upcoming midterm elections. We hired six bilingual canvassers to knock on doors, engage Iraqi American voters about the...
