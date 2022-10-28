Read full article on original website
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
AFM: Ravi Patel to Star in Fact-Based Thriller ‘Kiss of the Con Queen’
Ravi Patel (“Transformers,” “Meet the Patels”) has been attached to play the role of a mastermind impersonator in true-crime thriller film “Kiss of the Con Queen.”. The film is being directed by Thai-British director Tom Waller (“Cave Rescue,” “The Last Executioner”) and is inspired by Irish writer and actor Eoin O’Brien’s own experiences of being scammed by Hargobind Tahilramani. The script is penned by O’Brien.
Mars Films Co-Founder Valerie Garcia Bows Production Banner Gabman With Strong First Slate (EXCLUSIVE)
Valerie Garcia, a well-respected film executive who co-founded Mars Films in France, has launched a new Paris-based production boutique, Gabman. The banner’s strong first slate includes projects with Paramount+, Federation Entertainment and SND Fictions. While at Mars Films, Garcia was involved in the production and distribution of some of...
‘The Crown’ Is Not Reality, but It Is Also Not Crazy Fiction
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Advance copies of Netflix’s tentpole show of the autumn season The Crown have been distributed to the media under strict embargo, but that hasn’t stopped Britain’s Daily Mail bravely charging in with their anything-but-humble opinion, exploring exactly all the things that the clearly fictionalized account of the royal family’s life behind closed doors has got wrong.The royals themselves, of course, have never directly commented on the show with the exception of Prince Harry who told James Corden that...
Taylor Swift First Artist Ever to Lock Down the 10 Top Spots in the Hot 100 in One Week
Look what she made the top 10 do: Taylor Swift has become the first artist in history to command all 10 of the top spots on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week, with songs from her fervently consumed “Midnights” album doing the trick. The previous record-holder was Drake, who managed to lock in nine out of 10 songs when “Certified Lover Boy” came out last year.
