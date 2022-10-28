ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Blotter for Saturday, October 29, 2022

On 10/29/22 at 3:59 p.m. in the 8800 block of Steilacoom Rd SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Kelly Edward Arnie Lund, 24, on suspicion of 1) fourth-degree assault, 2) second-degree malicious mischief, 3) interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and 4) second-degree possession of stolen property. Lacey Police Department. On...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Seattle. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the wreck. Authorities stated that the pedestrian accident occurred on the northbound lanes of SR 509, just south of the First Avenue Bridge. Authorities...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Man Airlifted After Sunday Morning Wreck in Mason County

A 69-year-old Olympia man was injured in a wreck in Mason County early Sunday morning and airlifted to a Seattle hospital, according to Washington State Patrol. About 12:10 a.m. Sunday, the Olympia man was driving south on State Route 3, approaching Johns Prairie Road. Meanwhile, a 31-year-old Belfair man and a 10-year-old boy were stopped in their vehicle at eastbound Johns Prairie Road at SR3.
MASON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Property crime and prevention briefing by Olympia Police

The Olympia Police Department (OPD) briefed the Olympia Community Livability & Public Safety Committee about property crime data and statistics during its October 26 regular meeting. “We're going to talk a little bit about property crimes here in the city of Olympia tonight. There are a couple [of] ways that...
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Man suspected of killing roommate at Western State Hospital arrested

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested a man Friday night accused of killing his roommate at Western State Hospital in Pierce County. West Pierce Fire & Rescue and the Lakewood Police Department responded to a fire call at 6:55 p.m. When they arrived at the hospital — one of the largest inpatient psychiatric hospitals in the region, according to its website — they found a 69-year-old man "not breathing, unconscious and not responsive," police said, adding the death looked suspicious and the victim had a lot of trauma, indicating the death was not natural or expected.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Chronicle

Missing Mason County Woman Found Dead, Sheriff's Office Says

A Mason County woman who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Mason County Sheriff's Office announced on social media. The woman was Jenna Marie Kelly Allred, 52. According to the Sheriff's Office, Allred was reported missing after she texted her boyfriend that she was going for...
MASON COUNTY, WA
98online.com

Owner found living in storage container with nearly 7-foot alligator

LAKEBAY, Wash. (KOMO) — A 6’7″ alligator was rescued from a property in Lakebay, Washington after animal control received a complaint about a person living with the animal. Animal Control officials stated the owner was living inside a shipping container with a small tub inside for the...
LAKEBAY, WA
KOMO News

Two shot while walking along Alki Beach Halloween night, police say

SEATTLE — Seattle police said two people were shot while walking along Alki Beach in an apparent random shooting Monday night. Police responded to the shooting near 62nd Avenue Southwest and Alki Avenue Southwest around 10:30 p.m. Seattle firefighters said a 37-year-old male was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition and a 37-year-old female was transported in serious condition.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Update on Puyallup garage opening timing

Sound Transit announcement. As parking at Puyallup Station has been getting full earlier, many riders are curious when the new garage will open. While construction on the garage and new surface lot is complete, required improvements to rail crossings and nearby intersections still have additional work to complete, due to pandemic-related delays. We are working closely with our partners at the City of Puyallup and BNSF to get these finished as soon as possible, with a goal of opening the garage to the public by the end of this year.
PUYALLUP, WA
Chronicle

Suspect Arrested for Shooting Man, Then Exploding Body in Cowlitz County

A 52-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murdering a Kelso man during a dispute and blowing up the body in July. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found the scattered remains of Alan Brice Nielsen, 51, of Kelso on July 30 at the home of Jethro Nichols Welter in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road in Kelso. Deputies believe Welter shot Nielsen during a dispute on July 15, and later used explosives to blow up the body.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA

