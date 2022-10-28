ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

United Kingdom Man Arrested In Connection With Beverly Hills Shooting

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZfw8_0ipUpYa300
Photo: Getty Images

BEVERLY HILLS (CNS) - A 20-year-old from the United Kingdom suspected in a shooting in Beverly Hills was arrested Thursday.

Max Alexander Whitehead was located in Santa Ana Thursday morning and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

BHPD officers were called just after 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 15 to the 100 block of North Cañon Drive, near Wilshire Boulevard, on reports of the shooting and found the victim suffering from at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.

Whitehead is being held on $1.08 million bail at the BHPD jail and is scheduled  to appear at the Airport Courthouse on Friday.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the BHPD at 310-285-2125. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Suspected DUI driver arrested in deadly Woodland Hills crash

LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested for suspicion of DUI after two people were killed in a fiery crash in Woodland Hills Tuesday night, police said. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a crash in the 23100 block of West Mulholland Drive around 9 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

4 suspects arrested in connection with Hollywood Hills shooting

LOS ANGELES – Four suspects were arrested after allegedly being involved in the shooting of a woman in the Hollywood Hills, police said Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11:55 a.m. Monday to 1755 Viewmont Drive east of Sunset Plaza Drive where they learned the victim was at a party when she was shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles man arrested for alleged bank burglary in Arcadia

A 34-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary for allegedly breaking into a bank in Arcadia, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to Chase Bank, 60 E. Huntington Drive, at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday regarding a report of glass being broken at the location and spotted a man inside the bank, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
ARCADIA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Shooting Suspect Arrested After Wandering Into Santa Monica Halloween Party

Two arrested in Saturday night incident following attempted robbery at Santa Monica 7-Eleven. A shooting occurred over the weekend at a Santa Monica 7-Eleven. The incident – which did not result in any injuries – was initiated when two men attempted to steal a case of beer from the store and concluded after one of the suspects wandered into a nearby Halloween party, leading to his arrest.
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens

HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a young man who was fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens. The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Seth Laning, 18, of Cypress, died at the...
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA
Key News Network

Armed Suspects Rob 7-Eleven in Covina, Flee with Cash

Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: An armed robbery occurred Tuesday night, Nov. 1, around 10:00 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 20000 block of East Arrow Highway and Glendora Avenue in the city of Covina. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Walnut Station deputies responded to an armed robbery at the...
COVINA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man shot, killed at Marie Kerr Park

PALMDALE — A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning drive-by shooting, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies responded to the park for reports of gunshots and an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:46 a.m. Once there,...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Need Help To Solve Shooting Near Nipsey Hussle Memorial

Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down nearly two years ago in the Hyde Park area. Tyrell Williams, 26, was shot about 7 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2020 in an alley near Crenshaw Boulevard and 58th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Chatsworth crash

CHATSWORTH, Calif. – A 24-year-old man who was killed when his pickup struck a utility pole and split in two in Chatsworth was identified Wednesday. The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. Tuesday and upon their arrival at North Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Lassen Street, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department found the crash scene with the victim inside the truck, Fox 11 reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed on Metro train tracks

LOS ANGELES – A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate was identified Wednesday. The Los Angeles County identified Osvaldo Cruz Gonzalez as the shooting victim. The shooting was reported just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello

Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
MONTEBELLO, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy