Fargo, ND

newsdakota.com

Viking Football Stopped by Dickinson State

DICKINSON, ND (NewsDakota.com) A stiff Bluehawk run defense, and a hot receiver led to a Valley City State University loss 21-13 Saturday in Dickinson. Noah Sickler caught seven passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while the Viking run game was held to just 43 yards on the ground in a win for the Bluehawks that give them the inside track for their eighth consecutive conference championship. Dickinson State moved to 4-0 in North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) play, while the Vikings fell to 2-2 in the league, 3-5 overall.
DICKINSON, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Football Sees Their Season End In Becker 31-14

BECKER, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Laker Football team’s season ended on Saturday afternoon in the Section 8AA Semifinals at the hands of the Becker Bulldogs, 31-14. It’s the second straight year that Becker has beaten Detroit Lakes in the playoffs, ousting them from the playoffs 35-15 in last year’s Section Championship game.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
newsdakota.com

Valley City Town & Country Club Golf Course To Close

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Town and Country Club grounds Superintendent Lance A. Peterson announced that the Valley City Town and Country Club will be closing their golf course for the season at the end of the day on Wednesday, November 2nd. Peterson said the snow fence will be...
VALLEY CITY, ND
bulletin-news.com

Moorhead once site of one of Minnesota’s worst aviation disasters

The Fargo Forum special edition was left at the Fargo-Moorhead residents’ door by a newsboy on Thursday, October 30, 1941, perhaps before they had even finished their first cup of coffee. “14 KILLED IN FIERY CRASH OF NORTHWEST AIRLINER HERE,” screamed the large, all-caps headline. The news was...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a new bar-restaurant at the Rose Creek golf course in south Fargo. It’s an item on the upcoming Fargo Park Board agenda for Wednesday, November 2nd. Legends Restaurant will be closing Saturday, October 29th. According to a memorandum,...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota “fall golf ingenuity.” With leaves falling and folks golfing, one golfer went to his cart, returned with a leaf blower and promptly cleared the green; what a country. At the Main Street Summit last week Governor Burgum noted North Dakota...
VALLEY CITY, ND
gowatertown.net

Motoryclist killed in North Dakota’s Richland County

WYNDMERE, N.D. (KFGO) – The Richland County, North Dakota Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal SUV and motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Highways 13 and 18 on Saturday just after 2:00 p.m. The SUV was traveling eastbound on Highway 13 and slowed to turn left onto Hwy 18 northbound.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Spooky Halloween Carousel Spotted in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Here’s an impressive Halloween display spotted by our KVRR News Director Jim Monk. Watch this spooky carousel go round and round with skeletons, ghosts and even a headless rider!. The display is located on the front lawn of a house in the 1500 block...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Two girls rescued from Red River near Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Two girls are okay after being rescued from the Red River near Fargo. First responders say the girls used a log to cross the river onto a muddy area Thursday when the log washed away. Four crews and a battalion chief responded to the scene to carry...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota man identified in fatal Fargo motorcycle crash

(Fargo, ND) -- The Bryon, Minnesota man who fatally crashed his motorcycle over the weekend here in Fargo has been identified. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Andrew Burt left a private parking lot and was headed eastbound on Westrac Drive around 1:43 p.m. Saturday when he accelerated, lost control and struck a curb and was thrown from his motorcycle.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Two Moorhead Men Recognized For Barnes County Rescue

FARGO, N.D. (NDHP) – On Friday, October 28th, the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and North Dakota Peace Officers’ Association (NDPOA) conducted an awards ceremony at the NDHP Fargo Office. The following individuals received the NDHP Colonel’s Award for Excellence and NDPOA Lifesaving Award for actions they took...
BARNES COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Crews battle grass fire near Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews spent a portion of Friday evening fighting a grass fire along I-29. We received several reports of heavy smoke in the area. It started around 4 PM just north of Hillsboro between mile marker 107 and 108. Multiple crews were called in and able to battle the blaze.
HILLSBORO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Early voting underway in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voters can now cast their ballots for the upcoming mid-term election in Cass County, North Dakota. Five early voting locations opened across Cass County on Monday, October 31. To vote early, you can go to the Fargodome, West Acres Mall, Northview Church, the Hartl...
CASS COUNTY, ND
kfgo.com

Man found in Red River identified

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police have released the name of a man found dead in the Red River Sunday morning. Police and emergency crews found Phillip Bergquist, 32, around 11:30 near the railroad bridge after reports of a body in the river. Police are continuing their investigation and waiting...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Legend’s Bar and Grill at Rose Creek closing its doors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Legends Bar and Grill at Rose Creek Golf Course will be permanently closing its doors Saturday. In a note to patrons, the owners stated “we have enjoyed being in this space for the last two years.”. They added by saying “as the golf...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo Police investigate body found in Red River

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Police Department is investigating a body found in the Red River. They responded to a report around 11:15 this morning, just north of Main Avenue. At this time, they have not indentified the person but say it is a male. The investigation is...
FARGO, ND

