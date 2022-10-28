CVPD responds to reports of man waving and pointing a gun near Lauderbach Elementary, prompting a lock down

Read full article on original website
Victims of a car-to-car shooting called for help at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista
A female driver and her two passengers pulled over at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista on Saturday after being victim to a car-to-car shooting in San Diego. Authorities with the Chula Vista Police Department and Fire Department found the 26-year-old victim and her two passengers in a white Dodge Charger at the Rambler Motel driveway at around 10:40 p.m. after they had reported the shooting. According to the San Diego Police Department, one of the passengers called the police as they drove away from the gunfire.
Shooting at a National City Halloween House Party killed two teens
A real-life horror scene ensued on Saturday when two teenagers were shot and killed outside a Halloween house party in National City, police reported. The National City Police Department’s dispatch center received multiple calls of shots being fired at about 11:35 p.m. on Oct. 29 on East 17th street near Palm Ave. Responding officers at the scene found an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds.
Boy, 15, in Custody for Allegedly Stabbing Two Teenagers at Encinitas House Party
A 15-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly stabbing two 17-year-old boys at a house party in Encinitas, authorities said Sunday. The attack occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Crest Drive, said Lt. Christopher Lawrence of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. A fight occurred...
Chula Vista Police Department release name of victim and photos of suspect vehicle in fatal Chula Vista shooting
The Chula Vista Police Department publicly identified the victim who died in the car-to-car shooting on Wednesday and released images of the suspected vehicle. Chula Vista Resident, Eduardo Villasenor, 38, suffered multiple gunshot wounds on Oct. 26 at around 10 a.m.when another driver shot at him in his vehicle near the intersection of Broadway and E street. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
A mass casualty incident hospitalized four juveniles in Chula Vista
The Chula Vista Police Department is investigating a mass casualty incident that hospitalized four juveniles after a Honda they occupied lost control and veered off Otay Lakes Road. A witness told police that the driver of the Honda was heading in his direction at nearly 90 mph at approximately 9:53...
2 dead, including teen, in National City shooting
National City police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old man dead Friday night.
Two teenagers shot and killed following National City house party
SAN DIEGO — National City Police are investigating how a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were left dead after a house party Friday night. "I heard sirens and a helicopter flying around in circles. Then, I saw flashing lights and a lot of policemen," said Jay Hernandez, who lives in National City.
Two Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide at Nestor Apartment
A young woman and man suffered fatal gunshot wounds today in an apparent murder-suicide evidently carried out by the latter in his Nestor-area apartment. After gunfire sounded inside the rental residence in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue, a relative of the 20-year-old man who lived there entered and found the bodies of the pair at about 11 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
Teen crashes Jeep into church: police
The 17-year-old driver lost control of the jeep and crashed into the Southeast Community Church Friday.
Man shot while leaving Halloween party near SDSU
A man leaving a Halloween party with his girlfriend in the College West area early Saturday morning suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
Police Release Video Images of 2 Suspects Near Scene of Armed Robbery in Bay Terraces
Authorities appealed to the public Thursday for help in identifying a pair of men who robbed a marijuana delivery driver three weeks ago in Bay Terraces. The thieves, one of them brandishing a knife, confronted the victim in the 7000 block of Appian Drive about 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and demanded money, according to San Diego police.
Search for gunman continues after deadly Chula Vista shooting
ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small covers the latest efforts to find the man who fatally shot a 38-year-old man in Chula Vista Wednesday morning.
4 Stabbed at Halloween Party in San Diego’s Stockton Neighborhood
Three men and a woman were stabbed Saturday in the Stockton neighborhood of San Diego while standing in the street talking after leaving a Halloween party, police said. At 2:11 a.m. Saturday, the victims were confronted by another group who attended the party in the 100 block of 31st Street, said Officer D. O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
2 dead, multiple injured in crash near Mission Beach
The San Diego Fire Department was dispatched to the scene of a two vehicle collision on the 2900 block of Mission Boulevard on Saturday around 3:15 p.m., said Battalion Chief, Johnny Flores.
Firefighters Dropped by Helicopter To Stop Spread of Otay Fire
A half-acre vegetation fire in the Butewick Canyon area of the Otay Mountain Wilderness was stopped today by Cal Fire San Diego firefighters who were dropped into the scene by helicopter. The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, according to Cal Fire. The fire was initially said to...
Search for suspect in fatal Chula Vista shooting
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A shooting in the 500 block of E Street in Chula Vista left one man dead Wednesday morning, according to police. The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Police say they received a 911 call that a shooting occurred involving two vehicles. A male driver shot another male driver and fled the scene going westbound on E Street towards the I-5, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
‘Operation Devil’s Den’: Escondido Gang Probe Leads to 21 Arrests, 113 Guns Seized
Nearly two dozen defendants have been charged with narcotics and firearms-related offenses following an 18-month investigation into various gangs operating in and around the Escondido area, it was announced Tuesday. Dubbed “Operation Devil’s Den,” the investigation centered on suspects accused of making firearms — including by using illegal devices that...
Mountain View Man Sentenced to 98 Years for Killing Girlfriend, 19, 2 Other Gang Murders
A young man who committed a trio of San Diego killings, including two gang-motivated murders and the shooting death of his girlfriend, was sentenced Wednesday to 98 years to life in state prison. Jorge Manuel Sanchez, 20, pleaded guilty last month to murder and manslaughter counts related to three shooting...
Two cases of felony animal abuse lead to investigation in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement team is offering a reward of up to $1,000 today for information in a felony animal abuse case involving two dogs found at Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside. The two dogs were found by a Public Works employee...
Who is Jaylen Fleer? San Diego Sheriff Arrested Gets Over a decade of Years in Jail, Details of the charges and personal details explored!
People are wondering whether or not Jaylen Fleer is in a relationship with someone else. The former San Diego sheriff’s deputy was given a 12-year prison term for the sexual abuse of children. In this case, details on his age, parole, and background are provided below. A former member of the sheriff’s department named Jaylen Fleer was taken into custody after being accused of contacting and sexually assaulting underage girls. He allegedly promised cash to several ladies if they would introduce him to young females. Since the victims believed Jaylen to be law enforcement, they were afraid to report his crimes. Jaylen Fleer showed no emotion during the trial and no reaction to his sentencing either. Find out more about the investigation and the former Sheriff’s Deputy.
