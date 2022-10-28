ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day: Anonymous, safe

By Brigette Namata
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON) – The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 23rd annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event gives the public a chance to anonymously get rid of unused medications to ensure it doesn’t get into the wrong hands.

Opiod addiction remains a serious problem across the United States. In a report by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), most people who misused prescription drugs obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.

In Hawai’i, the public can drop off unused medications on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the following locations:

OAHU

Hawaii State Capitol

Honolulu Fire Dept., Kailua Station

Honolulu Fire Dept., Pearl City Station

Kahala Mall

Leilehua Golf Course

MAUI

Maui Police Dept., Wailuku

Maui Police Dept., Kihei Police Station

BIG ISLAND

Hawai’i Police Dept., Kona Station

Ka Waena Kapaau Medical Complex

KAUAI

Kauai Police Station Headquarters, Lihue

KHON2

KHON2

