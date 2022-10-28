Read full article on original website
Man Killed in Wreck on Thurston County Highway Has Been Identified
A 30-year-old man who was killed in a Yelm Highway car wreck on Oct. 26 has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner. Andrew B. Miller of Yelm died about 6:30 a.m. near Yelm Highway and Johnson Road Southeast, Sheriff's Office officials said following the wreck. The cause of...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Saturday, October 29, 2022
On 10/29/22 at 3:59 p.m. in the 8800 block of Steilacoom Rd SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Kelly Edward Arnie Lund, 24, on suspicion of 1) fourth-degree assault, 2) second-degree malicious mischief, 3) interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and 4) second-degree possession of stolen property. Lacey Police Department. On...
Man critically injured in shooting in Auburn parking lot
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the head at the parking lot of a Lowe’s store in Auburn early Tuesday morning. Auburn police responded to the shooting at 2:24 a.m., according to Kolby Crossley, a public information officer with the Auburn Police Department.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Seattle. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the wreck. Authorities stated that the pedestrian accident occurred on the northbound lanes of SR 509, just south of the First Avenue Bridge. Authorities...
KOMO News
Several Pierce County homes have their Halloween decorations destroyed, windows broken
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A group of teens has been caught on numerous surveillance videos vandalizing Halloween decorations in Pierce County over Halloween weekend. Homeowners in Tacoma, Auburn, Federal Way, and Puyallup have reported windows being shattered, pumpkins being smashed and decorations being slashed. In one of the surveillance...
Chronicle
Thurston County Man Airlifted After Sunday Morning Wreck in Mason County
A 69-year-old Olympia man was injured in a wreck in Mason County early Sunday morning and airlifted to a Seattle hospital, according to Washington State Patrol. About 12:10 a.m. Sunday, the Olympia man was driving south on State Route 3, approaching Johns Prairie Road. Meanwhile, a 31-year-old Belfair man and a 10-year-old boy were stopped in their vehicle at eastbound Johns Prairie Road at SR3.
thejoltnews.com
Property crime and prevention briefing by Olympia Police
The Olympia Police Department (OPD) briefed the Olympia Community Livability & Public Safety Committee about property crime data and statistics during its October 26 regular meeting. “We're going to talk a little bit about property crimes here in the city of Olympia tonight. There are a couple [of] ways that...
KOMO News
Man suspected of killing roommate at Western State Hospital arrested
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested a man Friday night accused of killing his roommate at Western State Hospital in Pierce County. West Pierce Fire & Rescue and the Lakewood Police Department responded to a fire call at 6:55 p.m. When they arrived at the hospital — one of the largest inpatient psychiatric hospitals in the region, according to its website — they found a 69-year-old man "not breathing, unconscious and not responsive," police said, adding the death looked suspicious and the victim had a lot of trauma, indicating the death was not natural or expected.
Police: Western State Hospital patient killed by roommate
A patient of Western State Hospital was killed by their roommate on Friday, according to the Lakewood Police Department. At about 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 28, medics with West Pierce Fire responded to a report of a patient that was not breathing, unconscious and not responsive at Western State Hospital.
Chronicle
Missing Mason County Woman Found Dead, Sheriff's Office Says
A Mason County woman who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Mason County Sheriff's Office announced on social media. The woman was Jenna Marie Kelly Allred, 52. According to the Sheriff's Office, Allred was reported missing after she texted her boyfriend that she was going for...
Man Arrested After 2 People Found Dead In Seattle Apartment
Seattle Police said this isn't a 'random homicide' but didn't offer anymore details about the case.
Chronicle
Centralia Police Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Man Accused of Striking Denny’s Employee
The Centralia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of striking a Denny’s employee in the face on Oct. 29. The man reportedly struck the employee “after becoming disgruntled that his nachos came out to the table last,” according to the Centralia Police Department.
Suspect arrested after man, woman found dead in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Sunday evening in the Georgetown neighborhood. According to police, around 4:15 p.m., officers received a call about two “down subjects” in a unit inside the Martin Court Apartments on Fourth Avenue South.
98online.com
Owner found living in storage container with nearly 7-foot alligator
LAKEBAY, Wash. (KOMO) — A 6’7″ alligator was rescued from a property in Lakebay, Washington after animal control received a complaint about a person living with the animal. Animal Control officials stated the owner was living inside a shipping container with a small tub inside for the...
Chronicle
Man Detained After Trying to Start Fire Along I-5 in Thurston County, State Patrol Says
A man was detained Friday by Washington State Patrol troopers and ultimately taken to an area hospital after he tried to start a fire along the freeway near Lacey, a trooper said Sunday. About 4:25 p.m., State Patrol began to receive a number of 911 calls from passing motorists, including...
KOMO News
Two shot while walking along Alki Beach Halloween night, police say
SEATTLE — Seattle police said two people were shot while walking along Alki Beach in an apparent random shooting Monday night. Police responded to the shooting near 62nd Avenue Southwest and Alki Avenue Southwest around 10:30 p.m. Seattle firefighters said a 37-year-old male was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition and a 37-year-old female was transported in serious condition.
Suspects ram car into Olympia pot shop during burglary; Police investigating
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A car slammed into an Olympia pot shop during a burglary early Saturday morning, and it was all caught on surveillance video. Olympia Police said around 3:30 a.m., a vehicle crashed into the Green Lady cannabis shop in West Olympia. Several suspects immediately got out of the car and stole products from the store.
The Suburban Times
Update on Puyallup garage opening timing
Sound Transit announcement. As parking at Puyallup Station has been getting full earlier, many riders are curious when the new garage will open. While construction on the garage and new surface lot is complete, required improvements to rail crossings and nearby intersections still have additional work to complete, due to pandemic-related delays. We are working closely with our partners at the City of Puyallup and BNSF to get these finished as soon as possible, with a goal of opening the garage to the public by the end of this year.
Chronicle
Suspect Arrested for Shooting Man, Then Exploding Body in Cowlitz County
A 52-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murdering a Kelso man during a dispute and blowing up the body in July. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found the scattered remains of Alan Brice Nielsen, 51, of Kelso on July 30 at the home of Jethro Nichols Welter in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road in Kelso. Deputies believe Welter shot Nielsen during a dispute on July 15, and later used explosives to blow up the body.
