Sporting News

J.J. Watt says Vikings fans got it 'twisted' in booing him after Jared Allen sack celebration: 'Tribute, not a slight'

J.J. Watt isn't used to being disliked, and it showed in his reaction to being booed Sunday. Midway through the fourth quarter of Cardinals vs. Vikings in a tight game, Watt logged a third-down sack on Kirk Cousins that got the Cardinals the ball back with a chance to tie. Afterwards, Watt did Jared Allen's signature sack celebration, much to the chagrin of the Viking faithful.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates on Kareem Hunt & more at 2022 deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has already bucked the trend of being a rather uneventful in-season milestone for the league. There have already been seven trades during the 2022 NFL season, and six of them were agreed upon during the two weeks ahead of the trade deadline. The most notable player to switch teams was Christian McCaffrey, who was traded from the Panthers to the 49ers on Oct. 20.

