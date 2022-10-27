Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Three Respiratory Illnesses Circulating in San Diego, County Officials Warn
San Diego's public health officials Friday sounded the alarm about another respiratory illness on the rise in the county, joining influenza and COVID-19 and possible having a severe impact on people's lives and the county's medical resources this fall and winter. The county's Health and Human Services Agency and local...
County Officials Urge Caution as 3 Respiratory Illnesses Hit San Diego
San Diego’s public health officials Friday sounded the alarm about another respiratory illness on the rise in the county, joining influenza and COVID-19 and possibly having a severe impact on people’s lives and the county’s medical resources this fall and winter. The county’s Health and Human Services...
San Diego Channel
CAHAN issues Salmonella health advisory for travelers to and from Mexico
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Health Alert Network for San Diego County issued a health advisory, warning travelers to and from Mexico about an increase in Salmonella infections due to a multidrug-resistant strain of the bacteria. The health advisory says the MDR Salmonella serotype Newport is harder to...
San Diego County warns of 'tripledemic' hitting this fall and winter
SAN DIEGO — Rady Children's Hospital was at capacity Friday morning, with 56 patients in the intensive care unit. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is hitting San Diego earlier this year, thinly stretching medical facilities across the region. San Diego County warned that a triple whammy of all three viruses...
News 8 KFMB
As RSV cases in San Diego rise, Rady Children's Hospital reports it is at capacity Friday morning
Rady Children's Hospital is at capacity as of the morning of Friday, October 28. This information comes amid a rise in cases of RSV.
22 San Diego locations take part in National Drug Take Back Day
According to the North Coastal Prevention Coalition, 22 locations around San Diego took part in the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
kusi.com
Worst flu season in a decade predicted this winter
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New data from the CDC shows that the U.S. has not seen a flu season this severe in nearly a decade. Flue season has been starting early in cities and communities across the nation, with hospitalizations worse than usual for this time of year. So...
chulavistatoday.com
A mass casualty incident hospitalized four juveniles in Chula Vista
The Chula Vista Police Department is investigating a mass casualty incident that hospitalized four juveniles after a Honda they occupied lost control and veered off Otay Lakes Road. A witness told police that the driver of the Honda was heading in his direction at nearly 90 mph at approximately 9:53...
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY MEETING ON IDENTIFYING ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE COMMUNITIES IN UNINCORPORATED AREAS NOVEMBER 9
County of San Diego Planning & Development Services (PDS) October 28, 2022 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego Planning & Development Services (PDS) invites you to attend a public meeting to share your thoughts. The project is identifying Environmental Justice Communities within the unincorporated region of San Diego County. The County will provide project background information and would like your input to help explore priorities, issues and opportunities to inform potential options to expand the identification of “Environmental Justice Communities.” PDS is hosting this virtual public meeting to receive your input on: November 9, 2022, at 6 p.m. (registration link provided below).
1 Person Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident early Thursday at around 1.40 a.m. The accident occurred near the 5900 block of Rancho Diegueno Road, north of Alydar Corte.
chulavistatoday.com
DEA Holds National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
The Drug Enforcement Administration will hold its semiannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day today at locations across San Diego County and around the country, allowing people to turn in expired, unused prescription medications for disposal. "I encourage everyone across the country to dispose of unneeded medications to help keep...
Sheriff’s Homicide Unit Looking into Death of Transient, 66, Found on Dirt Trail
An older man died on a dirt trail Sunday near a transient encampment, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, the Santee Fire Department summoned deputies to the end of Chubb Lane, west of North Magnolia Avenue, to help on a medical aid call, according to sheriff’s Lt. Chris Steffen.
NBC San Diego
Families Demanding Answers from the City of San Diego About Potential Lead Exposure
Some San Diego families are demanding answers from the city, after learning they may have been exposed to lead dust from the police department’s gun range. That range is sandwiched in the triangle created by three main freeways, between Interstates 15 and 805, and north of Highway 94. Nearby neighborhoods include Mount Hope and Fairmount Park.
UC San Diego Health’s NICU babies dress up for Halloween
UC San Diego Health’s neonatal intensive care unit at Jacobs Medical Center celebrated the season by showcasing what they called the cutest miniature trick-or-treaters ever.
San Diego Jeweler Leo Hamel Gets Probation, Home Confinement, in Firearms Case
Prominent San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel was sentenced Friday to one year of probation, plus 100 days of home confinement, for buying firearms illegally from former San Diego County Sheriff’s Captain Marco Garmo. Hamel, 65, pleaded guilty to purchasing numerous “off-roster” firearms from Garmo, who was sentenced to a...
4 Stabbed at Halloween Party in San Diego’s Stockton Neighborhood
Three men and a woman were stabbed Saturday in the Stockton neighborhood of San Diego while standing in the street talking after leaving a Halloween party, police said. At 2:11 a.m. Saturday, the victims were confronted by another group who attended the party in the 100 block of 31st Street, said Officer D. O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
Well-known San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel sentenced in gun trafficking case
Prominent San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel was sentenced Friday for his role in a gun trafficking operation.
Family demands answers after their 22 year old son died in a San Diego County jail cell
SAN DIEGO — Six days after getting booked into jail on charges of driving while under the influence of drugs, deputies inside San Diego Central Jail discovered 22 year old William Hayden Schuck dead inside of his cell. Now, more than seven months after their son's death, Schuck's parents,...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego Police Department Hosts Women's Hiring Expo
The San Diego Police Department hosted the second annual Women's Hiring Expo today. Participants learned about the SDPD's hiring process, academy, and different units and job opportunities. Saturday's event was held at Police Plaza with a welcoming address by Police Chief David Nisleit and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and...
San Diegans could get up to $2,000 for past due water bills: see if you qualify
A new emergency relief program could help thousands of San Diegans struggling to pay their water bills.
