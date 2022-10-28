United Kingdom Man Arrested In Connection With Beverly Hills Shooting

Photo: Getty Images

BEVERLY HILLS (CNS) - A 20-year-old from the United Kingdom suspected in a shooting in Beverly Hills was arrested Thursday.

Max Alexander Whitehead was located in Santa Ana Thursday morning and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

BHPD officers were called just after 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 15 to the 100 block of North Cañon Drive, near Wilshire Boulevard, on reports of the shooting and found the victim suffering from at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.

Whitehead is being held on $1.08 million bail at the BHPD jail and is scheduled to appear at the Airport Courthouse on Friday.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the BHPD at 310-285-2125. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.