hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff
Offset subtly pays homage to Takeoff. Takeoff’s death has led to a flood of tributes from the hip-hop community. From OGs to the new generation, those who had the pleasure of being in Takeoff’s presence have had nothing but praise for him. Last night, we heard from a...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, J. Cole, Travis Scott & More Support Petition Seeking To Ban Rap Lyrics In Criminal Cases
50 Cent, J. Cole, Travis Scott and many more artists are showing support for a recent petition banning the use of rap lyrics in court cases. On Tuesday (November 1), The Guardian reported a letter has been circulating titled Art on Trial: Protect Black Art, and it includes signatures from big-name artists such as 50, Cole, Scott, and others such as Post Malone, Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion and more.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Responds To Stephen Jackson After Disparaging Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter
Kanye West has a response for Stephen Jackson after he called out the rapper with a video addressing the controversy surrounding his George Floyd comments. The Chicago native shared his message via his Parler page and wasted no time letting Jackson know the deal regarding his comments towards George Floyd and his family.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Throws High School Reunion Party With Old Classmates
New Orleans, LA - Lil Wayne reconnected with some familiar faces over the weekend as he hosted a McMain High School reunion in New Orleans, Louisiana. A series of photos from the Class of 2000 reunion showed Weezy looking happier than ever as he reunited with some of his classmates and shared a few laughs with old friends throughout the night.
HipHopDX.com
Drake, Future, Travis Scott & More Pay Tribute To Takeoff Following His Death
Tributes to Takeoff have continued to pour in following the Migos rapper’s tragic death. Takeoff (real name Kirsnik Khari Ball) was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of Tuesday (November 1), sending shockwaves through the Hip Hop community. The 28-year-old was...
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Morphs Into Marge Simpson For Halloween
Cardi B had decided to be Marge Simpson for Halloween this year, and her transformation was striking. Donning a tight lime green one-piece, Cardi painted her skin the signature yellow tone of The Simpsons’ mother and even rocked Marge’s signature red-beaded necklace and towering blue hairstyle. Lizzo, who...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Almost Fights 'Power' Actor While Dressed As The Joker For Halloween
Diddy “highjacked” Halloween by morphing into the Joker this year, but his shenanigans almost landed him in a fight with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson. In various clips that have surfaced online, the Bad Boy boss can be seen terrorizing the streets of Los Angeles in full Health Ledger-inspired get-up on Saturday night (October 29).
HipHopDX.com
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Selling Beverly Hills Mansion For $22M
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have put their first home on the market. After purchasing the Beverly Hills mansion together in 2018, the residence can be yours for $22 million. According to TMZ, the mother and father of two are looking to unload the Beverly Hills estate for a hefty price tag after buying the home for only $13.45 in 2018.
HipHopDX.com
MF DOOM’s Widow Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Late Rapper On Anniversary Of His Death
MF DOOM‘s widow has written a heartfelt message for the late rapper on the two-year anniversary of his death. Jasmine Dumile took to DOOM’s Instagram account on Monday (October 31) to share a photo of his iconic mask next to a cake that read: “We Miss U Old Dad!!!” She went on to describe her heartache and how she still tears up when talking about her late husband or listening to his music.
HipHopDX.com
Nelly & Jermaine Dupri Transform Into The Temptations For Motown-Themed Birthday Party
Nelly and Jermaine Dupri may have won best Halloween costume this year after dressing up as part of the legendary group The Temptations. The St. Lunatic tapped up JD as well as Polow Da Don, Bryan Michael Cox and Johnta Austin to dress as the R&B group for his Halloween 22 The Mo-town Revue 50’s & 60’s Costume Party. The event took place on Monday (October 31) in Atlanta, Georgia, and also served as a party to celebrate Nelly’s 48th birthday.
HipHopDX.com
J.I.D, Tems & More To Perform At American Music Awards In November
J.I.D and Tems have been announced alongside a slew of other performers who will take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards in November. The 2022 American Music Awards announced on Monday (October 31) that Wizkid and D-Nice will also make an appearance on a stacked pop-heavy roster that includes P!NK and Carrie Underwood.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Upset At Q-Tip Over Jewish Support: 'Never Meet Your Heroes'
Kanye West isn’t happy with Q-Tip for voicing his support for Jewish people amid the outrage over his recent controversial statements. In an Instagram post on October 24, the A Tribe Called Quest legend sided with the Jewish community in the wake of Kanye’s anti-Semitic remarks on social media and in various interviews.
HipHopDX.com
Redman Confirms An Extended Version Of ‘Da Rockwilder’ Does Exist
Redman has revealed an extended version of his and Method Man‘s 1999 collaborative hit single “Da Rockwilder” actually exists. During his visit to Fresh Pair with Just Blaze and Katty Customs, Redman addressed the rumors behind the extended version after Blaze shared how he first heard the song and couldn’t understand why the track ended so abruptly when the final version was released.
HipHopDX.com
VannDa Drops ‘J+O II,’ His Follow-Up To 2020 ‘$kull The Album’ Hit Single
VannDa shows no signs of stopping. The Cambodian hip hop star shared his latest surprise single, “J+O II,” a follow-up to his 2020 hit single, “J+O” off his $kull the Album LP. The new track arrives two weeks after “Bong,” his second collaborative single with fellow...
HipHopDX.com
Westside Gunn Addresses Conway The Machine's Griselda Contract Complaint
Westside Gunn has addressed Conway The Machine‘s gripes about his previous Griselda contract, clarifying there’s no friction between the Buffalo, New York family. Conway made headlines earlier this year when he admitted that he never read his Griselda contract, which wasn’t designed in his favor and subsequently made him “no money.”
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Announces Return Of 'Flamerz' Mixtape Series
Meek Mill has announced he’s bringing back his Flamerz mixtape series with a fifth installment that’s set to arrive very soon. The Dream Chasers boss shared the news on social media on Monday (October 31), giving fans a glimpse of the project’s fiery cover art along with a tentative release date.
HipHopDX.com
Kid Cudi 'Entergalactic' Is A Worthy Potential Final Flight
Earlier this month, Kid Cudi on an episode of Complex’s ‘Hot Ones,’ while putting in work on spicy chicken wings, divulged some even spicier personal news: “I just don’t know if I want to do music and drop albums for too much longer. I’m kind of nearing the end on all things Kid Cudi. I’m really curious to see what else I can do.” This is certainly a piece of information nobody was expecting as all signs pointed to the Cleveland crooner being in a very musical place lately. From consistently dropping well received music to being amid a very successful stadium tour, it would appear Cudder was gearing up for his 2020s musical ascendancy.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Drama Credits Omar Epps For His Success: ‘I Wouldn’t Be A DJ If It Wasn’t For Him’
DJ Drama has given Omar Epps his flowers and credited the esteemed actor and producer for putting him on the path to success. In a video posted to Instagram, Drama stood alongside Epps as he showered him with praise. “Now listen: the Grammys, Gangsta Grillz, the parties, none of that...
