TI11 star iceiceice leaves Team SMG’s Dota 2 roster after qualifier debacle

The 2021-2022 DPC season ended on a low for iceiceice since the veteran offlaner failed to qualify for The International 2022. He initially planned to play through the SEA qualifiers with Team SMG, but the team failed to register their roster. And now, the team announced iceiceice’s departure today.
Fame’s heroics push Outsiders to the Legends Stage of CS:GO Rio Major

After pure domination of Overpass and a hard-fought battle on Mirage, Outsiders defeated Fnatic today to advance to the Legends Stage of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022. The matchup was tough to predict since both teams present a similar level on paper. Nevertheless, Outsiders demolished Fnatic on Overpass with a 16-1 victory, and later on, fame’s individual prowess was a crucial factor for them to secure Mirage 16-14.
All teams qualified for IEM Rio Major Legends Stage

The next stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major is inching closer and closer. The Legends Stage, the second of the event’s gauntlet Swiss format group stages, will pit 16 teams against each other with eight coveted playoff spots on the line. This stage is assured to feature the...
G2 completes ALGS squad by adding one of the best controller players in Apex

G2 finally has its trio set for year three of the Apex Legends Global Series with a move that continues the org’s reputation of fielding some of the most-feared controller fraggers in Apex. The team signed Nathan “ChaoticMuch” Gajkiewicz to the squad today to join longtime members Dezignful and Resultuh.
Dota 2 post-TI11 roster shuffle live tracker: All moves, signings, and more

The battle for the Aegis of Champions has once again concluded with Tundra Esports rising to the top in a dominant display of Dota that has now immortalized their names as bearers of the ultimate symbol of victory. But just because The International 2022 is over doesn’t mean the influence...
Former Fnatic CS:GO IGL ALEX to take a break from pro play

British CS:GO in-game leader Alexander “ALEX” McMeekin has been on the sidelines since May 2022 after Fnatic placed him on the bench. And today, the 27-year-old said he has no plans to come back to competition anytime soon since he wants to focus on taking care of his stomach issues.
Sh1ro, Cloud9 eliminate fan-favorite Imperial from IEM Rio CS:GO Major

The IEM Rio Major might’ve just seen one of its biggest matches yet. Imperial, the Brazilian team led by the “godfather” of Counter-Strike, FalleN, in an elimination match against the young-gun Cloud9 roster, with the CIS squad winning 2-0. C9 took the Imperial squad down in two...
TimTheTatman to host special OWL Grand Finals co-stream on YouTube

TimTheTatman, one of YouTube Gaming’s top streamers and a longtime Overwatch player, will be hosting a special co-stream during the Grand Finals for the 2022 Overwatch League season. While the announcement doesn’t directly say when Tim will be hosting his co-stream, which is made even more confusing by the...
When will Mei be back in Overwatch 2 and why is she missing?

It seems that one of Overwatch 2’s themes is removing heroes temporarily to identify and fix gameplay bugs. Shortly after the game’s launch in early October, both Bastion and Torbjörn were removed to fix bugs involving their abilities. While the development team at Blizzard Entertainment left Torbjörn available in Quick Play, Bastion was removed from all modes as well as the Hero Gallery for the duration of his maintenance. Both heroes returned to the live game 15 days after their removal.
Riot reportedly fixes major bug that was banning hundreds of League of Legends players

Hearthsteel, formerly known as Goliath’s Ascendancy, is already one of the most controversial items in League of Legends despite not even officially being in the game yet. After breaking the game and giving users 3.7 quintillion health on the PBE, it also apparently permanently banned hundreds of players who used it. But now, Riot Games has reportedly fixed the issue causing the bans and is looking to unban everyone affected.
FURIA vs. GamerLegion highlights day 3 of IEM Rio CS:GO Major

Tomorrow for the first time in IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage, the first stage of the competition in which Contenders and Challengers clash, will only feature advancement and elimination matches. From now on, all matches in the Challengers Stage are exclusively best-of-three series. There will be three matches between teams...
All leaked reworked Skarner abilities in League of Legends

Skarner, the Crystal Vanguard, won the 2022 VGU poll convincingly and has a League of Legends rework release date set for early 2023. As we are impatiently waiting to see and hear any feedback from Riot Games rework team, a Redditor shared a screengrab apparently revealing Skarner’s new Ultimate.
VINI details a round in which the IEM Rio Major crowd’s noise helped Imperial

The crowd in the IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage has made quite a name for itself during the first days of the $1.25 million CS:GO event. The fans have supported the home teams nonstop and come up with creative chants, creating a show for everyone who is following the action.
FaZe Swagg slams Modern Warfare 2 movement

Call of Duty Warzone content creator and prominent FaZe Clan member Swagg has condemned Modern Warfare 2’s changes to the player movement system. The streamer claimed that changes made in the new title took away from what made the long-running FPS franchise unique. FaZe Swagg is one of the...

