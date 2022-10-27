ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

kusi.com

Worst flu season in a decade predicted this winter

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New data from the CDC shows that the U.S. has not seen a flu season this severe in nearly a decade. Flue season has been starting early in cities and communities across the nation, with hospitalizations worse than usual for this time of year. So...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

A mass casualty incident hospitalized four juveniles in Chula Vista

The Chula Vista Police Department is investigating a mass casualty incident that hospitalized four juveniles after a Honda they occupied lost control and veered off Otay Lakes Road. A witness told police that the driver of the Honda was heading in his direction at nearly 90 mph at approximately 9:53...
CHULA VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

COUNTY MEETING ON IDENTIFYING ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE COMMUNITIES IN UNINCORPORATED AREAS NOVEMBER 9

County of San Diego Planning & Development Services (PDS) October 28, 2022 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego Planning & Development Services (PDS) invites you to attend a public meeting to share your thoughts. The project is identifying Environmental Justice Communities within the unincorporated region of San Diego County. The County will provide project background information and would like your input to help explore priorities, issues and opportunities to inform potential options to expand the identification of “Environmental Justice Communities.” PDS is hosting this virtual public meeting to receive your input on: November 9, 2022, at 6 p.m. (registration link provided below).
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

DEA Holds National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Drug Enforcement Administration will hold its semiannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day today at locations across San Diego County and around the country, allowing people to turn in expired, unused prescription medications for disposal. "I encourage everyone across the country to dispose of unneeded medications to help keep...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego Police Department Hosts Women's Hiring Expo

The San Diego Police Department hosted the second annual Women's Hiring Expo today. Participants learned about the SDPD's hiring process, academy, and different units and job opportunities. Saturday's event was held at Police Plaza with a welcoming address by Police Chief David Nisleit and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and...
SAN DIEGO, CA

