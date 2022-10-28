ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Police: Man shot in leg in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood

By WPXI.com News Staff
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in the leg in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood on Thursday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a seven-round ShotSpotter alert in the 2500 block of Maple Avenue at 6:15 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

Officers rendered aid to the victim before medics arrived.

The victim told police shots were fired from a dark-colored SUV before the vehicle fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

