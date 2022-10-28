ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, AL

Search ongoing for missing 51-year-old Vinemont man

By Jen Cardone, Austin Franklin
 5 days ago

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Authorities continue to search for a missing 51-year-old Vinemont man who was last seen on October 25 headed to Bangor Cave in Blount County.

According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Jackie Hale was believed to be on the way to Bangor Cave with his dog around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The Huntsville Cave Rescue Unit searched the cave but found no sign of him. Bloodhounds from Alabama Search and Rescue picked up a track from Hale’s vehicle that led into nearby woods, but the track was lost near a dry creek.

Authorities said Alabama Search and Rescue, ALEA Aviation Helicopter, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Cave Rescue Unit, Bangor Fire Department and Childersburg Rescue Squad searched for Hale for 12 hours Wednesday but were unable to find him.

Normally foot searches don’t go into the dark, but it did on Thursday night when a dog traced Hale to a cave entrance. Authorities brought in a cave rescue team in from Chattanooga, Tenn. to help.

“We’ll have to get with all of the maps and see where the locations are that we have and then we’ll see what’s already been checked and see what needs to be rechecked and then we’ll go from there,” Chattanooga Hamilton County Rescue Service Chief Buddy Lane said.

Search efforts continued Thursday and Hale is still considered missing.

Patriot America
5d ago

I know this area pretty well as I use to roam around this area as a teenager,there are places here in this area that you could fall into and not escape from, other wise if you keep walking in any direction you will find your way out.

