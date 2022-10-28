ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California

Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

When does daylight saving time end in California?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s about that time to turn your clocks back an hour.  Daylight savings time officially ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 6, and it will return at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023.  States that observe daylight savings lose an hour, making the day 25 hours and causing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

The stories behind California’s ‘ghost towns’

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Many towns and cities across California can date their founding back to the Gold Rush days, but there are many towns that didn’t make it beyond those mining days. Those are California’s ghost towns. Although the cycle in which these towns boom and bust are all very similar the history, appearance and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

