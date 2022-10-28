Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Stolen car chase involving 2 young girls ends in west Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A pair of young girls survived a crash involving a stolen car during a chase with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday morning on the west side. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old was driving the stolen car and a 13-year-old...
myfox28columbus.com
Owners of crashed Kia ask why a 12-year-old is out stealing and driving cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The owner of a stolen and crashed Kia Soul said kids not only ripped off his car but his livelihood. Dustin Corbitt and his girlfriend Shelby Sinex had their Kia stolen from their apartment complex parking lot early Wednesday. The couple said it was locked and the keys were inside their home.
myfox28columbus.com
Neighbors feeling the loss after Columbus 4-year-old killed while trick-or-treating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — People who live in a Northeast side neighborhood on Tuesday said they are having a tough time getting a trick-or-treat night tragedy off their minds. A pickup truck driver hit a 4-year-old child and the woman with her at the intersection of Westerville Road and Valley Park Avenue on Monday evening. The child died later at a nearby hospital.
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect in stabbing of married couple at assisted living center appears in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of stabbing a married couple at an assisted living facility in Powell faced a judge Tuesday morning. Gebru Berihun, 66, appeared in court with his attorney and an interpreter. A Delaware County Detective identified the victims as Alan and Margo Wittenberg. He...
WHIZ
Byesville Police Investigate Suspicious Candy Bar
Byesville Police said children that trick-or-treated in the village shouldn’t consume their Halloween Candy. The Byesville Police said that a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s bag was unopened and had a pin-sized hole in the wrapper. A field test conducted at the Byesville Police Department showed a presumptively positive result for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. However, authorities said a control test of the same brand of candy bar bought at a nearby gas station showed the same results.
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for suspect involved in deadly east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in east Columbus Tuesday. Officers were called to a house along Harvard Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. after Allen Mullins, 53, walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Mullins later died at OSU...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Police Seek ID on Robbery Suspect in Lancaster
On October 31, 2022, between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm, a male suspect entered Walgreens, located at 911 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130, and BP Gas Station, located at 603 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. The suspect stated he had a weapon and demanded money from the businesses....
myfox28columbus.com
1 person injured, several people detained in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was injured and multiple people have been detained after a shooting Wednesday on the south side. Police said one person was taken to an area hospital in an "unstable" condition. According to police, officers are speaking with multiple witnesses at...
myfox28columbus.com
Investigators share update on deadly Sheetz shooting in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators provided an update regarding the deadly shooting that happened at a northeast Columbus gas station early Sunday morning. Columbus police have released photos of 12 persons of interest in connection to the deadly shooting. Twenty-one-year-old Kevin Sobnosky was shot outside the Sheetz gas station...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Juvenile Charged with School Bomb Threat
[Canal Winchester Ohio, November 1, 2022] Sheriff Alex Lape reports that on this date deputies. responded to a reported bomb threat at the Canal Winchester Middle School. School officials coordinated a temporary evacuation while the school was searched by Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the Columbus Fire Department. A thorough search was conducted utilizing the Columbus Fire Department Bomb Squad Canine Unit. No explosive device was located and no injuries were reported as a result of the evacuation.
myfox28columbus.com
Woman found shot to death in vacant Linden home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating after police said a woman was found dead Monday in a vacant home in Linden. Police said the woman was found in a home in the 2500 block of Howey Road just before 12:30 p.m. Monday. Police said...
myfox28columbus.com
Police looking for suspected classroom crooks who burglarized charter school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a trio of suspected thieves who broke into a north Columbus charter school last month to steal learning tools and cash. Police said the Columbus Bilingual Academy on Morse Road was broken into twice within two weeks.
myfox28columbus.com
Canal Winchester Middle School evacuated after bomb threat, no device found
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said it has identified a juvenile suspect in a bomb threat that was made Tuesday at Canal Winchester Middle School. The sheriff's office said the school was evacuated after the threat was made Tuesday. Deputies, along with the Columbus Fire...
WTAP
UPDATE: Identity released of victim in fatal two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - The name of the victim who died in a vehicle wreck Wednesday morning has been released, according to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Mark Doyle, 67, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene. Doyle was...
myfox28columbus.com
Child Abduction Response Team receives certification
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Missing child" are two words no one ever wants to hear. Law enforcement in Delaware County is highly prepared to respond when someone's worst nightmare unfolds. The Multi-Agency Child Abduction Response Team (CART) in Delaware County is the first and only certified team in Ohio.
myfox28columbus.com
One person injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a north Columbus shooting Monday night. Police said three victims were at a local gas station around 9:30 p.m. dealing with a flat tire. An unknown man approached the victims and offered help. The suspect told them to follow him...
myfox28columbus.com
Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
Ohio scrapyard under investigation for over 80 alleged incidents of fraud
Investigators also claimed that Columbus Auto Shredding accepted as proof of ownership a title that included a VIN number cut from a previous sale and taped to the new document title.
