North Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Victim taken to hospital after shooting in Ladson, authorities say

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies responded to a shooting around 5:30 p.m. today on Nestwood Street in the Ladson area. CCSO said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to MUSC. No arrests have been made at this time. Deputies are investigating the case.
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

1 killed in shooting on N. Atlantic Avenue in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — At around 12:30 this morning, North Charleston officers responded to a shooting on N. Atlantic Avenue and Leland Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an adult male victim with an injury consistent with a gunshot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Victim in Hampton Inn shooting identified by Berkeley County Coroner

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a shooting at the Summerville Hampton Inn. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Michael Britt of California. On Wednesday, Summerville PD responded to a shooting at the Hampton Inn. Britt was found at the...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies 35-year-old who died on a shipping boat

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, October 26th, the Berkeley County Coroner's Office was contacted in regard to a victim that was pronounced dead at the North Charleston South Carolina Ports Terminal. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Mr. Jayson Nieto. According to authorities, Mr. Nieto was...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

NCPD officers successfully seize 36 illegal guns in month of October

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry authorities have been working diligently to get illegal firearms off the streets, and the North Charleston Police Department reportedly seized 36 illegal or unlawfully carried guns. The seizures resulted in 32 arrests. NCPD officers took 316 illegal guns off the streets of North...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSO investigating shooting near Storage Road in Hollywood

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County detectives are investigating a Sunday night shooting near Storage Road that left a man seriously injured. Shortly after 10 p.m., the victim showed up at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley. He was then transported to MUSC to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds that were serious but not life-threating, according to authorities.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

1 person, 2 dogs exposed to rabid bat, raccoon in Charleston: DHEC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed that a bat found near Meeting Street and John Street in Charleston has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed to the bat and has been referred to their healthcare provider. Additionally, a...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charlotte-based artist to bring mushroom illumination to Hampton Park

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Art in the Park program is relaunching this year for the first time since COVID. This year's installation is created by a Charlotte based artist- Meredith Connelly. "I'm really over the moon. This is the first time I've brought work to Charleston. I'm...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Rivers Avenue back open after gas leak shuts down lanes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The roadway is back open, according to NCPD. All lanes on Rivers Avenue between Reynolds Avenue and Cherokee Street are closed to the public as crews work to fix a gas leak in the area, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Dominion...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Teenager shot in hand while walking along highway in Hollywood: CCSO

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies say a teenager was shot in the hand while walking along Highway 162 on Saturday. Deputies said the 17-year-old victim showed up to a fire station on Highway 174 around 8 p.m. From there, he was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for the non-life threatening injury.
HOLLYWOOD, SC

