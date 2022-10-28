Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
q95fm.net
Two Kentucky Men Arrested Following Accusations The Pair Stole Millions Of Dollars In Ginseng
Two Kentucky men were recently arrested and charged following accusations that they broke into storage units and stole millions of dollars in ginseng. 32-year-old Daniel Scott, of Louisville, and 46-year-old William McCane, of Frankfort, are now facing multiple charges after police say they broke into several storage facilities- as well as storage sheds.
fox56news.com
Lexington police trying to identify construction site thief
Lexington police said the man caught on camera after breaking into a vacant Nandino Boulevard building knew what he was after. Lexington police trying to identify construction …. Lexington police said the man caught on camera after breaking into a vacant Nandino Boulevard building knew what he was after. Greg...
fox56news.com
Off-duty Lexington officer and recruit charged with DUI
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — An off-duty Lexington police officer and a Lexington Police Department recruit have been charged with DUI, according to city officials. The Lexington Police Department stated both individuals were involved in separate off-duty collisions in personal vehicles. Police recruit Justin Roberts was involved in a...
fox56news.com
'I killed her,' Woman accused of killing mother in Las Vegas calmly describes murder in 911 call
A woman accused of killing her mother after previously telling police she was too “good looking” to be arrested calmly told a dispatcher she murdered her mom before hanging up, audio the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Tuesday revealed. ‘I killed her,’ Woman accused of killing mother in...
19-year-old who fled crashed pickup with body in bed faces 2 counts
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 19-year-old man with two felony counts in connection with the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of a crashed pickup truck.Stephen Freeman of Lexington faces charges of receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. A judge set his bond at $75,000 surety only with a GPS tether upon release, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.It wasn't clear whether Freeman has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.The body of Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township was discovered Thursday afternoon...
fox56news.com
Louisville CBP officers seize $2.5 million in counterfeit jewelry
The 2,074 pieces of jewelry were worth an estimated $2.51 million, had they been genuine. Louisville CBP officers seize $2.5 million in counterfeit …. The 2,074 pieces of jewelry were worth an estimated $2.51 million, had they been genuine. Greg Burke with Keeneland betting. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens.
Fox 19
Kentucky mother, grandmother facing criminal abuse charges
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A mother and grandmother are facing criminal abuse charges in Richmond. Police say Meagan Brown’s brother called 911, saying his sister was hitting her three-year-old son. The arrest citation says Brown admitted to hitting the boy in the face but said she was trying to...
WKYT 27
Man sentenced for stealing thousands worth of sports cards from Lexington store
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who stole thousands of dollars worth of sports cards from a Lexington store was sentenced on Monday. Jason L. Cates was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to transport stolen sports cards and sports merchandise across state lines. According to his plea...
WKYT 27
Police say man who died after incident pointed guns at officers
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have released new information about a situation that resulted in the death of a man in Nicholasville. Desman LaDuke died after an incident with police on October 22. According to Kentucky State Police, the Nicholasville Police Department responded to a suicidal subject at a...
fox56news.com
CPD: Up to 14 people wounded in drive-by shooting on West Side
CPD: Up to 14 people wounded in drive-by shooting …. Detectives continue to canvass the area for evidence. KSP confirmed four individuals were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries sustained from the collision. One female from Oregon was pronounced deceased. Morning weather forecast: 11/2/22. Justin...
ems1.com
Ky. woman faces charges after allegedly hitting ambulance with her vehicle
BEREA, Ky. — On Oct. 20, officers Berea Police Department were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the Java Shell on Peggy Flats Road due to reports of an unresponsive woman slumped in her vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Makenzie Kelly, of Berea, unresponsive with the...
fox56news.com
Affidavit reveals details in case of remains found in Owensboro storage unit facility
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Two people have been charged after human remains were found in an Owensboro storage unit earlier this month. 31- year old Jose Gomez-Alvarez and 27-year-old Chyanne Porter were arrested in Berea, KY after the remains were found in a tote bag inside of the storage facility. Authorities say that the storage unit was rented out by Porter.
WKYT 27
Death of Nicholasville man gaining national attention
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The death of a Nicholasville man is gaining national attention. The attorney for the family of Desman LaDuke provided a video from a bystander to the Herald Leader. They say it shows officers pointing guns toward a home. A shot is then fired. Nicholasville police say...
fox56news.com
Local sheriff's office costume controversy
A local police department is being accused of being racially offensive for their mounted unit's Halloween costume. Peggy Gallek has the pictures sparking the uproar. A local police department is being accused of being racially offensive for their mounted unit's Halloween costume. Peggy Gallek has the pictures sparking the uproar.
fox56news.com
1 dead, 4 airlifted in Knox County crash
KSP confirmed four individuals were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries sustained from the collision. One female from Oregon was pronounced deceased. 1 dead, 4 airlifted in Knox County crash. KSP confirmed four individuals were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their...
fox56news.com
Wayne County High School put on lockdown
Authorities placed the school on lockdown after a bomb threat was reportedly found in the girls bathroom. Bomb sniffing dogs were able to clear the high school. Authorities placed the school on lockdown after a bomb threat was reportedly found in the girls bathroom. Bomb sniffing dogs were able to clear the high school.
WKYT 27
Man shot in Lexington Sunday afternoon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say officers responded at 4:31 p.m. to a reported shooting at the 600 block of Ohio Street. A male victim with a gunshot wound was located in a residence. The victim was taken to an area hospital. The...
fox56news.com
Victim name released in deadly Lexington crash
To collision happened just after 4 p.m. Friday on Winchester Road. To collision happened just after 4 p.m. Friday on Winchester Road. Oct. 31: Young Americans on news, restaurant hours, …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 31, 2022. Reverse trick-or-treating held at...
fox56news.com
Motorcycle catches fire, shuts down road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A major Lexington road was shut down Tuesday night after a motorcycle caught fire in the roadway. The incident happened at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Man O’ War Boulevard and Mapleleaf Drive. Part of Man O’ War Boulevard was closed...
fox56news.com
HOPE LOST: The night NC cops found Hope Solo passed out in a Walmart parking lot
When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming. HOPE LOST: The night NC cops found Hope Solo passed …. When Winston-Salem Police...
Comments / 0