McGill-Toolen wins 7A volleyball title

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — McGill-Toolen Catholic High School defeated Bob Jones High School 3 sets to 1 Thursday in Birmingham to win the 7A volleyball championship.

The victory gives the Dirty Dozen 22 state titles, the second most in AHSAA history and the most for a school competing in the state’s largest classification.

