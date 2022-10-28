Read full article on original website
Douglas County officials predict more than 200,000 votes will be cast in 2022 midterms
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Douglas County Election Commission is estimating more than 200,000 votes will be cast in the 2022 midterms. Election Commissioner Brian Kruse predicted a voter turnout of 57% — 204,716 votes cast — in a release Wednesday morning. “Voters should be assured that...
Battle over bluejeans to be heard by Nebraska’s highest court
LINCOLN — Call it the “battle over bluejeans” or “denim-gate,” but the state employees union says its lawsuit against a state agency’s ban on bluejeans is about much more than just what state workers can wear on the job. On Wednesday, the Nebraska Supreme...
New: Pillen raises 21-times more than Blood in Nebraska governor's race
OMAHA, Neb. — Republican candidate for Nebraska governor Jim Pillen has outraised Democratic candidate Carol Blood by more than $10 million, according to thelatest election filings released on Tuesday. For this entire election cycle, Pillen has raised $11,160,914 compared to Blood's $514,596. According to the data, Pillen raised more...
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
Mayor Stothert discusses Omaha progress, goals in front of crowd Tuesday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday evening at Montclair Community Center — the first since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Stothert discussed her four main goals: public safety, managing the city budget, job growth and improving the taxpayer experience. On the topic...
Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District
Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits
A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
Ponca Tribe breaks ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
Members of the Ponca Tribe broke ground Monday on the expansion project of the Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. By summer 2024, the casino is set to open a 600,000-square-foot addition. The space will include hundreds of new gambling machines, dining and a sports book. The casino's addition is estimated to create 200 new jobs.
City council approves $341K armored vehicle for Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — By the end of 2023, Omaha police could have a new armored vehicle for its Emergency Response Unit. The Omaha City Councilapproved 7-0 to spend $341,768 for a Lenco BearCat G3 armored vehicle. According to the police department, funding for the purchase was already in the...
A Closer Look At Nebraska Ballot Initiatives 432 and 433
Today’s show is an in-depth look at two initiatives on this year’s ballot. First, Maria Corpuz talks with Senator Terrell McKinney about Initiative 433, which would incrementally increase the state’s minimum wage from $9 to $15 by 2026. Then Tom Knoblauch talks with Heather Engdahl, director of...
Nebraska's Cold Weather Rule allows extra time to pay for utilities
LINCOLN, Neb.-Tuesday, November 1, marks the beginning of the. Nebraska Public Service Commission’s (PSC) cold weather rule. who may be facing financial difficulties are given a little extra time to pay their bills. The cold weather rule means Black Hill Energy and NorthWestern Energy may not shut off. service...
Iowa couple pleads guilty in Nebraska poaching case
The Ankeny hunters who garnered fame on YouTube for their hunting content has taken a plea deal for hunting violations in Nebraska.
Inmate convicted of assaulting officer dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 26-year-old inmate died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary over the weekend. Philip Garcia died Saturday due to an undetermined cause, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Garcia was convicted in Scotts Bluff County of assault of an officer, use of a deadly...
'It scares me': National diesel shortage takes toll on Omaha truck drivers
The country is experiencing one of the biggest diesel shortages since 2008. That's with about 25 days of diesel supply in shortage.
Election fraud not a problem in Douglas County
OMAHA, Neb. — Misinformation is false or inaccurate and can be spread accidentally. Disinformation is malicious and is spread deliberately. Both are pervasive this election cycle, as early voting gets underway. "I'm really excited to personally vote," said Eva Burklund, a University of Nebraska at Omaha sophomore, who chairs...
Spending on Nebraska elections is surging, with no end in sight
Every two years, Nebraskans get inundated by political ads, mailers and text messages from candidates for federal office.
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 26-year-old inmate has died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Philip Garcia, 26, died Saturday while incarcerated at the State Penitentiary. The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet. A grand jury will conduct an investigation, which is...
Another dry winter in Nebraska could mean irrigation restrictions next year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather, high winds and a lack of rainfall all worked against Nebraska’s farmers this summer. But the trouble started with much lower than average precipitation last winter. Nebraska’s water managers are keeping a close eye on the water level in the Ogallala Aquifer...
Nebraska politician, accuser drop lawsuits over grope claims
Dueling lawsuits have been dropped by a former Nebraska candidate for governor and a fellow Republican state lawmaker who accused him of groping her at a political function several years ago.
