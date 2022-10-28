Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Incident report details moments before man fell from overpass during traffic stop: CCSO
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies first reported the man who died after falling onto I-26 last Friday "jumped" from the overpass above. An incident report from the responding deputies released Wednesday describes the man holding onto a guardrail before falling. The man was later identified...
abcnews4.com
Victim taken to hospital after shooting in Ladson, authorities say
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies responded to a shooting around 5:30 p.m. today on Nestwood Street in the Ladson area. CCSO said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to MUSC. No arrests have been made at this time. Deputies are investigating the case.
abcnews4.com
1 killed in shooting on N. Atlantic Avenue in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — At around 12:30 this morning, North Charleston officers responded to a shooting on N. Atlantic Avenue and Leland Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an adult male victim with an injury consistent with a gunshot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.
abcnews4.com
Andrews man charged with animal cruelty after cows found dead, starving in pasture
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies say an Andrews man has been charged with animal cruelty after multiple cows were found dead in an Andrews area pasture. Aljaron Collins, 36, was charged after three counts of animal cruelty. The charges stem come after emaciated...
abcnews4.com
Victim in Hampton Inn shooting identified by Berkeley County Coroner
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a shooting at the Summerville Hampton Inn. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Michael Britt of California. On Wednesday, Summerville PD responded to a shooting at the Hampton Inn. Britt was found at the...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 22-year-old who died in traffic accident on College Park Road
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, the victim in the traffic accident on College Park Road was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office. The victim was identified as Codrick Bass a 22-year-old of Summerville. On Saturday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 35-year-old who died on a shipping boat
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, October 26th, the Berkeley County Coroner's Office was contacted in regard to a victim that was pronounced dead at the North Charleston South Carolina Ports Terminal. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Mr. Jayson Nieto. According to authorities, Mr. Nieto was...
abcnews4.com
Ravenel Bridge now open after major collision closed several exits
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Ravenel Bridge is now open following a major collision earlier today. ORIGINAL: MPPD reported that the King Street exit and exit 26 are closed after a collision on the Ravenel Bridge. Morrison Drive and Meeting Street exits are open. Check ABC News...
abcnews4.com
NCPD officers successfully seize 36 illegal guns in month of October
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry authorities have been working diligently to get illegal firearms off the streets, and the North Charleston Police Department reportedly seized 36 illegal or unlawfully carried guns. The seizures resulted in 32 arrests. NCPD officers took 316 illegal guns off the streets of North...
abcnews4.com
Charges upgraded to murder for suspect in deadly westside Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect initially charged as an accessory to a murder that took place in the westside of Charleston one week ago is now facing murder charges, Charleston Police Department announced on Monday. Tyreece Smith, 32, was arrested on Friday and charged as an accessory in...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 56-year-old who died after allegedly jumping from overpass onto I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of the person who passed away in the auto/pedestrian accident on I-26 eastbound by exit 209B on Friday. Kelvin Cole, a 56-year-old male from Johns Island, was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries sustained...
abcnews4.com
CCSO investigating shooting near Storage Road in Hollywood
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County detectives are investigating a Sunday night shooting near Storage Road that left a man seriously injured. Shortly after 10 p.m., the victim showed up at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley. He was then transported to MUSC to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds that were serious but not life-threating, according to authorities.
abcnews4.com
Kingstree High School student found with gun on campus, puts school on lockdown
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WPDE) — Kingstree High School was briefly put on lockdown Tuesday after a student was found with a gun on campus. The school district said the student was found to be in possession of a loaded gun at school and was arrested around 10:30 a.m. by Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office.
abcnews4.com
Caught on camera: Man breaks through glass door, burglarizes Summerville store
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville business owner is picking up the pieces after an early-morning burglary at his store on the Charleston and Dorchester County line. Brandon Askins owns Cross County General Rental on Highway 78. He says an unidentified suspect broke into the business early Monday morning to steal items.
abcnews4.com
1 person, 2 dogs exposed to rabid bat, raccoon in Charleston: DHEC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed that a bat found near Meeting Street and John Street in Charleston has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed to the bat and has been referred to their healthcare provider. Additionally, a...
abcnews4.com
City of Charleston says "barnacle" parking enforcement program is a success so far
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been six months since the City of Charleston started using barnacles to get people to pay excessive unpaid parking fees. The city says so far; the pilot program has been successful. "The program is going great. We have deployed and released 120 barnacles in...
abcnews4.com
Charlotte-based artist to bring mushroom illumination to Hampton Park
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Art in the Park program is relaunching this year for the first time since COVID. This year's installation is created by a Charlotte based artist- Meredith Connelly. "I'm really over the moon. This is the first time I've brought work to Charleston. I'm...
abcnews4.com
Rivers Avenue back open after gas leak shuts down lanes
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The roadway is back open, according to NCPD. All lanes on Rivers Avenue between Reynolds Avenue and Cherokee Street are closed to the public as crews work to fix a gas leak in the area, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Dominion...
abcnews4.com
Teenager shot in hand while walking along highway in Hollywood: CCSO
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies say a teenager was shot in the hand while walking along Highway 162 on Saturday. Deputies said the 17-year-old victim showed up to a fire station on Highway 174 around 8 p.m. From there, he was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for the non-life threatening injury.
abcnews4.com
New Parker's gas station proposed for Sam Rittenberg, Ashley River Road intersection
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new convenience store and gas station may be in the works for a busy West Ashley intersection. Parker's Kitchen submitted a proposal to the City of Charleston Design Review Board last Wednesday for a new location at 1776 Ashley River Rd. at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.
