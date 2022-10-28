ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETV.com

New: Pillen raises 21-times more than Blood in Nebraska governor's race

OMAHA, Neb. — Republican candidate for Nebraska governor Jim Pillen has outraised Democratic candidate Carol Blood by more than $10 million, according to thelatest election filings released on Tuesday. For this entire election cycle, Pillen has raised $11,160,914 compared to Blood's $514,596. According to the data, Pillen raised more...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Mayor Stothert discusses Omaha progress, goals in front of crowd Tuesday night

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday evening at Montclair Community Center — the first since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Stothert discussed her four main goals: public safety, managing the city budget, job growth and improving the taxpayer experience. On the topic...
OMAHA, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District

Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits

A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
CROFTON, NE
KETV.com

Ponca Tribe breaks ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion

Members of the Ponca Tribe broke ground Monday on the expansion project of the Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. By summer 2024, the casino is set to open a 600,000-square-foot addition. The space will include hundreds of new gambling machines, dining and a sports book. The casino's addition is estimated to create 200 new jobs.
CARTER LAKE, IA
KETV.com

City council approves $341K armored vehicle for Omaha police

OMAHA, Neb. — By the end of 2023, Omaha police could have a new armored vehicle for its Emergency Response Unit. The Omaha City Councilapproved 7-0 to spend $341,768 for a Lenco BearCat G3 armored vehicle. According to the police department, funding for the purchase was already in the...
OMAHA, NE
kios.org

A Closer Look At Nebraska Ballot Initiatives 432 and 433

Today’s show is an in-depth look at two initiatives on this year’s ballot. First, Maria Corpuz talks with Senator Terrell McKinney about Initiative 433, which would incrementally increase the state’s minimum wage from $9 to $15 by 2026. Then Tom Knoblauch talks with Heather Engdahl, director of...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Inmate convicted of assaulting officer dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 26-year-old inmate died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary over the weekend. Philip Garcia died Saturday due to an undetermined cause, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Garcia was convicted in Scotts Bluff County of assault of an officer, use of a deadly...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Election fraud not a problem in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. — Misinformation is false or inaccurate and can be spread accidentally. Disinformation is malicious and is spread deliberately. Both are pervasive this election cycle, as early voting gets underway. "I'm really excited to personally vote," said Eva Burklund, a University of Nebraska at Omaha sophomore, who chairs...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

LINCOLN, NE

