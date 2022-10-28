Read full article on original website
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Michael Imperioli, 56, and his wife Victoria have been married for 26 years and are still going strong! The White Lotus actor and the blonde beauty have built a family life that appears to be fulfilling and inspirational to others over the years, especially in Hollywood. From sharing sweet moments on social media, to attending events together where they have showed off their love through PDA, the lovebirds seem like they were made for each other.
