Extension professor Richard Brzozowski retired from the University of Maine Cooperative Extension on October 1, 2022, after more than 35 years of service. Brzozowski started his Extension career by serving as the county agriculture agent (the title now known as Extension Educator) in Cumberland County. He planned, implemented, and evaluated educational programs and applied research projects in Cumberland County and beyond from July 1987 to September 2015. Starting in September 2015, Brzozowski became a member of the Extension Leadership Team when he stepped into the role of Food Systems Program Administrator and began overseeing all of the organization’s agricultural and food-related programs statewide.

