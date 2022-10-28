ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

OSU Academic Medical District expanding downtown Tulsa footprint

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qsT4_0ipUtuwl00

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State University (OSU) Center for Health Sciences is moving forward with plans to expand their medical district in the heart of downtown Tulsa.

FOX23 got a sneak peak Thursday of the interior demolition work that’s under way inside the 275,000 square-foot building that will be home to the new VA hospital in downtown Tulsa.

Expansion plans in the OSU Academic Medical District also call for the construction of a psychiatric hospital and a new parking garage.

There’s already a lot of work taking place inside the massive Kerr-Edmondson building in downtown Tulsa, the future home of the VA hospital.

On Thursday, FOX23 was allowed up onto the third floor where crews were busy demolishing concrete block walls. We were told the floor will eventually house a surgery unit.

This is just Phase I according to project manager Tim Edmondson.

The building located in the OSU Academic Medical District will undergo a complete renovation in December.

The Veterans Hospital is a public private partnership with $151 million in funding from the federal government and an expected $20 million in private funding.

It’s being developed by a non-profit entity created by The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, which also approached OSU about the need for a psychiatric hospital.

“We approached several folks saying would you be interested in partnering to help us work on getting that for the city of Tulsa and OSU said ‘we will, let us see how we can help.’” said Courtney Knoblock, Program Director for The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation.

Knoblock said OSU is developing the psychiatric hospital which will be located right next to the VA Hospital on an 11.5 acre parcel of land donated by the state.

Construction on the new Oklahoma Psychiatric Care Center is expected to get underway in the spring.

Johnny Stephens, president of the OSU Center for Health Sciences said the growth of their medical district will also result in the expansion of residency training and clinical training for students. But he’s most excited about what this means for patients.

“At the core of this is helping veterans, helping our most vulnerable mental health patients with facilities that are up to community standards and something we can all be proud of,” Stephens said.

The OSU Center for Health Sciences has also recently been awarded $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to add biomedical research labs.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two girls reported missing, believed to be in Houston

STILLWATER, Okla. — Two Oklahoma girls have been reported missing and are believed to be in Houston, according to a Stillwater Police Department (SPD) Facebook post. The post said SPD responded to a runaway investigation on Sunday morning. 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran’s grandmother woke up and found Lalehparvaran was missing,...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma Aldi stores matching 2019 Thanksgiving prices

Discount supermarket chain Aldi announced it’s discounting Thanksgiving staples to match 2019 prices. Starting Wednesday, holiday food including appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages, will be discounted up to 30% as part of its Thanksgiving Price Rewind promotion, the grocer said. This as families across the country continue to struggle...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New trampoline park opens in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Families in Owasso now have a new place to go have fun and adventure. Airtopia Adventure Park features trampoline jumping, a ninja obstacle course, trampoline dodgeball, a traverse climbing wall and other activities. “This is so amazing, this is something that Owasso has needed for some...
OWASSO, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police identify victim in downtown Tulsa homicide

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a man who was found shot to death in downtown Tulsa on Thursday. Police identified the victim as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found dead near Interstate 244 and North Boston Avenue. Police said he was shot in the head. Police said Jaheim...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New adventure park opens in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Families in Owasso now have a new place to go have fun and adventure. Airtopia Adventure Park features trampoline jumping, trampoline dodgeball, a ninja obstacle course, high ropes course, traverse climbing wall and other activities. The $4.4-million facility is 40 thousand square feet, and also features...
OWASSO, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa party supply store announces retirement sale

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa party supply and costume store will be closing after 67 years and a retirement sale will start Nov. 1, according to a press release from Ehrle’s Party Supply. The release said the announcement came with a “heavy heart” but also “much gratitude” after...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

What temperatures to expect in Green Country this November

TULSA, Okla. — November is a month of big changes for Green Country. In Tulsa, our readings have ranged from near 90 degrees for a record high down to 10 degrees. When it comes to our average highs and lows, they have a steady drop throughout the month. Our average high goes from 68 degrees for the start of the month to 56 degrees by the last day of November.
TULSA, OK
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Humane Society of Tulsa rescues 46 animals in one week

TULSA, Okla. — Last week, the Humane Society of Tulsa rescued 46 animals, not including scheduled owner surrenders, according to the Humane Society of Tulsa Facebook page. In a post made on Sunday evening, the Humane Society of Tulsa said the animals were rescued from “two heartbreaking cases of animal neglect and cruelty.”
TULSA, OK
The Associated Press

21 new coffins found in search for Tulsa Massacre victims

The search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has turned up 21 additional coffins in unmarked graves in the city’s Oaklawn Cemetery, officials said. Seventeen adult-size graves were located Friday and Saturday, Oklahoma State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Monday. Additionally, the city announced Tuesday that four graves, two adult-size and two child-size, had been found.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Barber Finds Success After Incarceration

A Tulsa barber has turned the skills learned from his time in prison into a thriving business. Robert Hoston, also known as Chevy the Barber, is the owner of The Chophouse Barbershop and over the years, he has proven that success after incarceration is possible. Hoston spent a few years in prison and that is where he found his love for barbering. He says it was after he noticed a barber cutting hair in prison, and he wanted to learn how to cut hair.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
78K+
Followers
142K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy