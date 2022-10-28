ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MI

MLive.com

Whitehall volleyball standout voted MLive Muskegon Athlete of the Week

MUSKEGON – The Whitehall volleyball program was tasked with replacing several key performers from last year’s district championship squad but one player in particular has risen to the occasion to help steer the Vikings in the right direction. Junior Arianna Black has elevated her game from her middle...
WHITEHALL, MI
MLive.com

Vote for the MLive Muskegon Athlete of the Week for Oct. 26-Nov. 1

MUSKEGON – We’ve seen some impressive individual performances from Muskegon-area student-athletes this fall and last week so no exception. Whether it was local volleyball courts, soccer pitches or cross-country courses, there were a plethora of noteworthy efforts we wanted to highlight with our Athlete of the Week poll.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football district final matchups, schedules

--- Regional 1 District 1. Mona Shores (8-2; 65.667) at Forest Hills Central (10-0; 73.000), 7 p.m. Friday. Portage Northern (7-3; 56.056) at East Lansing (7-3; 57.944), 7 p.m. Friday. --- DIVISION 3. --- Regional 2 District 1. Coopersville (7-3; 53.111) at Muskegon (8-2; 67.667), 7 p.m. Friday. --- District...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

WMU football head coach mum on starting QB for Bowling Green game

KALAMAZOO, MI – Throwing for 123 yards and zero touchdowns with a completion percentage below 50 won’t win a quarterback any awards, but Western Michigan’s Treyson Bourguet proved those numbers can win a football game every now and then. The true freshman signal caller wasn’t flashy in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Vote for Grand Rapids Football Player of the Week 10

The second season began this weekend for the Grand Rapids area football teams that qualified for the postseason, and number of players were ready to shine. Our MLive Grand Rapids Player of the Week 10 below is evidence of that. Check out who made the list and vote for your favorite below. You are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 9 a.m. Friday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1049 The Edge

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
fsfreepressonline.com

NEWS: Bus Schedule Forces Teams to Leave Early

During the fall sports season, buses have been forced to leave early due to the Lawrence Public Schools bus driver shortage, leading teams to leave up to five hours prior to competition time and miss afternoon classes so the driver can get back for their after school route. In previous...
LAWRENCE, MI
travelawaits.com

My 5 Favorite Restaurants To Enjoy Authentic Dutch Cuisine In Holland, Michigan

I have been a Holland, Michigan, resident for over 17 years. I didn’t know much about Dutch history until I moved to this darling town with its Dutch roots. In the years I’ve lived here, I’ve learned that the Dutch know how to eat! I have made it a point to travel around town to find the top restaurants that serve Dutch food specialties, and here are the top five. So, next time you’re in town either for the Tulip Time Festival or for a summer visit to the beach at beautiful Lake Michigan, add these restaurants to your list of must-eats!
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Portage woman scores $100K in Powerball drawing

LANSING, Mich. — A Portage woman scored $100,000 in a recent Powerball drawing!. Anne Vantongeren matched four numbers as well as the Powerball during the Oct. 10 drawing to win $50,000, according to the Michigan Lottery. Her winnings doubled to $100,000 as a result of the Power Play. Those...
PORTAGE, MI
nbc25news.com

Teenage bicyclist shot and killed near Grand Rapids

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety are under investigation of the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male, riding his bicycle. The incident occurred at a wooded area near Indian Mounds Drive, according to authorities. Intent: Roseville man arraigned for kidnapping Ionia woman, deputies say. Wyoming Police...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

