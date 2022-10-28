Read full article on original website
Schools scramble to find teachers as California expands transitional kindergarten
This school year the California transitional kindergarten program began expanding to eventually include all 4-year-olds. But amidst a teacher shortage, some school districts had to move teachers already on staff or lure staff away from preschool programs.
KSBW.com
The next California inflation relief payments are hitting bank accounts
Still waiting for your California inflation relief payment? The next round of funds, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR), is hitting bank accounts starting Friday, Oct. 28. This latest round is for those who are eligible for direct deposit payments but who did not receive earlier Golden...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is California holding on to your money? State has $12 billion in unclaimed checks, rebates
Need some extra spending money for the holidays? Check with the State of California. The Golden State has more than 70.4 million unclaimed properties worth a total of $11.9 billion, according to the State Controller’s Office. “Nearly one in three visitors to our website finds property in their name,...
Are you looking for a smaller home? Consider moving to this California city
For Americans looking to downsize their living space, one California city could be the perfect place to consider moving to. Researchers from Realtor.com ranked which cities in the U.S. were ideal places to find the biggest and smallest homes in the country. Long Beach was ranked as the 9th best city to find a smaller […]
Homeowners lose millions as California mortgage relief company faces accusations of illegal activity
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A mortgage relief company in California operating under at least 10 different names is temporarily shut down and its assets frozen under court order. It is accused of bilking homeowners out of millions of dollars. In this well-manicured neighborhood in Hayward is the home that Abhend...
California Stimulus Update: Will You Receive the Middle Class Tax Refund?
Since federal Economic Impact Payments -- or pandemic stimulus checks -- were discontinued in 2021, California has been one of many states to provide regular financial relief to residents still...
When will you get your Inflation Relief payment in California?
money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Millions of people in California are waiting for their Inflation Relief checks for up to $1,050. Well, if you don't receive it in the next few days, you may have wait a little bit longer. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California
Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
Federal program helps Californians behind on their water bills
SAN DIEGO — Along with rising inflation, Californians are also seeing their water bills increase as well, partially driven by the ongoing drought. As a result, many San Diegans are behind on their water bills, some owing more than three thousand dollars. Help is available, through a federal program...
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
When does daylight saving time end in California?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s about that time to turn your clocks back an hour. Daylight savings time officially ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 6, and it will return at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023. States that observe daylight savings lose an hour, making the day 25 hours and causing […]
Here’s how much you need to earn to rent the average city apartment in California
Can you afford to be a renter in these large California cities? Here's what a new report suggest.
Fox40
Affordable starter home? See how California’s largest cities compare
(NEXSTAR) – In all but four of the 50 largest cities in the U.S, the average price for a starter home is unaffordable, a recent study found. California, which has eight cities on the list, failed to crack the top 35. Real estate site Point2Homes.com looked at the 50...
Environmentalists, Truckers Clash Over California’s Plan to Phase Out Diesel Rigs
Environmentalists and trucking industry groups sparred with clean air regulators this week over a contentious proposal to phase out California’s big rigs and other trucks with internal combustion engines, and force manufacturers to speed mass-production of electric trucks. The California Air Resources Board held its first public hearing on...
California voters to decide on statewide ban on flavored tobacco
California voters will decide on a statewide ban on flavored tobacco this November. Prop. 31 is a referendum on a 2020 law that bans the sale of most flavored tobacco products.
'Major' Storm Predicted To Hit Parts Of California This Week
These areas could see snowfall.
The stories behind California’s ‘ghost towns’
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Many towns and cities across California can date their founding back to the Gold Rush days, but there are many towns that didn’t make it beyond those mining days. Those are California’s ghost towns. Although the cycle in which these towns boom and bust are all very similar the history, appearance and […]
Team of thieves targets senior Carmel Mountain Costco shopper
Team of thieves targets senior Carmel Mountain Costco shopper; Third similar incident in the past two months
KTVU FOX 2
Stores in these California cities sold winning lottery tickets and scratchers this year
LOS ANGELES - Feeling lucky?. The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.2 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers on Halloween night. The winner, who must match numbers on five white balls (1-69) and the red Powerball (1-26), also has the option to claim a one-time lump sum payment of an estimated $596.7 million before taxes.
