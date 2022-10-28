Read full article on original website
Related
thunder1320.com
Riddle pitches shutout in Motlow Soccer Region title win
The Motlow Bucks won their second consecutive TCCAA/Region 7 Tournament championship with a 4-0 win over Dyersburg State Thursday afternoon at Franklin County High School in Winchester. Motlow (15-3) will host the winner of the Georgia championship, South Georgia State, for the Southeast District title on Nov. 4. The district...
thunder1320.com
Holly Nicole Walker
Holly Nicole Walker of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 32. Funeral Services are scheduled at 1 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.
thunder1320.com
William Brent Fugate
William Brent Fugate of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 65. Services are scheduled for Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 2 PM AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 5 – 8 PM.
thunder1320.com
Thunder Radio crews and hoodies available for presale discount
Want to proudly wear the swag of Manchester’s only locally owned and operated radio station?. Thunder Radio WMSR, Manchester’s Community Radio Station since 1957 is offering hoodies and crews!. Presale discount runs through Nov. 11. Presale price for Crews will be $40, Hoodies are $42. After the presale,...
thunder1320.com
Darlene Estes
Funeral services for Darlene Estes, age 64, of Shelbyville, will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday November 2, 2022 in the chapel of Doak-Howell Funeral Home with Darrell Williams and David Wall officiating. Darlene passed from this life Friday October 28, 2022 in Nashville following a brief illness. Visitation with the...
thunder1320.com
Winning lottery ticket purchased in Manchester
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot saw no winners, however there were five purchased lottery tickets from Middle Tennessee businesses worth at least $50,000 in winnings. One of those tickets was bought at BZ Mart at 5506 McMinnville Hwy. in Manchester. One ticket purchased in Murfreesboro awarded one lucky winner $150,000 as...
thunder1320.com
Dorothy M. Mahaffy
Dorothy M. Mahaffy, 92, of Tullahoma Tennessee entered into eternal life, Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her children. Dorothy was born August 19, 1930, to the late John Morris and Viola Buehler Morris. She was married to her late husband, Colonel Craig Mahaffy, an Air Force veteran, for 50 years before he died in 2004. She was a gifted musician and piano teacher. She inspired countless young musicians and inspired many to illustrious careers in the music world, some internationally known. She was the Tennessee Music Teacher’s Association Member of the Year from 1985-1986, President of the Association from 1993-1995, and received their Distinguished Service Award in 2013. As a parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church since 1973, she has also donated her talent to the church as organist and pianist for over 45 years. In addition to her spouse and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother William J. Morris, grandson Jude Mahaffy and grandson Captain James Steel, USAF. Survivors include son John Mahaffy and wife Cheryl of Knoxville, Tennessee, daughter Dorothy Steel and husband Robert of Herndon, Virginia, daughter Sharon Hill and husband Eugene of Kingston, Georgia, and son Craig Mahaffy of Eugene, Oregon; brothers John Morris and his wife Jeanne, James Morris and his wife Eileen; grandchildren Ian Mahaffy, Robert Steel Jr., Jonathan Steel, Christopher Steel, Paul Steel, Michelle Murphy, Dana Hill, Russell Hill; great-grandchildren Mia Mahaffy, Noah Mahaffy, Alayna Steel, Adeline Steel, Elias Steel, Gabriel Steel, Raylee Steel, Caleb Steel, Greyson Murphy, Keira Murphy, McKenna Murphy and Gavin Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews and beloved friends. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Tullahoma, TN at 10:00 a.m on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Private Interment will follow at Bethany Cemetery.
thunder1320.com
Estill Springs Police traffic stop turns to pursuit; shots fired
On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at approximately 12:40 am, Estill Springs Police Department Officer Clint Grant conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on Spring Creek Road. Officer Grant arrested the driver, Tony Eugene Cannon Jr., for a Lincoln County arrest warrant. Officer Grant smelled the odor of marijuana...
thunder1320.com
Thursday is the last day to cast an early vote for Nov. 8 State and Federal Election
Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, is the last day for Tennesseans to cast an early vote for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election.. Voters in Coffee County can cast an early vote at two locations:. County Election Commission located at 1329 McArthur Street, Manchester. C.D. Stamps Community Center located...
thunder1320.com
Gas price average up in Tennessee, down in Coffee County
Drivers will see just slightly spookier gas prices at the pump this Halloween. After fluctuating last week, gas prices across the state have risen, on average, a penny over last Monday. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.32 which is 12 cents more expensive than one month ago and 16 cents more than one year ago.
thunder1320.com
THP to conduct night fire training at the Sheriff’s Department Nov. 1 – 4
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department would like the residents in the Powell Drive, Deford Lane, Harvest Drive, Ez Lane, and Joe Hickerson Road area to know that the Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting night fire training November 1st through 4th at the range located at the Sheriff’s Department.
thunder1320.com
Smith takes on leadership role of Imagination Library of Coffee County
The Imagination Library of Coffee County has elected Bertha Smith to serve as the new chairperson of the organization. The board unanimously approved Smith on Oct. 11, 2022. Smith is excited to take on the leadership role. She enjoys the community outreach efforts and partnerships “as well as being a part of an amazing board of directors’ team,” said Smith.
Comments / 0