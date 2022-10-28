National Prescription Drug Take Back Day: Anonymous, safe
HONOLULU (KHON) – The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 23rd annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event gives the public a chance to anonymously get rid of unused medications to ensure it doesn’t get into the wrong hands.
Opiod addiction remains a serious problem across the United States. In a report by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), most people who misused prescription drugs obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.
In Hawai’i, the public can drop off unused medications on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the following locations:
OAHU
Hawaii State Capitol
Honolulu Fire Dept., Kailua Station
Honolulu Fire Dept., Pearl City Station
Kahala Mall
Leilehua Golf Course
MAUI
Maui Police Dept., Wailuku
Maui Police Dept., Kihei Police Station
BIG ISLAND
Hawai’i Police Dept., Kona Station
Ka Waena Kapaau Medical Complex
KAUAI
Kauai Police Station Headquarters, Lihue
