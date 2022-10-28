Lovable monsters: Local woman makes unique “Cuddle Creeps”

A local woman is using her crocheting skills to create some monsters your child won’t be afraid of. Rosie’s Crochet Creations has been around since 2010. It was created by Rosie Camacho of Odessa, who has a passion for crocheting.

Cuddle Creeps come in all sizes and colors

“It soothes me making the items that I make, then when a kid comes up and heads straight for my table they’re all excited, and it’s the best feeling ever,” says Rosie.

Rosie specializes in making “Cuddle Creeps.” They’re little stuffed monsters that come in different colors and sizes.

She says they’re good gifts year round, but especially for Halloween, and she can customize any creation you want.

Rosie has been crocheting since she was five, and she made this her job simply because she loves it so much.

Since 2010 she’s had her business crocheting different animals and other creations for locals. Two years ago she started making these popular Cuddle Creeps.

“I was making unicorns for little girls and then I’m like, well that’s not fair, cause I have boys, and I want boys to have something too.”

Her Cuddle creeps are so popular that even Market Street picked them up and now they are selling them for Halloween.

You can find Cuddle Creeps inside Market Street in Odessa in the Halloween section

“I took them six, then I took six more. Then he called me and said we just sold our last ones can we get some more.”

If you don’t want a Cuddle Creep, Rosie is accommodating. She says she can make anything you ask for.

“Someone requested a unicorn joker,” says Rosie. “It’s still in the process, but that’s what she wants and that’s what she’s going to get.”

Rosie is also working on a book about the cuddle creeps. The best way to reach her is through her Facebook page.

