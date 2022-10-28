ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington police trying to identify construction site thief

Lexington police said the man caught on camera after breaking into a vacant Nandino Boulevard building knew what he was after. Lexington police trying to identify construction …. Lexington police said the man caught on camera after breaking into a vacant Nandino Boulevard building knew what he was after. Greg...
Off-duty Lexington officer and recruit charged with DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — An off-duty Lexington police officer and a Lexington Police Department recruit have been charged with DUI, according to city officials. The Lexington Police Department stated both individuals were involved in separate off-duty collisions in personal vehicles. Police recruit Justin Roberts was involved in a...
19-year-old who fled crashed pickup with body in bed faces 2 counts

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 19-year-old man with two felony counts in connection with the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of a crashed pickup truck.Stephen Freeman of Lexington faces charges of receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. A judge set his bond at $75,000 surety only with a GPS tether upon release, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.It wasn't clear whether Freeman has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.The body of Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township was discovered Thursday afternoon...
Louisville CBP officers seize $2.5 million in counterfeit jewelry

The 2,074 pieces of jewelry were worth an estimated $2.51 million, had they been genuine. Louisville CBP officers seize $2.5 million in counterfeit …. The 2,074 pieces of jewelry were worth an estimated $2.51 million, had they been genuine. Greg Burke with Keeneland betting. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens.
Kentucky mother, grandmother facing criminal abuse charges

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A mother and grandmother are facing criminal abuse charges in Richmond. Police say Meagan Brown’s brother called 911, saying his sister was hitting her three-year-old son. The arrest citation says Brown admitted to hitting the boy in the face but said she was trying to...
Police say man who died after incident pointed guns at officers

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have released new information about a situation that resulted in the death of a man in Nicholasville. Desman LaDuke died after an incident with police on October 22. According to Kentucky State Police, the Nicholasville Police Department responded to a suicidal subject at a...
CPD: Up to 14 people wounded in drive-by shooting on West Side

CPD: Up to 14 people wounded in drive-by shooting …. Detectives continue to canvass the area for evidence. KSP confirmed four individuals were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries sustained from the collision. One female from Oregon was pronounced deceased. Morning weather forecast: 11/2/22. Justin...
Affidavit reveals details in case of remains found in Owensboro storage unit facility

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Two people have been charged after human remains were found in an Owensboro storage unit earlier this month. 31- year old Jose Gomez-Alvarez and 27-year-old Chyanne Porter were arrested in Berea, KY after the remains were found in a tote bag inside of the storage facility. Authorities say that the storage unit was rented out by Porter.
Death of Nicholasville man gaining national attention

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The death of a Nicholasville man is gaining national attention. The attorney for the family of Desman LaDuke provided a video from a bystander to the Herald Leader. They say it shows officers pointing guns toward a home. A shot is then fired. Nicholasville police say...
Local sheriff's office costume controversy

A local police department is being accused of being racially offensive for their mounted unit's Halloween costume. Peggy Gallek has the pictures sparking the uproar. A local police department is being accused of being racially offensive for their mounted unit's Halloween costume. Peggy Gallek has the pictures sparking the uproar.
1 dead, 4 airlifted in Knox County crash

KSP confirmed four individuals were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries sustained from the collision. One female from Oregon was pronounced deceased. 1 dead, 4 airlifted in Knox County crash. KSP confirmed four individuals were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their...
Wayne County High School put on lockdown

Authorities placed the school on lockdown after a bomb threat was reportedly found in the girls bathroom. Bomb sniffing dogs were able to clear the high school. Authorities placed the school on lockdown after a bomb threat was reportedly found in the girls bathroom. Bomb sniffing dogs were able to clear the high school.
Man shot in Lexington Sunday afternoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say officers responded at 4:31 p.m. to a reported shooting at the 600 block of Ohio Street. A male victim with a gunshot wound was located in a residence. The victim was taken to an area hospital. The...
Victim name released in deadly Lexington crash

To collision happened just after 4 p.m. Friday on Winchester Road. To collision happened just after 4 p.m. Friday on Winchester Road. Oct. 31: Young Americans on news, restaurant hours, …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 31, 2022. Reverse trick-or-treating held at...
Motorcycle catches fire, shuts down road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A major Lexington road was shut down Tuesday night after a motorcycle caught fire in the roadway. The incident happened at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Man O’ War Boulevard and Mapleleaf Drive. Part of Man O’ War Boulevard was closed...
