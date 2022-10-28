ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands Today

Chicago shooting: 13 dead, including 3 children in drive-by shooting

At least 13 people were shot and killed in a shooting in Chicago on Monday night, police said. According to Chicago Police Superintendent David O’Neill Brown, it happened around 9:30 p.m. as a crowd gathered at the corner of California Avenue and Polk Street. One person was also hit...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, shot in Gresham

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the Gresham neighborhood. The 19-year-old was walking around 9:25 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Wood Street when shots rang out from a group of males standing in the alley, police said. He suffered a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old shot in neck on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A teenager was shot several times and hospitalized early Wednesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was walking around 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone inside a passing red vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the neck...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was listed in critical condition, police...
CHICAGO, IL
WISH-TV

Cargo train hits, kills Portage man in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Portage man was hit and killed Monday afternoon by a cargo train in Crawfordsville. Just after 4:30 p.m., a cargo train was traveling northbound, past the intersection of U.S. 136, and was near the Amtrak station. That’s just east of Lafayette Road. The...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WGN News

1 killed in fiery crash involving semi in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill — One person was killed in a high-speed crash involving a semi truck in south suburban Dolton Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Sibley Boulevard near Wentworth. Police said a driver of a vehicle, believed to be speeding, struck another car and then spun out and struck a semi truck traveling in the opposite […]
DOLTON, IL
WGN News

15-year-old shot in leg in Gage Park

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. The boy was walking on the sidewalk at the 5400 block of South Kedzie Street around 2:00 a.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was transported to Comers Hospital with a gunshot wound to the […]
CHICAGO, IL

