Jamon Dumas-Johnson makes it known Georgia isn’t looking ahead to Tennessee

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
 5 days ago
ATHENS — It’s natural to wonder if Georgia might be looking past the Florida Gators this week. Georgia is a 22.5-point favorite against Florida, a 4-3 team. After the game against Florida, Georgia is set to host No. 3 Tennessee. Should both teams win, it will be the highest-ranked matchup in the history of Sanford Stadium.

These are 18 to 22-year-olds taking the field on Saturday, and the Georgia-Florida game has produced plenty of surprise results over the years.

But inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson made it very clear that not only is he focused on the Florida game, but coming out on top of this rivalry game.

Georgia No. 3 in initial College Football Playoff Rankings

ATHENS — The first College Football Playoff rankings have dropped, adding further debate going into Saturday’s game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 1 Tennessee. The two unbeaten SEC teams sit atop the rankings, followed by Ohio State at No. 2, Clemson at No. 4 and Michigan and Alabama as the first two teams out. Unbeaten TCU is at No. 7.
Georgia’s new players flex, Mike White era tips off with exhibition win

The Mike White era tipped off with a 66-52 win over NCAA Division ll Georgia College on Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. Kario Oquendo and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe led the Bulldogs with 15 points apiece, with Moncrieffe also pulling down a team-high 9 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 Moncrieffe, a transfer from Oklahoma...
Basketball Bulldogs open Mike White era with exhibition win

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe flirted with a double-double in his unofficial Georgia debut as the Bulldogs won their preseason exhibition game against the Georgia College Bobcats, 66-52, with head coach Mike White on the sidelines in his first game at the helm of the program, on Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. The...
Pence, Kemp campaign in Hall County

Former Vice President Mike Pence was on the trail with Governor Brian Kemp Tuesday in Forsyth and Hall counties, campaign stops in Cumming and Gainesville. Republican Kemp continues to lead in the latest polling, leading Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in a rematch of the race Kemp won four years ago. Early voting ends Friday. Election day is next Tuesday, six days from today.
Federal lawsuit levels new allegations against former UGA student

There are new allegations for Syed Arbab, the 25 year-old former University of Georgia student who pleaded guilty three years ago to running an illegal Ponzi scheme from a frat house in Athens. A federal lawsuit says he’s been involved in another scam, making more than $2 million in fictitious deposits from empty or underfunded bank accounts into trading accounts at two brokerages. The lawsuit says ran this scam from a federal prison in Marion Indiana, where he is serving a five-year prison sentence for his previous conviction.
NE Ga police blotter includes arrest of Athens armed robbery suspect

Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of an Oconee County man: Quintavis Tillman is 22 years old, from Bishop. He is facing charges that include aggravated assault and armed robbery after the alleged holdup of a 29 year-old Athens man who tells police it happened on Jefferson Road in Athens. Also arrested and charged is a 22 year-old woman from Eatonton: Alyssa Ivey is Tillman’s alleged accomplice.
Final week of early voting includes extended hours in Athens

Today marks the start of the third and final week of early voting, with new voting precincts and extended hours for advance voting in Athens. Early voting takes place at the Elections Office on Washington Street and at the Library on Baxter Street, the Miriam Moore Community Center on McKinley Drive, the Extension Office on Cleveland Road, the Tennis Center on Lexington Road, the Train Depot in Winterville, and the Lyndon House Arts Center on Hoyt Street in Athens.
ACCPD says October shootings were gang-related

An Athens man faces a murder charge: Athens-Clarke County Police say 26 year-old Jeffrey Rice is looking at counts that include murder and aggravated assault stemming from an October 21 shooting on Gaines School Road. A 19 year-old was shot and killed and an 18 year-old was wounded in what police describe as a gang shooting. Police say their investigation is ongoing.
ACCPD makes arrest in fatal shooting

The Athens Clarke County Police Department announced the arrest of a 26-year old man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month on Gaines School Road. On October 28, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Jeffery Rice, 26, of Athens, GA, for his involvement in the October 21, 2022 fatal shooting on Gaines School Road.
