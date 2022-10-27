Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Football Head Coach Kevin Feeney Previews The Spuds Section Semifinals Game vs Alexandria!
Moorhead Spuds football head coach Kevin Feeney joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Flag Sports Saturday. He talked about a regular season full of adversity and preivewed their section semifianls game vs Alexandria.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Shanley Football QB Michael Rostberg Breaks Down A Dominating State Quarterfinals Victory!
Shanley Deacons football quarterback Michael Rostberg joins the crew on Flag Sports Saturday. He broke down the Deacons 42-14 state quarterfinals victory over Minot and previewed their state semifinals game against Mandan.
newsdakota.com
Viking Football Stopped by Dickinson State
DICKINSON, ND (NewsDakota.com) A stiff Bluehawk run defense, and a hot receiver led to a Valley City State University loss 21-13 Saturday in Dickinson. Noah Sickler caught seven passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while the Viking run game was held to just 43 yards on the ground in a win for the Bluehawks that give them the inside track for their eighth consecutive conference championship. Dickinson State moved to 4-0 in North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) play, while the Vikings fell to 2-2 in the league, 3-5 overall.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Football Sees Their Season End In Becker 31-14
BECKER, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Laker Football team’s season ended on Saturday afternoon in the Section 8AA Semifinals at the hands of the Becker Bulldogs, 31-14. It’s the second straight year that Becker has beaten Detroit Lakes in the playoffs, ousting them from the playoffs 35-15 in last year’s Section Championship game.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Town & Country Club Golf Course To Close
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Town and Country Club grounds Superintendent Lance A. Peterson announced that the Valley City Town and Country Club will be closing their golf course for the season at the end of the day on Wednesday, November 2nd. Peterson said the snow fence will be...
Big Name Country Act Is Coming To West Fargo, North Dakota
According to a press release from the Red River Valley Fair in West Fargo, North Dakota, a big named country/crossover artist has just been added to the Fair lineup in 2023. Just announced, Dan + Shay will be coming back to North Dakota on Friday, July 7th. Dan + Shay...
bulletin-news.com
Moorhead once site of one of Minnesota’s worst aviation disasters
The Fargo Forum special edition was left at the Fargo-Moorhead residents’ door by a newsboy on Thursday, October 30, 1941, perhaps before they had even finished their first cup of coffee. “14 KILLED IN FIERY CRASH OF NORTHWEST AIRLINER HERE,” screamed the large, all-caps headline. The news was...
valleynewslive.com
Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a new bar-restaurant at the Rose Creek golf course in south Fargo. It’s an item on the upcoming Fargo Park Board agenda for Wednesday, November 2nd. Legends Restaurant will be closing Saturday, October 29th. According to a memorandum,...
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota “fall golf ingenuity.” With leaves falling and folks golfing, one golfer went to his cart, returned with a leaf blower and promptly cleared the green; what a country. At the Main Street Summit last week Governor Burgum noted North Dakota...
gowatertown.net
Motoryclist killed in North Dakota’s Richland County
WYNDMERE, N.D. (KFGO) – The Richland County, North Dakota Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal SUV and motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Highways 13 and 18 on Saturday just after 2:00 p.m. The SUV was traveling eastbound on Highway 13 and slowed to turn left onto Hwy 18 northbound.
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
kvrr.com
Spooky Halloween Carousel Spotted in South Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Here’s an impressive Halloween display spotted by our KVRR News Director Jim Monk. Watch this spooky carousel go round and round with skeletons, ghosts and even a headless rider!. The display is located on the front lawn of a house in the 1500 block...
wdayradionow.com
Two girls rescued from Red River near Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Two girls are okay after being rescued from the Red River near Fargo. First responders say the girls used a log to cross the river onto a muddy area Thursday when the log washed away. Four crews and a battalion chief responded to the scene to carry...
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota man identified in fatal Fargo motorcycle crash
(Fargo, ND) -- The Bryon, Minnesota man who fatally crashed his motorcycle over the weekend here in Fargo has been identified. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Andrew Burt left a private parking lot and was headed eastbound on Westrac Drive around 1:43 p.m. Saturday when he accelerated, lost control and struck a curb and was thrown from his motorcycle.
newsdakota.com
Two Moorhead Men Recognized For Barnes County Rescue
FARGO, N.D. (NDHP) – On Friday, October 28th, the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and North Dakota Peace Officers’ Association (NDPOA) conducted an awards ceremony at the NDHP Fargo Office. The following individuals received the NDHP Colonel’s Award for Excellence and NDPOA Lifesaving Award for actions they took...
valleynewslive.com
Crews battle grass fire near Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews spent a portion of Friday evening fighting a grass fire along I-29. We received several reports of heavy smoke in the area. It started around 4 PM just north of Hillsboro between mile marker 107 and 108. Multiple crews were called in and able to battle the blaze.
valleynewslive.com
Early voting underway in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voters can now cast their ballots for the upcoming mid-term election in Cass County, North Dakota. Five early voting locations opened across Cass County on Monday, October 31. To vote early, you can go to the Fargodome, West Acres Mall, Northview Church, the Hartl...
kfgo.com
Man found in Red River identified
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police have released the name of a man found dead in the Red River Sunday morning. Police and emergency crews found Phillip Bergquist, 32, around 11:30 near the railroad bridge after reports of a body in the river. Police are continuing their investigation and waiting...
valleynewslive.com
Legend’s Bar and Grill at Rose Creek closing its doors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Legends Bar and Grill at Rose Creek Golf Course will be permanently closing its doors Saturday. In a note to patrons, the owners stated “we have enjoyed being in this space for the last two years.”. They added by saying “as the golf...
kvrr.com
Fargo Police investigate body found in Red River
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Police Department is investigating a body found in the Red River. They responded to a report around 11:15 this morning, just north of Main Avenue. At this time, they have not indentified the person but say it is a male. The investigation is...
Comments / 0