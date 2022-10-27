NFL Expert: Steelers Should Be Patient With Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett “They Have Found One Of the Greatest Winners In The NFL”

Read full article on original website
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Steelers Make Decision On T.J. Watt For Eagles Game
T.J. Watt is inching closer to a return, make no mistake about it. That being said, Steelers fans will have to wait a bit longer before they can see him back on the field. The Steelers have not activated Watt for this Sunday's game against the Eagles. That means he's ineligible to play.
thecomeback.com
NFL fans react as Steelers burn Eagles with ‘Philly Special’ redux
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ sluggish offense turned to a little trickery Sunday to score a touchdown. If the play looked familiar to the Philadelphia Eagles, there’s a reason — it came straight out of Philly’s playbook. Late in the first quarter with the Steelers facing 4th and...
NBC Sports
Chase Claypool throws TD to Derek Watt, Steelers tie Eagles
Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has been the subject of scorn for Steelers fans this season, but he dialed up a winner on a fourth down late in the first quarter on Sunday. After Eagles defensive end Brandan Graham committed a penalty for trying to simulate the snap on a...
Chicago Bears trade Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, looking to the future by adding more draft capital
The Chicago Bears are trading linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for second- and fifth-round draft picks, a source confirmed Monday. The Bears also will receive linebacker A.J. Klein in return, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson. The trade is Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ second major deal in six days. He traded defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on ...
Kareem Hunt Trade: Browns Give Permission; Buffalo Bills Bidding?
The Browns will listen to trade offers on Kareem Hunt. ... and they are leaking that info to the media. Where do the Bills stand?
Yardbarker
Steelers Signing K Nick Sciba
Sciba, 22, went undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2022 before catching on with the Steelers. He was among the team’s offseason roster cuts but is finally on his way back to the active roster as Pittsburgh needs a kicker active this Sunday. During his four years at Wake...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans
In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
Yardbarker
Rapoport: Broncos Pro Bowl Linebacker Is Their Top Trade Item
The Broncos are more likely to deal their Pro Bowl LB. The Denver Broncos have several pieces the team has received interest in before the trade deadline. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam have drawn much attention from NFL teams needing help on offense. Those might be exciting options as an appetizer for the 2-5 Denver Broncos currently getting beat in London, but the main course could be one of the biggest blockbuster trades this season. One rumor involves a Pro Bowl defensive player.
Chiefs Running Back Announces He Wants To Be Released
In an effort to bolster their running game, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Ronald Jones in the offseason. And yet, he hasn't received any playing time this season. Jones, a former second-round pick out of USC, has not been able to crack Kansas City's rotation at running back. Clyde Edwards-Helaire,...
Stephen A. Smith Says His $12 Million Salary Makes Him Underpaid Compared to Unnamed ‘White Colleagues’
Stephen A. Smith makes a lot of money, but that didn't stop him from claiming he's underpaid compared to other people on TV. The post Stephen A. Smith Says His $12 Million Salary Makes Him Underpaid Compared to Unnamed ‘White Colleagues’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bye week can’t come soon enough as Steelers try to get turned around
PITTSBURGH — The Boyz II Men classic “End of the Road” blared through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room last week, a selection made by designated club deejay Marcus Allen, who frequently turns the speaker near his locker up to 11 after practice. Feel free to insert the...
Yardbarker
Raiders’ Play-Calling Is Sabotaging The Team Right Now & Other Concerns
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot to work on after a 24-0 thrashing at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. Let’s break down the two issues that Raider supporters should be concerned about going forward. Josh McDaniels’ play-calling is sabotaging the Las Vegas Raiders. Although the...
Yardbarker
Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady reportedly made 'too little, too late' effort to save marriage
There's a new update regarding the divorce of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen that was finalized Friday. According to Steve Helling and Natasha Dye of People, a source claims Brady was "really trying to fix" the marriage "near the end" before he and Bündchen confirmed their divorce after 13 years of marriage.
Yardbarker
Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Must Direct Mike Tomlin To Take New Approach As Head Coach in 2022
I’m not so old that I can remember when the Pittsburgh Steelers were the laughing stock of the NFL. A bye-gone era’s version of the Detroit Lions, New York Jets or even the then Oakland Raiders for those Gen Z or Millennials who are not aware of the hard times this franchise suffered through. Shoot, I was in my teens when the post Steel Curtain gang all hung it up. Those Steelers squads post 1984 suffered some poor seasons, sans the ’85 and ’89 playoff runs, the last of the Chuck Noll era.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
