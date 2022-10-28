Read full article on original website
Georgia GOP secretary of state dismisses Abrams' concerns over election accessibility
Georgia's top election official on Wednesday dismissed Stacey Abrams' concerns over election accessibility there, blasting the state's Democratic gubernatorial candidate's criticism of new voting rules as "silly." "Her argument -- it's silly. It doesn't make sense. It's not logical. You're having record turnout," Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told...
Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp clash in second and final gubernatorial debate
ATLANTA – Abortion and guns took up much of the time Sunday night in the second and final debate of the fall campaign between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Abrams vowed to repeal the “heartbeat bill” if she is elected governor. The legislation, which the...
