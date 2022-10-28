ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Michael Imperioli’s Wife Victoria: Everything To Know About ‘Sopranos’ & ‘White Lotus’ Star’s Marriage

Michael Imperioli, 56, and his wife Victoria have been married for 26 years and are still going strong! The White Lotus actor and the blonde beauty have built a family life that appears to be fulfilling and inspirational to others over the years, especially in Hollywood. From sharing sweet moments on social media, to attending events together where they have showed off their love through PDA, the lovebirds seem like they were made for each other.
