Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
MLive.com
Whitehall volleyball standout voted MLive Muskegon Athlete of the Week
MUSKEGON – The Whitehall volleyball program was tasked with replacing several key performers from last year’s district championship squad but one player in particular has risen to the occasion to help steer the Vikings in the right direction. Junior Arianna Black has elevated her game from her middle...
MLive.com
Vote for the MLive Muskegon Athlete of the Week for Oct. 26-Nov. 1
MUSKEGON – We’ve seen some impressive individual performances from Muskegon-area student-athletes this fall and last week so no exception. Whether it was local volleyball courts, soccer pitches or cross-country courses, there were a plethora of noteworthy efforts we wanted to highlight with our Athlete of the Week poll.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school football district final matchups, schedules
--- Regional 1 District 1. Mona Shores (8-2; 65.667) at Forest Hills Central (10-0; 73.000), 7 p.m. Friday. Portage Northern (7-3; 56.056) at East Lansing (7-3; 57.944), 7 p.m. Friday. --- DIVISION 3. --- Regional 2 District 1. Coopersville (7-3; 53.111) at Muskegon (8-2; 67.667), 7 p.m. Friday. --- District...
MLive.com
Mattawan state champ soccer coach part of MIHSSCA’s 2022 hall of fame class
MATTAWAN, MI – Kirt Brown’s soccer career came from humble beginnings, so it’s no surprise that the Mattawan state champion coach feels a lot of humility and gratitude for his most recent accomplishment in the game he loves. The Portage native and former head coach at Parchment...
MLive.com
East Grand Rapids cross country team, junior Drew Muller continue to roll
East Grand Rapids junior cross country runner Drew Muller has been on quite the roll this fall. Muller earned medalist honors at the OK White Conference Meet as well as the Division 2 regional. She also placed first in her division at the Otsego Bulldog Invitational and the Portage Cross Country Invitational.
MLive.com
Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 prep football Round 2 playoff matchups
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s high school football playoffs continue this weekend, and this time, a trophy is on the line. Around Kalamazoo, five 11-player teams will vie for a district championship, while two 8-player teams will compete for regional crowns.
MLive.com
WMU football head coach mum on starting QB for Bowling Green game
KALAMAZOO, MI – Throwing for 123 yards and zero touchdowns with a completion percentage below 50 won’t win a quarterback any awards, but Western Michigan’s Treyson Bourguet proved those numbers can win a football game every now and then. The true freshman signal caller wasn’t flashy in...
MLive.com
Ferris State uses 28-point second quarter to roll past Northern Michigan
The No. 7-ranked Ferris State University football team made sure there would be no bumps in the road during their trip to Northern Michigan University on Saturday, as they exploded for 42 first-half points in a convincing 56-20 win over the Wildcats from the Superior Dome in Marquette, Michigan. The...
MLive.com
Vote for Grand Rapids Football Player of the Week 10
The second season began this weekend for the Grand Rapids area football teams that qualified for the postseason, and number of players were ready to shine. Our MLive Grand Rapids Player of the Week 10 below is evidence of that. Check out who made the list and vote for your favorite below. You are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 9 a.m. Friday.
MLive.com
WMU football’s La’Darius Jefferson suspended indefinitely for violation of team rules
KALAMAZOO, MI – The Western Michigan football team will be without running back La’Darius Jefferson for an undetermined amount of time due to his suspension for a violation of team rules. WMU head coach Tim Lester revealed Jefferson’s status during Monday’s weekly press conference, which was his first...
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
fsfreepressonline.com
NEWS: Bus Schedule Forces Teams to Leave Early
During the fall sports season, buses have been forced to leave early due to the Lawrence Public Schools bus driver shortage, leading teams to leave up to five hours prior to competition time and miss afternoon classes so the driver can get back for their after school route. In previous...
These Two Grand Rapids Intersections Are Among The Worst In Michigan
Don't tell my wife Lindsey, but she's a better driver than me. But even with her behind the wheel, I'd still be a bit nervous if we were traveling through these 12 intersections that have been labeled as Michigan's most dangerous intersections. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT),...
travelawaits.com
My 5 Favorite Restaurants To Enjoy Authentic Dutch Cuisine In Holland, Michigan
I have been a Holland, Michigan, resident for over 17 years. I didn’t know much about Dutch history until I moved to this darling town with its Dutch roots. In the years I’ve lived here, I’ve learned that the Dutch know how to eat! I have made it a point to travel around town to find the top restaurants that serve Dutch food specialties, and here are the top five. So, next time you’re in town either for the Tulip Time Festival or for a summer visit to the beach at beautiful Lake Michigan, add these restaurants to your list of must-eats!
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from the Oct. 10 drawing, according to Michigan Lottery. Halloween Powerball: $1 billion up for grabs in Halloween Powerball drawing. Vantongeren...
Fox17
Portage woman scores $100K in Powerball drawing
LANSING, Mich. — A Portage woman scored $100,000 in a recent Powerball drawing!. Anne Vantongeren matched four numbers as well as the Powerball during the Oct. 10 drawing to win $50,000, according to the Michigan Lottery. Her winnings doubled to $100,000 as a result of the Power Play. Those...
nbc25news.com
Teenage bicyclist shot and killed near Grand Rapids
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety are under investigation of the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male, riding his bicycle. The incident occurred at a wooded area near Indian Mounds Drive, according to authorities. Intent: Roseville man arraigned for kidnapping Ionia woman, deputies say. Wyoming Police...
The most haunted place in West Michigan may be this Grand Haven restaurant
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — This week in 13 Eats, we're getting spooky! We’re headed to the famed Kirby House in Grand Haven to trick-or-treat ourselves to a Halloween feast and some fascinating ghost lore. We’re told their employees have experienced unexplainable encounters in the restaurant for decades. But...
1 hurt in Hudsonville crash
A 38-year-old woman is in the hospital after a Monday morning crash in Hudsonville.
Woman injured in crash with school bus in Grand Haven
A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash with a school bus in Grand Haven on Wednesday, officers said.
Comments / 0