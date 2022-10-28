Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage reliefJennifer GeerIllinois State
Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the statusJennifer GeerIllinois State
Related
cwbchicago.com
Man shot in Rogers Park this weekend is charged with home invasion, gun possession
Prosecutors have filed home invasion and weapons charges against a Chicago man who was shot after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Rogers Park home over the weekend. Gregory Joiner, 36, was ordered held without bail by Judge Susana Ortiz on Tuesday afternoon. Joiner, the victim, and two friends...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in crime spree that included beating, carjacking of handicapped man
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old Chicago man was charged in a crime spree that included a violent North Side carjacking and multiple robberies. The man, Jeremiah Magdaleno, was arrested on Sunday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood after police identified him as the suspect in multiple crimes over the past several weeks, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Pregnant robbery victim waits an hour for Chicago police response, then gives up and finds the offender herself: prosecutors
A pregnant Chicago woman called 911 twice to report that she had been robbed at knifepoint outside a laundromat on Friday evening, but Chicago police never responded. While extended wait times for police responses are common in Chicago, this case is a little different from most. The woman loaded her...
Mayor Lightfoot's security details exchanges shots with NW Side robbery suspect, police say
Chicago police officers on Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail exchanged shots with an armed robbery suspect in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.
Highlands Today
Chicago shooting: 13 dead, including 3 children in drive-by shooting
At least 13 people were shot and killed in a shooting in Chicago on Monday night, police said. According to Chicago Police Superintendent David O’Neill Brown, it happened around 9:30 p.m. as a crowd gathered at the corner of California Avenue and Polk Street. One person was also hit...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, shot in Gresham
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the Gresham neighborhood. The 19-year-old was walking around 9:25 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Wood Street when shots rang out from a group of males standing in the alley, police said. He suffered a...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old shot in neck on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenager was shot several times and hospitalized early Wednesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was walking around 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone inside a passing red vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the neck...
fox32chicago.com
Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was listed in critical condition, police...
Chicago shootings: 5 juveniles among 32 shot, 5 killed in Halloween weekend violence, CPD says
Five juveniles are among at least 32 people shot, five fatally in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
Video of West Garfield Park shooting shows ride-share being shot at; Fulton Market calls for cameras
A passenger in the ride-share was shot, but survived.
Chicago crime: Man carjacked at gunpoint in Loop, police say
A man was carjacked at gunpoint downtown, Chicago police said.
Illinois Woman Leaves Store With a Cart Full of Booze, and Pocket Full of Heroin
An Orland Park, Illinois woman walked out of a grocery store with a cart full of booze that she didn't pay for. The funny part of the story, that wasn't really why she was arrested...PATCH. I forget my wallet all the time...I will leave for a store, or work, or...
WISH-TV
Cargo train hits, kills Portage man in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Portage man was hit and killed Monday afternoon by a cargo train in Crawfordsville. Just after 4:30 p.m., a cargo train was traveling northbound, past the intersection of U.S. 136, and was near the Amtrak station. That’s just east of Lafayette Road. The...
cwbchicago.com
Michigan man allegedly used fake ID to try to withdraw money from … the Chicago police credit union
A Michigan man is facing felony charges after he allegedly used a fake ID to try to withdraw cash from the Chicago Patrolmen’s Federal Credit Union, which, as you may have guessed, is the credit union used by Chicago police officers. On Thursday, Terrence Finley, 56, entered the police...
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
Gulf War veteran charged in fatal shooting of West Rogers Park liquor store owner: CPD
Chicago police said they have arrested the man suspected of killing a liquor store owner in West Rogers Park.
1 killed in fiery crash involving semi in Dolton
DOLTON, Ill — One person was killed in a high-speed crash involving a semi truck in south suburban Dolton Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Sibley Boulevard near Wentworth. Police said a driver of a vehicle, believed to be speeding, struck another car and then spun out and struck a semi truck traveling in the opposite […]
15-year-old shot in leg in Gage Park
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. The boy was walking on the sidewalk at the 5400 block of South Kedzie Street around 2:00 a.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was transported to Comers Hospital with a gunshot wound to the […]
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in neck in front of Roseland home, pronounced dead at the scene
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the man, 27, was standing in front of a residence when he was shot in the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there are no suspects in custody.
Gun recovered at Dunbar Vocational High School in South Commons, Chicago police say
A gun was found at a South Side high school, Chicago police said.
Comments / 1